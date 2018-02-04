Ibrahim Babangida speaks, tells Buhari not to seek re-election

Ex military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Photo credit: Newtelegraph]

Former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stand down after his first term in 2019.

In a statement Sunday, Mr. Babangida expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the government and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

He also backed calls for restructuring, especially devolution of powers.

Mr. Babangida said Nigeria has taken too long to find the right leadership, and told the president it is time “when personal ambition should not override national interest.”

“In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country,” Mr. Babangida, who led Nigeria as an army general between 1985 and 1993, said.

“While offering this advice, I speak as a stakeholder, former president, concerned Nigerian and a patriot who desires to see new paradigms in our shared commitment to get this country running. While saying this also, I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest.”

The public statement comes over a week after former President Olusegun Obasanjo made a similar call, harshly criticising Mr. Buhari’s performance.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

PRESS STATEMENT

TOWARDS A NATIONAL REBIRTH.

In the past few months and weeks, I have played host to many concerned Nigerians who have continued to express legitimate and patriotic worry about the state of affairs in the country. Some of them have continued to agonize about the turn of events and expressly worried why we have not gotten our leadership compass right as a country with so much potential and opportunity for all. Some, out of frustration, have elected to interrogate the leadership question and wondered aloud why it has taken this long from independence till date to discover the right model on account of our peculiarities. At 57, we are still a nation in search of the right leadership to contend with the dynamics of a 21st century Nigeria.

Having been privileged to preside over this great country, interacted with all categories of persons, dissected all shades of opinions, understudied different ethnic groupings; I can rightfully conclude that our strength lies in our diversity. But exploring and exploiting that diversity as a huge potential has remained a hard nut to crack, not because we have not made efforts, but building a consensus on any national issue often has to go through the incinerator of those diverse ethnic configurations. Opinions in Nigeria are not limited to the borders of the political elite; in fact, every Nigerian no matter how young or old, has an opinion on any national issue. And it is the function of discerning leadership to understand these elemental undercurrents in the discharge of state responsibilities.

WHERE WE ARE.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria is at a major crossroads at this moment in its history; the choices we are going to make as a nation regarding the leadership question of this country and the vision for our political, economic and religious future will be largely determined by the nature or kind of change that we pursue, the kind of change that we need and the kind of change that we get. A lot depends on our roles both as followers and leaders in our political undertakings. As we proceed to find the right thesis that would resolve the leadership question, we must bear in mind a formula that could engender national development and the undiluted commitment of our leaders to a resurgence of the moral and ethical foundations that brought us to where we are as a pluralistic and multi-ethnic society.

Nigeria, before now, has been on the one hand our dear native land, where tribes and tongues may differ but in brotherhood we stand, and on the other hand a nation that continues to struggle with itself and in every way stumbling and willful in its quest to become a modern state, starting from the first republic till date. With our huge investments in the African emancipation movements and the various contributions that were made by our leadership to extricate South Africa from colonial grip, Nigeria became the giant of Africa during that period. But having gone through leadership failures, we no longer possess the sobriety to claim that status.

And we all are guilty. 

We have experimented with Parliamentary and Presidential systems of government amid military interregnum at various times of our national history. We have made some progress, but not good enough to situate us on the pedestal we so desirously crave for. It is little wonder therefore that we need to deliberately provoke systems and models that will put paid to this recycling leadership experimentation to embrace new generational leadership evolution with the essential attributes of responsive, responsible and proactive leadership configuration to confront the several challenges that we presently face.

In 2019 and beyond, we should come to a national consensus that we need new breed leadership with requisite capacity to manage our diversities and jump-start a process of launching the country on the super highway of technology-driven leadership in line with the dynamics of modern governance. It is short of saying enough of this analogue system. Let’s give way for digital leadership orientation with all the trappings of consultative, constructive, communicative, interactive and utility-driven approach where everyone has a role to play in the process of enthroning accountability and transparency in governance.

I am particularly enamored that Nigerians are becoming more and more conscious of their rights; and their ability to speak truth to power and interrogate those elected to represent them without fear of arrest and harassment. These are part of the ennobling principles of representative democracy. As citizens in a democracy, it is our civic responsibility to demand accountability and transparency. Our elected leaders owe us that simple but remarkable accountability creed. Whenever we criticize them, it is not that we do not like their guts; it is just that as stakeholders in the political economy of the country, we also carry certain responsibilities.

In the past few months also, I have taken time to reflect on a number of issues plaguing the country. I get frightened by their dimensions. I get worried by their colourations. I get perplexed by their gory themes. From Southern Kaduna to Taraba state, from Benue state to Rivers, from Edo state to Zamfara, it has been a theatre of blood with cake of crimson. In Dansadau in Zamfara state recently, North-West of Nigeria, over 200 souls were wasted for no justifiable reason. The pogrom in Benue state has left me wondering if truly this is the same country some of us fought to keep together. I am alarmed by the amount of blood-letting across the land. Nigeria is now being described as a land where blood flows like river, where tears have refused to dry up. Almost on a daily basis, we are both mourning and grieving, and often times left helpless by the sophistication of crimes. The Boko Haram challenge has remained unabated even though there has been commendable effort by government to maximally downgrade them. I will professionally advise that the battle be taken to the inner fortress of Sambisa Forest rather than responding to the insurgents’ ambushes from time to time.

