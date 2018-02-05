2019: I am ready to replace Buhari if… – Ex-Governor

A senator representing Plateau North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has said he is ready to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigerians desire ”effective, positive change and a better country.”

Although Mr. Buhari is yet to formally declare his intention to seek re-election, he is expected to run as the candidate of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Jang, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, governed Plateau State between 2007 and 2015. His anointed candidate, however, lost the Plateau governorship election in 2015 to the APC’s Simon Lalong.

A panel set up by the incumbent governor has since found Mr. Jang and other officials of his administrations of misappropriating hundreds of millions of Naira of state funds while in office. Mr. Jang refused to appear before the panel and has denied any wrongdoing.

On Sunday, the ex-governor also said the advice given by two former heads of state, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida, to the president on 2019 was apt as, according to him, APC had not performed well since assuming power in 2015.

Mr. Jang spoke during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Du, Jos South Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday evening.

Apart from restating his controversial comments a few days ago, wherein he said the Senate is not meant for young persons, Mr. Jang also blamed leadership failure for the killings by armed herdsmen in some parts of the country.

The lawmaker also spoke on his frosty relationship with the state governor, Simon Lalong, which has been a subject of media focus for a while.

Mr. Jang said he will be ready to take over from Mr. Buhari after he gets a go ahead from God.

“I’m in politics to serve my people. If Nigerians really feel I can be President, why not? But I will have to confide in my creator (God) first,” he said.

Jonah Jang

The former governor also spoke on the comments by two former Nigerian leaders.

“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and General Ibrahim Babangida just expressed their feelings among many Nigerians. Probably, they voted for him (Buhari) in 2015, and they are just telling him (Buhari) that we won’t give you (Buhari) our votes again.

“But for God sake, they (Obasanjo/Babangida) have done nothing wrong. They have the right to express how they feel about his (Buhari) governance. Most Nigerians did same during Goodluck Jonathan’s administration even when he was trying his best. Why will Buhari’s own become an exception?”

He also accused the APC of ”mal-administration and mismanagement at all levels of governance.”

“I don’t understand the reason for the blame game (by APC). If till today, after two years in governance, the APC administration is blaming PDP for it failures, then the time is up for them to leave.”

Mr. Jang also said he supported restructuring of the nation via true federalism so as to enhance rapid national development.

He shed more light on his recent statement on the need for youth to leave the Senate seats to the older ones.

“If you have hot heads of youthful nature in the Senate and House of representatives, what kind of laws do you think the National Assembly will produce for Nigerians? That is why the House of Representative is always rowdy, full of young people, though we have a few of them (youth) in the senate, the likes of Dino. That is why I said (the) Senate is not for the young ones. And in Hausa language, the senate is called “Maijelisan Datibai” meaning ”assembly of elders”, so where is the position of the youth here?” Mr. Jang asked.

The former governor also said he has not met with his predecessor, Mr. Lalong, since he left office as governor two and a half years ago.

“Shortly before Lalong was inaugurated as governor, I personally invited him to talk with him. I wrote him a letter that I personally signed, but he never came nor has he replied me till today. As we speak, I have not seen Lalong since he became governor. For God sake, even by age, I am older than Lalong. I’m above 70 years. He should pay me homage as an elder in this state (Plateau).

PLateau state governor, SImon Bako Lalong. [Photo credit: Pulse.ng]

“I was ready to help him, (Lalong) guide him on how I was able to govern the state successfully, but he never honoured my invitation till date. So how do I contribute to the development of the state? So, I can’t assess him. Plateau people should assess Lalong not me (Jang).”

He also called on the federal government to prosecute killed herders

“Federal government need to take more proactive and drastic actions against herdsmen who are carrying firearms, killing people. To my understanding, those herdsmen carrying firearms and killing people are not Nigerians, they should be shown the way out of the country. The federal government must answer this question: how do this killer herdsmen gain access into Nigerian territory? Someone should be held responsible for this.”

“I was confronted with herdsmen attacks for eight years as governor of Plateau State. State governors should be given powers in their respective states to prosecute criminals, not just herdsmen. During my regime as governor, some of the criminals were arrested, taken to Abuja, and they disappeared in the thin air. Till date, none of them was prosecuted.”

He said the government should not get involved in the cattle colonies it was proposing to stem the carnage between farmers and herdsmen saying, “Cattle business is private business.”

  • Obaeze

    CAN President…

  • Bakanridi

    Mr Jonah Jang has no shame to come out and challenge PMB. The people of Plateau State will never forget the reign of terror, bloodshed and worst form nepotism ever happened in Nigeria. All developmental projects were concentrated in Berom land ( Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Riyom LGAs), with little scattered here and there in remaining LGAs. Jos North LGA was the worst hit. Did Senator felt that people of Plateau will ever forget him? The issue of seeking and contesting the Nigeria No One Seat is free for every Nigerian. But first of all Jang must clear himself from all corruption charges labelled against him. Imagine Mr Jang appointing his biological son as a super SSA during his tenure as Governor of Plateau. when asked why, he said he is qualified and he is an Indigene of the state like others?
    My advice to Mr Jang, Nigeria is NOT Plateau State. By the way how many bills did he sponsor since he became a Senator representing Plateau? If I am not mistaken, he was included on the list of senators that did not sponsor a SINGLE bill

    since the inception of the 8th Assembly. Abi?

  • javscong javscong

    This can only happen in Nigeria !!!! This Jonah Jang, an ex-governor who sits in the “senate den of thieves”, who has corruption cases in court, has the impudence to offer himself as a solution to our problems? Well, how can anyone be surprised when the person presiding over that “den of thieves”, Saraki, is himself facing corruption charges? More details of Saraki’s heist are emerging in the U.K. Two properties worth over 15 Million UK pounds, bought by proxy through his companies, are now facing confiscation by the UK government. Anywhere one turns in the NASS the smell of corruption oozes out like perfume.
    I am not surprised that Jang endorses the statements made by OBJ and IBB. OBJ has never told Nigerians the source of his wealth neither has IBB told us what happened to our $2.8 Billion for which he got Prof. Awojobi assassinated. Whilst on the topic of assassination, IBB, what happened to Dele Giwa? OBJ why did you kill Bola Ige? Both of those men must never speak on the “ills” of Nigeria because they contributed in no small measure in getting us to where we are today.
    IBB is already receiving part of his recompense and OBJ’s will be worse.

  • Al

    Jonah Jonah, his imaginary presidency will be the best thing happens to nigeria, like what happened to birom & Fulani

  • thusspokez

  • Rommel

    And did IBB write either directly or through some other entity any letter to the effect that PMB should not seek reelection? has IBB not since debunked such said letter, why then are these people still quoting from it? pink journalism

  • Frank Bassey

    Better be serious.

  • DAVID DOGO

    I wont waste time reading this piece of info from a man who consistently refused to honour invitations of panels probing him. Nigeria in not jinxed to the point of allowing corrupt and inept people that this to rule again. People of your age should go back home sir.

  • FreeNigeria

    “That is why the House of Representative is always rowdy, full of young people”, That’s why the NASS, Executive and Judiciary are rowdy and unproductive, full of IMBECILES

  • News online

  • Record Keeper

    (January 23rd, 2018)