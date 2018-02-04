CHAN 2018: Nigeria battle Morocco in epic final — LIVE UPDATES

The final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) holds tonight with Nigeria and Morocco battling it out for the top prize of this year’s tournament.
The Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca will be the venue for the epic showdown as both teams fight to win their first CHAN tournament title ever.
To make it to the final, hosts, Morocco, were dominant in the first semi-final against Libya with a 3-1 win, a victory that came in extra time.
The Super Eagles on their part narrowly survived in the hands of the Falcons of Sudan with a slim 1-0 win, after going down to 10 men.
While this is already the best performance ever by Nigeria at the CHAN tournament, it is expected that the home-based Eagles will give their all to win Sunday’s final.
Kick-off time is 8PM Nigerian time.
With the lineup released by Coach Salisu Yusuf, the Eagles are likely to have settled for a 4-3-3 formation.
The starting lineup as released by the coach comprise Dele Ajiboye, Ikouwem Udoh, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji, Emeka Atuloma, Dayo Ojo, Rabiu Ali, Peter Eneji, Okechukwu Gabriel, Emeka Ogbugh.
The two teams are now on the pitch and the national anthems of both teams being recited… Nigeria first and then Morocco
It is a rainy night in Casablanca… Hope it does affect the final game adversely
Morocco Coach Jamal Sellami has made minimal changes in his team for tonight’s final
Nigeria kick off the game
OFFSIDE.. Morocco’s danger man El_Kabi flagged.
CHANCE: Morocco almost with the lead but goes off target.
Freekick for Morocco after a tackle by Stephen Eze
Corner kick for Morocco ….
Ball into the net but not a goal for Morocco
Free kick for Morocco just outside the Nigeria box
Super Eagles get some reprieve now from the rampaging Moroccans.
CHANCE! El Kaabi with an acrobatic kick almost gives Morocco the lead
This is the third time Nigeria and Morocco will be featuring in the CHAN tournament. they were present in 2014 and 2016.
Neither of the two teams has ever won the CHAN tournament so tonight is historic any which ways.
23 minutes gone Morocco 0-0 Nigeria
A tame shot from El-Kaabi and Ajiboye makes an easy save
Nigeria finally find their way into the Morocco box but the North Africans make a good clearance.
Morocco dominating possession at the moment with 59% compared to Nigeria’s 41%
The Super Eagles are yet to have any shot goal in this final match
SAVE!!! Ajiboye makes a good catch from a close header by the Moroccans
Morocco always looking dangerous with set-pieces….
The Super Eagles defenders will have to watch it!
Still raining heavily in Casablanca and still goalless
YELLOW CARD for Nigeria’s Moses Eneji
GOAL… Hadraf gives Morocco the lead
It is the first goal for Hadraf in the tournament.
HALFTIME: Morocco 1-0 Nigeria
The Super Eagles have been second fiddle all through the first half and would need to step up if they are to give the Moroccans any challenge in the second half.
The second half already underway
RED CARD!!!! Moses Eneji with a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge
Nigeria are a goal down and a man down now
Badr Boulhroude from Morocco receives a yellow card
SUB Anthony Okpotu comes in for Emeka Ogbuh
GREAT SAVE from Ajiboye as Morocco are looking to double their lead
Sub.. Rabiu Ali makes way for Oladapo
The last time Morocco won an African title was in 1976 … they are inching closer tonight
Goal… El-Karti makes it 2-0
GOAL Morocco 3-0
Hadraf with his second goal of the game
It’s a repeat of the WAFU Cup final all over again!
Morocco still looking for more goals… The Atlas Lions are raining goals
Another point-blank save by Ajiboye
Another goal .. El-Kaabi gets his ninth goal of the tournament.
In the WAFU final played last year .. Ghana whipped the home-based Eagles 4-1…
Nanah comes in to replace top scorer El-Kaabi
One minute added time