THINKING ALOUD.

In the fullness of our present realities, we need to cooperate with President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his term of office on May 29th, 2019 and collectively prepare the way for new generation leaders to assume the mantle of leadership of the country. While offering this advice, I speak as a stakeholder, former president, concerned Nigerian and a patriot who desires to see new paradigms in our shared commitment to get this country running. While saying this also, I do not intend to deny President Buhari his inalienable right to vote and be voted for, but there comes a time in the life of a nation, when personal ambition should not override national interest. This is the time for us to reinvent the will and tap into the resourcefulness of the younger generation, stimulate their entrepreneurial initiatives and provoke a conduce environment to grow national economy both at the micro and macro levels.

Contemporary leadership has to be proactive and not reactive. It must factor in citizens’ participation. Its language of discourse must be persuasive not agitated and abusive. It must give room for confidence building. It must build consensus and form aggregate opinion on any issue to reflect the wishes of the people across the country. It must gauge the mood of the country at every point in time in order to send the right message. It must share in their aspirations and give them cause to have confidence in the system. Modern leadership is not just about “fighting” corruption, it is about plugging the leakages and building systems that will militate against corruption. Accountability in leadership should flow from copious examples. It goes beyond mere sloganeering. My support for a new breed leadership derives from the understanding that it will show a marked departure from recycled leadership to creating new paradigms that will breathe fresh air into our present polluted leadership actuality. 

My intervention in the governance process of Nigeria wasn’t an accident of history. Even as a military government, we had a clear-cut policy agenda on what we needed to achieve. We recruited some of the best brains and introduced policies that remain some of the best in our effort to re-engineer our polity and nation. We saw the future of Nigeria but lack of continuity in government and of policies killed some of our intentions and initiatives. Even though we did not provide answers to all the developmental challenges that confronted us as at that time, we were not short of taking decisions whenever the need arose.

GROWING INSECURITY ON OUR HANDS.

The unchecked activities of the herdsmen have continued to raise doubt on the capacity of this government to handle with dispatch, security concerns that continue to threaten our dear nation; suicide bombings, kidnappings, armed banditry, ethnic clashes and other divisive tendencies. We need to bring different actors to the roundtable. Government must generate platform to interact and dialogue on the issues with a view to finding permanent solutions to the crises. The festering nature of this crisis is an inelegant testimony to the sharp divisions and polarizations that exist across the country. For example, this is not the first time herdsmen engage in pastoral nomadism but the anger in the land is suggestive of the absence of mutual love and togetherness that once defined our nationality. We must collectively rise up to the occasion and do something urgently to arrest this drift. If left unchecked, it portends danger to our collective existence as one nation bound by common destiny; and may snowball into another internecine warfare that would not be good for nation-building.

We have to reorient the minds of the herdsmen or gun-men to embrace ranching as a new and modern way to herd cattle. We also need to expand the capacity of the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Army, the Navy and Air Force to provide the necessary security for all. We need to catch up with modern sophistication in crime detection and crime fighting. Due to the peculiarity of our country, we must begin community policing to close the gaps that presently exist in our policing system. We cannot continue to use old methods and expect new results. We just have to constructively engage the people from time to time through platforms that would help them ventilate their opinions and viewpoints.

THE CHANGE MANTRA

When the ruling party campaigned with the change mantra, I had thought they would device new methods, provoke new initiatives and proffer new ways to addressing some of our developmental problems. By now, in line with her manifesto, one would have thought that the APC will give fillip to the idea of devolution of powers and tinker with processes that would strengthen and reform the various sectors of the economy. Like I did state in my previous statement late last year, devolution of power or restructuring is an idea whose time has come if we must be honest with ourselves. We need to critically address the issue and take informed positions based on the expectations of the people on how to make the union work better. Political parties should not exploit this as a decoy to woo voters because election time is here. We need to begin the process of restructuring both in the letter and spirit of it. 

For example, I still cannot reconcile why my state government would not be allowed to fix the Minna-Suleja road, simply because it is called Federal Government road, or why state governments cannot run their own policing system to support the Federal Police. We are still experiencing huge infrastructural deficit across the country and one had thought the APC-led Federal Government would behave differently from their counterparts in previous administrations. I am hesitant to ask; where is the promised change?

LOOKING AHEAD

At this point of our national history, we must take some rather useful decisions that would lead to real development and promote peaceful co-existence among all the nationalities. We must be unanimous in what we desire for our country; new generation leadership, result-driven leadership, sound political foundation, demonetization of our politics, enhanced internal democracy, elimination of impunity in our politics, inclusiveness in decision-making, and promotion of citizens’ participation in our democratic process. The search for that new breed leadership must start now as we prepare for 2019 election.

I get worried when politicians visit to inform me about their aspirations and what you hear in terms of budgetary allocations for electoral contest does not cover voters’ education but very ridiculous sub-heads. A typical aspirant in Nigeria draws up budget to cover INEC, Police, Army and men and officers of the Civil Defense, instead of talking of voters’ education, mobilization and sensitization. Even where benchmarks are set for electoral expenditure, monitoring and compliance are always difficult to adhere to. We truly need to reform the political system. And we must deliberately get fresh hands involved for improved participation. 

