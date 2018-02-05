PDP Chairman speaks on Obasanjo’s coalition

Related News

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has said the new coalition led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo was not a threat to a possible PDP victory in the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Obasanjo mentioned the need for the coalition in his famous letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. The coalition is believed to be gaining momentum and reportedly enjoys the support of some governors and lawmakers.

Mr. Secondus was quoted by Punch Newspapers as making the statement on Sunday in Asaba, Delta State, during a reception organised by the Delta State chapter of the PDP.

The reception was done ahead of the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party on Sunday night.

The reception was attended by Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia; as well as National Assembly members elected on the platform of the party.

“The new coalition will never be a threat because we are a solid political party founded by our founding fathers. We are solid on the ground, and I believe that they are a threat to the other parties and not our party.”

Mr. Secondus said he believed Nigerians were disappointed with the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, and were prepared to vote out the APC government in the 2019 elections. He also said the PDP would no longer impose candidates and would devolve powers to its state chapters.

“We vowed not to repeat the order of imposition, and we have reassured our leadership and our people that we will devolve power down to the states so that they can take responsibilities and make sure that whatever names that are submitted would not be changed.”

The opposition leader also spoke on the possibility of return of some top PDP members who joined the All Progressives Congress in the build-up to the 2015 general elections. Some of those include Senate President Bukola Saraki, and ex-governors Musa Kwankwaso and Danjuma Goje.

Mr. Saraki and his political ally, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara have denied planning to return to the PDP.

“I believe that they would soon come back,” Mr. Secondus said. “There is fear in the country, and very soon, you will see political tsunami that even the members of the ruling party would be coming en-mass to the PDP,” Mr. Secondus said.

“The Buhari administration is a colossal failure, and the entire country is aware of this.”

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking, stressed that the party and the government in the state were strong and doing well.

“We are not afraid to go to the people because we are doing a lot despite the economic challenges facing us.”

In his speech, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers appreciated Delta residents for their support for the PDP,

He therefore urged the people to work harmoniously to help defeat the APC in 2019.