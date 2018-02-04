CHAN 2018: Nigeria battle Morocco in epic final — LIVE UPDATES

Related News

The final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) holds tonight with Nigeria and Morocco battling it out for the top prize of this year’s tournament.

The Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca will be the venue for the epic showdown as both teams fight to win their first CHAN tournament title ever.

To make it to the final, hosts, Morocco, were dominant in the first semi-final against Libya with a 3-1 win, a victory that came in extra time.

The Super Eagles on their part narrowly survived in the hands of the Falcons of Sudan with a slim 1-0 win, after going down to 10 men.

While this is already the best performance ever by Nigeria at the CHAN tournament, it is expected that the home-based Eagles will give their all to win Sunday’s final.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the live updates for this crucial match. Kick-off time is 8PM Nigerian time.

With the lineup released by Coach Salisu Yusuf, the Eagles are likely to have settled for a 4-3-3 formation.

The starting lineup as released by the coach comprise Dele Ajiboye, Ikouwem Udoh, Osas Okoro, Stephen Eze, Kalu Orji, Emeka Atuloma, Dayo Ojo, Rabiu Ali, Peter Eneji, Okechukwu Gabriel, Emeka Ogbugh.

The two teams are now on the pitch and the national anthems of both teams being recited… Nigeria first and then Morocco

It is a rainy night in Casablanca… Hope it does affect the final game adversely

Morocco Coach Jamal Sellami has made minimal changes in his team for tonight’s final

Nigeria kick off the game

OFFSIDE.. Morocco’s danger man El_Kabi flagged.

CHANCE: Morocco almost with the lead but goes off target.

Freekick for Morocco after a tackle by Stephen Eze

Corner kick for Morocco ….

Ball into the net but not a goal for Morocco

Free kick for Morocco just outside the Nigeria box

Super Eagles get some reprieve now from the rampaging Moroccans.

CHANCE! El Kaabi with an acrobatic kick almost gives Morocco the lead

This is the third time Nigeria and Morocco will be featuring in the CHAN tournament. they were present in 2014 and 2016.

Neither of the two teams has ever won the CHAN tournament so tonight is historic any which ways.

23 minutes gone Morocco 0-0 Nigeria

A tame shot from El-Kaabi and Ajiboye makes an easy save

Nigeria finally find their way into the Morocco box but the North Africans make a good clearance.

Morocco dominating possession at the moment with 59% compared to Nigeria’s 41%

The Super Eagles are yet to have any shot goal in this final match

SAVE!!! Ajiboye makes a good catch from a close header by the Moroccans

Morocco always looking dangerous with set-pieces….

The Super Eagles defenders will have to watch it!

Still raining heavily in Casablanca and still goalless

YELLOW CARD for Nigeria’s Moses Eneji

GOAL… Hadraf gives Morocco the lead

It is the first goal for Hadraf in the tournament.

HALFTIME: Morocco 1-0 Nigeria

The Super Eagles have been second fiddle all through the first half and would need to step up if they are to give the Moroccans any challenge in the second half.

The second half already underway

RED CARD!!!! Moses Eneji with a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge

Nigeria are a goal down and a man down now

Badr Boulhroude from Morocco receives a yellow card

SUB Anthony Okpotu comes in for Emeka Ogbuh

GREAT SAVE from Ajiboye as Morocco are looking to double their lead

Sub.. Rabiu Ali makes way for Oladapo

The last time Morocco won an African title was in 1976 … they are inching closer tonight

Goal… El-Karti makes it 2-0

GOAL Morocco 3-0

Hadraf with his second goal of the game

It’s a repeat of the WAFU Cup final all over again!

Morocco still looking for more goals… The Atlas Lions are raining goals

Another point-blank save by Ajiboye

Another goal .. El-Kaabi gets his ninth goal of the tournament.

In the WAFU final played last year .. Ghana whipped the home-based Eagles 4-1…

Nanah comes in to replace top scorer El-Kaabi

One minute added time