We need new ways and new approaches in our political order. We need a national rebirth. We need a rebranded Nigeria and rebranded politics. It is not so much for the people, but for the institutions that are put in place to promote our political engagements. We must strengthen the one man one vote mantra. It is often ridiculous for me when people use smaller countries in our West Africa sub-region as handy references of how democracy should be. It beggars our giant of Africa status.

The next election in 2019 therefore presents us a unique opportunity to reinvent the will and provoke fresh leadership that would immediately begin the process of healing the wounds in the land and ensuring that the wishes and aspirations of the people are realized in building and sustaining national cohesion and consensus.

I pray the Almighty Allah grant us the gift of good life to witness that glorious dawn in 2019. Amen. I have not written an open letter to the President, I have just shared my thoughts with fellow compatriots on the need to enthrone younger blood into the mainstream of our political leadership starting from 2019.

SIGNED FOR AND ON BEHALF OF GENERAL I.B.BABANGIDA, GCFR.

PRINCE KASSIM AFEGBUA

MEDIA SPOKESMAN. 

4th February, 2018.

  • forestgee

    The truth should not be difficult for any average person to see. The present government is not doing well and so go next year. In fact PMB has performed below average.

    • Hassan Lawal

      …far below average in fact!

    • Record Keeper

      @forestgee:disqus

      “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what it can do to the limit of its
      ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform
      agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good
      enough for us.

      They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and
      urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving.
      To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of
      four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.”

      ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

  • Oguntade

    Buhari,that refused councel of wisdom to align himself with the better best of the nitwit fulanis, how market? Clannishness has finished you and whatever tattered legacy you have left. Enjoy with your murderous evil fulanis..you are finished

  • princegab

    Pmb must go. We aren’t even sure if naija will exist till 2019, the way herdsmen are ravaging the nation. Very unfortunate that pmb’s administration turned out a complete failure.

    • DAVID DOGO

      My thoughts too Prince. I was one of the advocates of this regime but now, I’m clipped down. The regime has failed woefully. Of what use is economic statistics when your citizens ain’t safe, hungry, abused and traumatized? The rising external reserve, huge revenue generation by all revenue generating agencies, monies recovered from monstrous looters have not benefited the ordinary man. Weapons being purchased aren’t making us safer either? Nigeria, let’s move beyond APC. It’s a new dawn!!!. More and more prominent Nigerians should speak out and if possible, Should apologize because they are part of the problems we have always had but better late than never.

      • princegab

        Well said, thanks

  • oxtails2000

    @forestgee:disqus

    Correct step by General Ibrahim Babangida. Well-written and thoughtful. Kudos to Babangida on this one!
    What was Chief Duro Onabule writing yesterday in the newspaper to the contrary, as former Press Scretary
    to General Babangida? I read Duro Onabule’s opinion in the newspaper yesterday and felt like throwing up.
    Duro Onabule was writing rubbish and saying President Buhari has been wonderful and very satisfactory too.

    I was shocked because Duro Onabule is 76 years old man who should know better than abet national catastrophe.
    Duro Onabule is a reason the public accuse journalists as un-principled and purchaseable commodities, like Maggi.
    Nobody in his age-set anywhere in Nigeria has had the counter intuitiveness to call evil, good, as Onabule has done.
    He will be remembered in history for standing for evil as blood flowed daily across Nigeria – without let or hindrance.

    • Politico 2019

      @forestgee:disqus

      I BEG BROS, TALK ANOTHER THING. DURO ONABULE NO BE HUMAN BEING TO TALK ABOUT HERE.

      HE IS A HORSE OF INSTRUCTION WHO CLEANS A SHIT-HOLE OF THE PERSON PAYING HIS SALARY.

      • Village Elder

        @Oxtails 2000 & @Politico 2019:

        Duro Onabule is gone past his before date……

        Please, please, guys, let’s totally leave out Duro Onabule from this key
        matter of urgent national importance. Please. Let us focus on the real issue
        that Muhamadu Buhari must go next year by all means. That is the real issue.
        Duro Onabule is an irrelevant person in Nigeria who cannot point to any
        principled stance he ever took in the national interest in nearly 80 years of
        his blank existence. Why waste time on such best-forgotten creature who will
        not even have a mention in the progressive history of Nigeria? Oh, i am not
        stopping your debate O. I am not saying that it is not newsworthy that what
        Babangida said today is the exact opposite of what his past Chief Secretary
        said yesterday. Of course, it is newsworthy and it’s related to this topic. It is
        just that most Nigerians, including myself, will prefer to consign Duro Onabule
        to the dustbin of history.

        • Record Keeper

          @forestgee:disqus;

          “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what it can do to the limit of its
          ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good
          enough for us.

          They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and
          urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving.
          To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of
          four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.”

          ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

          (January 23rd, 2018)

  • share Idea

    Everyone is now scrambling for Wailers form. It usually takes great events for IBB to comment publicly against a sitting president. When we kept talking about Buhari’s governance style, people called us names. Now that even his navigators are raising the same concern, does it mean that all the people that goad him on will apologies to Nigeria and start advising him on doing the right thing.

    All these people because of their quest for power to return to North brought a calamity upon the nation, now, they are claiming that they never knew that Buhari would degenerate to this level, what a pity. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Dan arewa

    how comes Ibb never issued such a statement when boko haram took 14 lga in borno and murdered 100,000 people. Corruption is fighting back indeed, ibb as the father of corruption is leading the charge.

    • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

      True talk

  • shasha

    Well said IBB, Almost three years as the President. PMB has not been able to locate his bearing. We sent GEJ and PDP out because of corruption and thought that PMB will do better but we were proved wrong. Buari administration has been hijacked. Mrs Aisha Buari has been complaining for the past one year that the husband is no longer in-charge. We all have a duty to safe this country from the hijackers by returing PMB back to Daura comes 2019 to rest and take good care of his health. Let someone else take over. We will continue to change our leaders till we get it right. We did in 2015 we can still do it again in 2019 The day our leaders realize that power belong to us (people) they will serve us.

  • Truth

    If Buhari is truly a honorable man he should listen to the voice of reason instead of dancing the macabre dance of psychophant and opportunists. Inspite of what the likes of Tinubu and el rufai may be telling Buhari it is clear that the odds are against him. Jonathan was railroaded into believing that he cannot be defeated but it is obvious nobody can conquer the furry of the people’s move. As the plot thickens the cookies is beginning to crumble.

  • Man_Enough

    IBB is a card carrying member and a trustee if the main opposition party. I don’t expect anything less from him.

    • Say the truth

      You are not man enough.

      • Man_Enough

        Simply because I don’t share the same opinion with you?

  • Truth

    Where are the hailing hailers. Any other person but ethno religious bigot. Buhari is a murderer simple and short. He likes to see the blood of dogs and baboons flow and he will make sure that happens. But we will not allow him to kill us en mass.

  • Otile

    Fake lawyer kay soyemi, how market? Come and worship Imam Buhari your deity, don’t betray him now that reality is steering him in the face. Come and sing his praises with your hackneyed English.

    • Otile

      I mean – staring Imam in the face.

    • Sheikh Messi

      Kay soyemi turn-up ke?? LOL! Forget it!
      At best, he and tundeMESS will show up as julius/sam/tunsj/manEnough/usher and other silly names..attacking others without having the brains for a comment of their own.
      Don’t hold your breath bro..Kay soyemi has been consigned to the DUSTBIN OF HISTORY!
      MYOPIC CLOWNS!

      • Julius

        Why is it that you always hang on other men balls ? Na wa ooo, I didn’t see anybody mentioning your silly name. Stop doing that, it makes you a suspect especially with QUEEN otile. lmaoooo !

  • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

    PMB will surely succeed. These are two men that lay the bad foundation we are in today.

  • Al

    While other notable citizens are praising buhari for job well done, others with history of black belle are busy opposing him, so which one will he concede?

  • Abu-Mu,awiya

    IBB and OBJ were the architects of all the problems confronting this nation they are the fathers of all the atrocities and the wrongdoings.Nigerians were now wiser enough to discard you and your individual advice.

    • Dawood

      They are nervous. The bright light of the Sun is visible. These men that put Nigerians in the state we’re in today are nervous. Check the records: the two names most associated with Nigeria’s decent into corruption are Babangida and Obasanjo. They see the light coming- and their dark days of bankrupting this country intellectually and financially are over. MAGU IS COMING!

  • bib

    Who is surprised? When PMB was sick didn’t these same people who think they are the kingmakers for this country meet to decide who was to replace him? The God who disappointed them by restoring PMB’s health is always alive and never sleeps and shall disappoint them again. PMB shall continue the good work he is doing, laying the strong foundation for this country’s greatnes.
    These fellows have forgotten that we are in a democracy and they have only two voting cards.
    If they think he has not performed they should support who they think can perform and let him contest along with PMB, if he decides to contest. They have no right to tell him not to contest.

  • obiora

    Buhari must Go. where is TY Danjuma?. Even Nigeria as a Country must stop. Enemies can not form a Country with out War. Buhari will Like to kill as many as he can before 2019 that will come to nothing.

    • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

      which genetically modified gbana do you smoke?

    • alani babalola

      Keep on dreaming yeye man

  • Shahokaya

    I was contemplating of whether or not to vote for Buhari, the fact that two of the greatest looters that govern this country for 20 years , OBJ and IBB are against him have made me to stick with him. PMB go again.

  • Ade Omowest

    IBB, OBJ and other disgruntled looters should shut up. If they are so popular, they should use their party or any platform to sponsor a candidate to face Buhari in 2019 and stop disturbing our peace.Buhari till 2023, ‘whoever is not happy should jump into River Niger.

  • Sheikh Messi

    FAILURE IS AN ORPHAN.
    All sane minds(except those consumed by ethnic/religious bigotry) are struggling to distance themselves from the Buhari/APC CONTRAPTION!

  • pheliciti

    Seems Obj and IBB are afraid Buhari would come after them for corruption if he gets a Second term. Even if for that singular possibility, I pray Buhari gets a Second term.
    Imagine 2 prominent PDP leaders trying to mark the script of another party?

    • Record Keeper

      “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what it can do to the limit of its
      ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform
      agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good
      enough for us.

      They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and
      urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving.
      To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of
      four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.”

      .…………………General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

    • Jon

      You are not well informed. IBB is not afraid of Buhari. When Buhari was elected, there was rumor that he might probe Obj and IBB. IBB was the first to warn Buhari that they know how $2.8 billion got missing when he (Buhari) was the chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

      Now, if you are not aware, Buhari is an alleged big thief. He allegedly stole $2.8 billion US DOLLAR not Naira when he was in charge of PTF. Can you see why he cannot go after Obj and IBB? Now, you know.

      • pheliciti

        You sound really confused recounting these your rumours.

        • Janjaweed

          Cretin like you…Let me remind you that there are overwhelming evidences which these former heads of state (OBJ, IBB) have by virtue of their office as No. 1 citizens of Nigeria…So try and keep quiet…

    • Nkem

      I would have believed you if I was convinced that Buhari is still sincere about fighting corruption. But no longer after Babachir and Maina and Buratai etc. etc.
      Besides your claim lacks basic logic. If they are afraid, then why provoke him in the first place? After all what stops Buhari from “gong after” them between now and May 2019.

    • Senator D

      Buhari himself knows if he goes after them they too have what it takes to bring Bubu’s Presidency down in a matter of days (Not weeks)…Ask OBJ why he couldn’t probe Abdulsalami’s theft of over $16Billion in less than one year in office…

  • Isyaku Muhammad

    Corrupt and greedy old man advising Buhari not to seek re-election.
    IBB is now Obj’s second press Secretary.
    There’s much of hatred,fear of disclosing ill gotten wealth as UK attempts to expose them.
    Corrupt dictator as IBB calling on Buhari not to seek re-election again.
    @Up Buhari @#Come 2019.
    Kudos to Buhari as he is facing high opposition bodies.

    • Janjaweed

      Even the way you look it seems you have down’s syndrome and Parkinson’s diseases…Did you take your medication yet? Your comments are just as daft as you appear…

    • Jon

      You lack knowledge of history of Buhari. Now, let me give you some tutorial. See below:

      You are not well informed. IBB is not afraid of Buhari. When Buhari was elected, there was rumor that he might probe Obj and IBB. IBB was the first to warn Buhari that they know how $2.8 billion got missing when he (Buhari) was the chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

      Now, if you are not aware, Buhari is an alleged big thief. He allegedly stole $2.8 billion US DOLLAR not Naira when he was in charge of PTF. Can you see why he cannot go after Obj and IBB? Now, you know.

      • Janjaweed

        In addition…Fulani Alhaji Lamido Sanusi accused Bubu of round tripping of the foreign currency during the first one year of Bubu…They all know themselves and how they’ve all been caught with their pants down and their hands in the cookie jar…All of them are THIEVES and enemies of Nigeria’s progress…

      • Isyaku Muhammad

        It’s lie, Probe if you have reliable sorce.
        Buhari is not corrupt and he is declared free from corruption not only in Nigeria but world at large.

        Now probe when and where he stole the money?
        And in which part of the world the money is kept?.
        I challenged you to probe?.

        • Nkem

          But it is you that first called another man “corrupt”. So you, where is your own evidence?

        • Janjaweed

          Your English proves you were probably trained in Daura University of Cowry…Certificate forger…Are you sure you are Bubu typing here as @Isya@disqus_okAltSGAox:disqus ??? Anything is possible under this government ooooo…The more you look the less you see…

          • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

            Hate

          • Janjaweed

            Mr Lover! I see Love allover you as Nigerians go about struggling and losing their jobs of over 10-15 years under three years of Buhari’s government…According to your Bureau of national statistics over 7-million Nigerians lost their jobs under Bubu (trust me that is a conservative number)…I see your Love…People are leaving Nigeria in droves and dying at the Atlantic Ocean…Imagine they rather choose death than remain under your Buhari’s regime…Shame on you and your generations…May the cries and woes of fallen Nigerians under this regime bedevil you and your generations forever!

        • Jon

          The money was traced to Buhari’s account in London. What further evidence do you need?

        • Otile

          What do you mean by Buhari is not corrupt? How can a certificate forger cum perjurer not be corrupt? When he was asked to produce his genuine O/L certificate he brought 30 Nigerian trained lawyers to defend him. Don’t you know that it is easier to bring the original document or get a certified copy from the examining body than to produce 30 expensive lawyers? Mutum wanan hankali, hankali.

      • Eyo

        You are still saying he “allegedly stolen” over 25yrs since he left PTF. Was it so difficult for PDP to have prosecuted him if he stole that amount and layoff this allegation to rest?

  • Wale

    If this was ‘military era” Buhari would have been overthrown AGAIN.
    IBB is telling Nigerians that he’s been vindicated, that he did the right thing in 1985, Buhari is proving them right as well.
    Buhari is not an administrator, PERIOD.
    A lot of us are very disappointed campaigning for this man.
    I wont make that mistake again.
    Isha Allah.

    • Solomon Brown

      Amin!

      • Otile

        Don’t believe him. Not long ago he almost decapitated me when I suggested that Imam Buhari should step down. He is one those voters who follows the crowd, but if Imam makes a fresh promise to do better brother Wale will change his mind and cast his vote for Imam again.

    • Janjaweed

      You spoke rightly…There is no shame in confessing Buhari is a monumental mistake…

    • bib

      He didnt win because of your campaign and he doesnt need your campaign. Go and campaign for those who used your money to build themselves presidential palaces on the rocks, pillaged all your inherited National assets and left you with no job, no good education, no railway, roads, no health, etc.
      Today who owns:
      Nicon Noga hotel?
      Nigeria Aiways?
      Major banks?
      Nitel?
      National oil and major oil marketing companies?
      Most properties of major multi National companies?
      You should have chorusing- these evil men.

      • Janjaweed

        Olodo…Did your Bubu declare his assets? So when he leaves power we will see him build mansions in Daura and also buy shares in MTN, SPAR, Shoprite and probably in the Cowtry Colony…Mumucious mumu so full of mumurity!

        • bib

          Just tell your evil men to bring one electable person so that Nigerians can vote for him.

          • Janjaweed

            Olodrabata…These evil-men have access to top secret files about each other that’s why they can look each other in the face and talk…So don’t get in their way…I am just a highly placed citizen that’s all…

          • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

            Your name is bib, which is normally worn by babies while eating to prevent a stain on their clothes. With all due respect, can that be the reason why your comments are of kindergarten level.

        • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

          Look at urself

          • Janjaweed

            How do you look??? Monkey…Cowtry-Colony like you…

      • Wale

        That’s why we brought him in to come and correct the “wrong”, part of which you listed above.
        How do fight corruption without just cause.

        • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

          Ooh clap for urself

        • bib

          It is because he is fighting corruption with just cause that is why your ‘heros’ who are corruption personified are fighting back. They will not win!

  • Akada

    @pheliciti:disqus

    If the security goons of Buhari want to kill or force their way back next year, we are ready.
    We know they monitor computers and android devices, we have nothing to fear anymore.
    Buhari must go next year and we will force him out of that villa by any and all lawful means.
    Please continue monitoring our computers as we have nothing to fear anymore but fear itself.

  • Janjaweed

    Was it not the same IBB and OBJ who endorsed Buhari in 204/2015? You guys re just bunch of clowns…Why all of a sudden you now know Buhari is not the saviour Nigeria needs? Even Tunde Bakare has capitulated…Hwover, Bubu has vowed if he doesn’t run then he must be given the option to choose his successor (Alhaji Mallam El’Rufai)…But most of the Cabal inner caucus are not happy with his chioce of the short-man-devil from Kaduna so they would rather scheme for someone else…The plot is thickening seriously… theres is so much mistrust in the presidency and everyone is stealing s much as they can. Even if the National Assembly refuse to pass the Budget…The Cabal has planned to use NIA, DSS, EFCC to invoke the executive powers to raise funds under the guise of Security Votes to siphon billions out of the coffers of Nigeria…Watch-out as the Naira will nose-dive further as it scarcity will return…The game is getting more and more interesting…

    • Solomon Brown

      You are right but keep this in mind that a broken clock tells the time correctly twice a day. We should not throw the baby with the bath water here.

      • Janjaweed

        I concur Sir…

  • thusspokez

    Former military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stand down after his first term in 2019.

    What right do these fathers of corruption have to tell any Nigerian citizen not to exercise their freedom. If Nigeria were a one party state, then their suggestions could have some legitimacy. But:

    [1] Nigeria is a democracy with multi-party system.
    [2] Buhari is a Nigerian citizen and therefore has the right to apply to contest in elections.
    [3] The APC, i.e., Buhari’s party, is just one of the many political parties in Nigeria.
    [4] Given Buhari’s health, and given the very energy-sapping campaign across 30-36 states, he may well decide not to apply for reselection.
    [5] Buhari’s party may well select someone else to be their party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 election.
    [6] There will be a general election which will decide who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

    Granted, these calls on Buhari to step down by the two grand fathers of corruption are not only redundant but disregards all the points stated above.

    …to continue

    • Nkem

      It is like you did not read the article. He wasn’t writing to Buhari. He was writing to Nigerians to vote for a new breed in 2019.

      • thusspokez

        Where did I say in my comment that he wrote to Buhari? And if he was writing to Nigerians, is Buhari not a Nigerian?

        • Janjaweed

          You dey drink medicine for Buhari’s headache…Even Abba Kyari will not let you be appointed as Security guard in the Presidency…

        • Otile

          Everybody knows you are willing to take the bullet for Imam Mohamed Buhari. You Islamic fanatics are always ready to carry out suicide bombing to please Allahu and your earthly leaders.

      • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

        Thank you

    • Janjaweed

      Mumucious mumu…IS your mumurity still worrying you? Better go see that Baba at Ikorodu shrine for your Agbo!

  • wazobia decomposition !!!!!!

    giving advice he wouldn’t take from anyone …………………….

    • Julius

      Yes oooo !…imagine that.

  • Senator D

    Finally the chicken has come home to roost…IBB has been vindicated over his role in 1985 Coup d’etat against “Clueless Buhari”…However, my worry remains who will be the better candidate for 2019? Saraki can’t be that option…Is it Atiku???? Whoever it would be must begin soon to build the bridge of reconciliation across Nigeria as Buhari has sectionalized Nigeria far above what anyone can ever imagine…Even his ministers can’t go back home with their heads held-up high…Abba Kyari and his Uncle Daura have messed up this regime…

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Another denoument for illiterate certificate forger, perjurer, bigot and sectionalist Muhammadu Buhari and his evil, blood-thirsty regime.

  • thusspokez

    These two grand pioneers and fathers of corruption should shut up before they instigate a military coup. And I ask Nigerians to pause and think about the current atmosphere in Nigeria and the safety factor of adding fuel to burning fire — as these two men are doing — before choosing your camp.

    Nigeria is a young democracy, and Nigerians should be allowed to make mistakes (some would say, electing Buhari) and learn from it without these calls getting into the head of some pot-smoking military officers into thinking that they have the answers and stage a coup and truncate Nigeria’s young democracy. No one wants this! — No matter how much one detests the Buhari’s administration!

    Nigeria is indeed undergoing many difficulties, e.g., boko haram, poor economic recovery, ever increasing ethnic and religious divisions and disunity, fulani banditry; crisis in Benue state; a general feeling of regional and religion-based marginalisation, youth mass unemployment; enslavement of Nigerian migrants in Libya and drowning off the coast of Libya, etc. Any of these issues can be used as a justification for a military coup. Adding more fuel to these fires can only make matters worst without providing any solution.

    These former leaders are acting very irresponsibly and indeed jeopardising Nigeria’s young democracy. They ought to shut up!!! I dare not remind Nigerians that these men misused their own opportunities, when they were head of states, to make Nigeria a great country, where then did they get their bragging rights to now criticise any president even one as inept as Buhari?

    • Nkem

      So what is wrong in asking people to vote for somebody else in 2019.

      • Janjaweed

        JAMD question 2019…Oya, answer @Nkem@disqus_llPIQ7cNxP:disqus

      • thusspokez

        Don’t ask me questions, particularly if you can’t be bothered to read and understand my comment..

        • Julius

          lolz…shot fired !…lol@ Don’t ask me questions.

    • Janjaweed

      Id1ot…These former heads of state still have information you will never have till the world come to an end and they maybe speaking with one mouth but they are conveying a deeper message. There’s something sinister going on behind the scene they don’t want to openly say…Just keep quiet and listen to them…I know they are evil but how can you know the Power of God without a challenge from the Devil?

    • disqus_jLJUa0YmE9

      More grease to ur elbow

    • Otile

      So you mad Muslims are bent on perpetuating dullard Buhari on unwilling people. Ogbeni, o ma se oo.

  • Niger DELTAN

    Cursed is the day Buhario was born. IBB’s opinion just like Obasanjo’s is irrelevant. For us in the Niger Delta we REJECT restructuring especially any one championed by a Northerner. We will only accept the restructuring recommended by President Jonathan’s regime because its participants cut accross party lines and was truly representative of all Nigerians including the youth. If this administration rejects that last recommendation by the National confab, why should it expect others to accept the one carried out by APC and led by Fulani terrorist financier – El Rufai? We reject restructuring. What we want is SECESSION. Period. 100% control of my resources and a completely sovereign national conference.

  • Senator D

    Buhari refused to declare his assets despite making that a campaign promise…Now Ikoyi Flat billions has disappeared. Loots recovered by EFCC are nowhere to be found…Even Liar Mohammed who promised to release the name of looters and amount recovered has buried his head in shame…Over $25Billion contract scam under Bubu as Oil Minister using a proxy as the GMD NPPC. The billions of naira found outside TSA from NNPC…The selling of oil wells while delaying the PIB bill and so many more…I would not fail to mention the push for $1Billion to fight Boko-Boys which has hit the rocks (I hope)…Yet, some id1ots come here to say Buhari is their Almighty God and Father??? May the Thunder that will fire those Hailing Hailers of APC start doing press-up from Katsina to Lagos State…Unah father yansh there!!!

    • Wale V

      You forgot to mention the father of all magic – the billions from the police force pension fund that disappeared between half baked AGF Malami,dambazua and kyari after they shook down Maina.
      Buhari is simply a Thief. This is not graft, this is not corruption it is what it is – they are ALL THIEVES – jaguda ole!

  • Senator D

    Nigerians go about struggling and losing their jobs of over 10-15 years under three years of Buhari’s government…According to the Bureau of national statistics over 7-million Nigerians lost their jobs under Bubu (trust me that is a conservative number)…People are leaving Nigeria in droves and dying at the Atlantic Ocean…Imagine they rather choose death than remain under Buhari’s regime…Shame on anyone’s generations who comes here to sing Buhari’s praise…May the cries and woes of fallen Nigerians (whether by hunger, Fulani marauders or suicide) under this regime bedevil you and your generations forever!

    • Julius

      You don come again …Buhari is still alive..wetin happened to your announcements that he was dead ?. Oh wait, you never said that..right ?

      • Senator D

        He is alive but all his actions are dead man’s actions…You are a living witness that even his wife confessed that he wasn’t in-charge anymore…So what more do you want as dead-proof?

        • Julius

          My bad, I didn’t know that a dead man can be in charge of anything. I now know that you know things like that. More power to you…keep on looking after the dead !

  • Tunsj

    This is the same evil clown that annulled the most fair and free election in 1993. Just shut the hell up because you don’t have any credibility left. If I wanted to hear an a**hole speak, I’d fart.

  • Julius

    Smdh. IBB speaking on anything…seriously ?

    • Debekeme

      The message, not the messenger . Pls

      • Julius

        Have you seen an evil messenger with a good message b4 ?..if you did, there was something else behind it all.

        • Debekeme

          Have you objectively read what IBB said? Is the message evil? what is a lie in the message please? I really want your opinion.

          • Julius

            To be honest with you, I really do not care for him and what he has to say. Hope that satisfy your curiosity !

        • Senator D

          Balaam was an evil messenger but he prophesied peace over Israel despite being summoned by Balack to curse Israel…So yes, An evil messenger can bring good news…

          • Julius

            Good, hope you get yours soon ! Keep he alive !!

  • Ijeuwa

    These stinkingly and dangerously corrupt evils are crawling out of their poisonous holes because this govt is actually doing something to alleviate the suffering they imposed on this hapless country.

    Obasanjo and Babangida being against Buhari is actually good news!!!! Buhari must be doing something right.

    • Janjaweed

      Are you from the moon??? Do you see the suffering in the Land??? Do you pay school fees??? Do you buy rice in the open market or you receive free-bags of rice courtesy of Tax-payers money??? Do you buy clothes for your kids in the open market??? How old are you??? Do you know the exchange rate of naira in 1979/1985/1999-2007? I sincerely think your brain needs reformatting…Or have you already eaten that GMO seedling???

    • Debekeme

      Are you seriousl? So everyone who has been speaking out against Buharis misrule is a looters and scheming politicians?

      So me too, I’m a looter and scheming politician?

      • Solomon Brown

        Do not pay these bunch of know nothings any mind. They are political amateurs as far as I am concerned.

      • Sanssouci

        That is the kindergarten narrative that they have been selling: “you are criticizing Buhari because you are a looter or associated to looting” it is getting sooooooo old

        • Solomon Brown

          We have receipts on your emperor, he is going down.

          • Sanssouci

            I wish I knew what u were talking about, perhaps u responded tot he wrong person?

          • Janjaweed

            @ismaila_katakore:disqus no vex jare…Okare Ogbeni…

          • Solomon Brown

            My bad!

          • Sanssouci

            no wahala

          • Senator D

            You are responding wrongly…Read his comment…

    • Senator D

      When OBJ spoke out against Jonathan’s government…He wasn’t a stinkingly corrupt evil person. When IBB gave his support to Buhari in 2014/2015 he wasn’t a stinkingly corrupt person…Now they have both spoken out and you stand aloof accusing them of wickedness and evil…May the thunder that will fire you and your family start doing press-up from Mainland Bridge to Okokomaiko fast fast…

    • Solomon Brown

      Emperor Bubu is going down. You better abandon ship b4 it gets late.

  • Janjaweed

    Dear Generla IBB Sir, we just ran out of WAILERS form…Aisha Buhari collected the last one… Even OBJ with all his PhD couldn’t convince us to give him one…

  • Solomon Brown

    Hahahaha! The knives are out for you Gen Bubu, let’s see how you will wiggle your way out of this one. I am loving this.

    • Julius

      I’ll make a bet with you that one meeting with Buhari will change his mind. He will come out praising Buhari and urging people to vote for him. By the way, how old are you ? You should know these people by now and your hahahaha won’t be funny at the end.

      • Solomon Brown

        Old enough to know Maradona isn’t playing games.

  • Debekeme

    It took me less than a year to conclude Buhari and his professed leadership capabilities was a myth, a lie.

    Take it from me, Buhari isnt capable of running a University talk less of a country.

    That Buhari was once Military head of state was not out of merit or capacity. He became head of state through a coup.

    That Buhari was once Minister of Petroleum was not on merit or capacity. Hes doesn’t even have 10% of the knowledge of someone like Kachikwu.

    That Buhari was once Chairman of PTDF was not based on merit of capacity, he was appointed by Abacha

    I beg Nigerians of all regions, tribes and religions. Lets vote this man out and find a new leader. Its over for Buhari.

    By the way; I voted for Buhari in 2015 elections. So you know

    • Bayo

      Buhari shouldn’t be in charge of anything apart from his genitals.

      • Senator D

        You have come ooooo…I didn’t dey here when you wrote this…Your IP address is being traced Gbam!

      • Otile

        Hahahahaahahahaha @loz, as your egbon would exclaim.

    • Senator D

      Where is minister Shittu…please trace this IP address and make sure you arrest him commando style (1:00a.m.) using the combined efforts of the EFCC, DSS, ICPC, SARS and NIA you may include NCS and NIS just to make sure he doesn’t escape though the borders…

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    We await the response of the regime, we see if it will be as respectful and measured as that sent to Obasanjo

    • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

      The extremely corrupt regime might claim that “corruption is fighting back”.

    • Otile

      From the regime it will be blah blah blah until another well-meaning figure drops the bomb on him(Imam).

  • Debekeme

    When we voted for Buhari in 2015, we didn’t vote for Buhari to be ‘Better Than Jonathan’. We voted for Buhari to change this country for the better. Every time you ask Buhari why change and progress is so slow he will tell you: ‘ I am better than Jonathan’.

    We did’nt elect Buhari to be ‘better than jonathan’. All the things Buhari listed in APC manifestos have NOT been done!!!

    I dont need to experiment with Buhari again for 4 years. Ive seen what Buhari can do in the first 3 years and its rubbish.

    Mr. Buhari, Please please, before you go, enter a private jet and fly to Benue to sympathize with the mothers who have lost children, and fathers who have lost sons. Its not only your son who had a motorcycle accident that deserves love and attention. Kai!! This Buhari isnt normal.