Boko Haram now ‘completely defeated’ — Nigerian Army

Nigerian troops destroy Boko Haram tactical ground, recover battle tank, others [Photo Credit: Usman SK - Facebook]

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, on Saturday said the Nigerian Army has completely defeated the Boko Haram insurgents.

Mr. Nicholas, a Major General, stated this during the inauguration of the Nigeria-Cameroun Military Joint Mission in Maiduguri.

He disclosed that his troops under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, on Friday, dislodged and occupied the insurgents’ tactical ground “Camp Zairo”.

He disclosed that hundreds of insurgents surrendered and several others fled their enclave while over 100 civilians were rescued.

“My soldiers are in the heart of Boko Haram enclave that is ‘Camp Zairo”, the gallant troops have taken total control of Sambisa Forest.

“We have broken the heart and soul of Shekau’s group, taking over the camp and its environs.

“They are on the run and we are pursuing them to wherever they go. This time around there is no place for escape anywhere.

“We had earlier asked those of them that want to surrender to do so and we are still asking them to come out and surrender otherwise they are going to meet it the hard way”.

Mr. Nicholas called on the insurgents and abducted persons in the bush to come out and surrender to the troops, stressing that they woukd not be harmed or killed.

Commenting on the meeting, Mr. Nicholas said the collaboration between the two militaries was critical to the successful completion of the counter-insurgency campaign.

“We share information and intelligence to enable us map out strategies to fight Boko Haram insurgents in our common borders,” he said.

Also, the Head of Camerounian military delegation, Djonkep Fredrick, Brigadier General, said the collaboration would strengthen military ties to enable them win the war against insurgency. (NAN)

  • Janjaweed

    2019 Campaign slogan already out?…..I laugh in GREEK!!!!

  • Zygote

    So why did they need $1billion? if the money has been disbursed they should kindly refund it.

    • Janjaweed

      Are you a learner? They want money for 2019 elections…None of the APC current governor or Legislator wants to commit a dime for Bubu’s reelection and Amaechi doesn’t have money to throw around. Also, Tinubu is wary of Bubu so he is not ready to bring-out from the hidden loot he has reserved. The monies missing at Ikoyi flat, the missing recovered loots from EFCC and the scam at NNPC and CBN are all funds for 2019 campaign…Or where do you think APC got their funding for 2015 elections?

    • amah sossy

      Gorilla war fare is never won on field alone. We still have remnants scattered all over the place. You need mop up and steady stay and surveillance to deny them regrouping. In 2003 Bush declared Iraqi invasion mission accomplished but as we chat here USA navy is still in combat zone in Iraq. Same for Afghanistan which mission was declared over by Obama in 2009, but operation is still on there now. Please let us argue from an informed point.

      • Janjaweed

        If that be the case why is Dasuki being prosecuted? You and your double standard is allover the place making a case for your deception and wickedness…You think we all certificate forgers who can’t remember their dates of birth?

    • Nwa_Africa

      APC Government need it for the Presidential campaign…………………

  • Debekeme

    Ive seen more pictures and videos of the war in far away Afghanistan and Syria than i have seen of the war in my own country,

    To best appreciate this our Government one is better of as illiterate, uneducated and unexposed.

    If you have just small sense you will conclude they are stark raving mad.

    • amah sossy

      Do we operate at the same technical level with the afgans who are benefiting 90% from USA war technology? You are the one exposing your illiteracy here.

      • Janjaweed

        Your level is seen in your contradictions in this government…Minister says one thing the attorney general another…Then comes Itsay Sagay that old mumucious olodo who cannot stand for truth and equity… Plus your media trial of a case already in court yet you haven’t gotten any convictions…Plus your lies about asset declaration and missing billions from NNPC, CBN, EFCC and so on…My friend gerraway from here…Go and form your COWTRY in Zmabisa forest and help Shakau achieve his Caliphate fast!

      • Debekeme

        Im far from illiterate dear fellow. Trust me. War is about propaganda and control of the narrative of the engagement with the enemy. The Nigerian Army has failed in this regards.

        You are talking of high tech satellite imagery? You are talking of reconnaissance aircraft and other high tech equipment? You are talking of aerial views of the theater of war? Thats not what i refer to sir!

        Thats not what im taking about .I’m talking of a 100USD/N36K hand held camcorder in the hands of a soldier in the war front capturing footage and sending the recording back to HQ for editing and releasing of shiny propoganda videos showing the successes in the war front. What does this cost? Do you know what impact it will have in the level of acceptance of the Army Press releases if they support it with visual confirmations?

        There is more video footage of the 1st and 2nd world war than there is of this Boko Haram war! In the 1st and 2nd world wars they had ONLY black and white hand held primitive cameras but they were able to capture om camera the battle and landing in Normandy beaches in North of France and the fall of Berlin. Germany, Hitlers bunkers etc ARE ALL CAPTURED !! And this content was relayed back to the TV audience in America within days.

        Are you telling me this is too much for the Nigerian Army to put together?

    • Nwa_Africa

      Mumu………….

  • Radmann

    @Debekeme,

    THE SENATE should immediately cut into shreds the letter from PRESIDENT
    Muhamadu Buhari asking for whopping one billion dollars to fight Boko Haram.
    The Senate is put on notice by the army theatre commander that Boko Haram
    has been finally snd completely defeated. Any appropriation of just one dollar
    after this victory declaration could be used in evidence against the Senators.
    It could even be charged to court for 14 years jail sentence as stealing by trick.

    • Janjaweed

      100% Kworekt!

    • Nwa_Africa

      Any senator that approve the criminally demanded US$1 Billion for Boko Haram so called war deserved an immediate death…………………

  • Janjaweed

    This is bad-market for the $1Billion earmarked for 2019 elections. After the 16-Northern governors gave Millions of Dollars for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign (in 2015) hoping she would win and then help them rig-2019 elections failed (as they did in 2015 using the CIA) they have resulted in stealing ALL recovered loots and monies they can find from the EFCC, Ikoyi Flat, CBN, NNPC and also from the selling of Etisalat (9mobile)… APC desperately want money for 2019 elections…None of the APC current governor or Legislator wants to commit a dime for Bubu’s reelection and Amaechi doesn’t have money to throw around. Also, Tinubu is wary of Bubu so he is not ready to bring-out from the hidden loot he has reserved…The Senators and House of Reps members are not happy that the Presidential Elections will come first beofre theirs so none of them will be ready to risk their loots to support Bubu’s re-election bid that is why this government is stealing like it’s going out of fashion and disrespecting the constitution and and the legal system of the country!

    • KELLOGGS

      True.

      It is now abundantly clear that the allegations of “FRAUD” everywhere in the country is nothing but a FULANI TERRORISM against our people; it is no different from Boko Haram, or Fulani Herdsmen terrorizing our villages.

      Southerners STOP these people!

      The supposed Chairman of the EFCC was rejected by the Senate, a Constitutional requirement in order for him to be in office, but he is strong-arming that branch, they are laughing at democracy, laughing at Christians, laughing at Nigeria! Wake up Nigerians! Stop this madness, stop this people!

      How can the Chairman of the EFCC not be confirmed as required by the Constitution, and he is all over the country accusing everybody of fraud, yet he has not secured a single conviction?

      They are mocking us! Christians and southerners una mumu don’t do!

      • Janjaweed

        Useles5 Bubu and his cohorts are giving a pat-on-the-back of these Murderous and Marauding Janjaweeds…First they say they are Foreigners and then they want us to cede our Lands to foreigners by “accommodating our brothers” who kill us like its going out of fashion. They even tell us to allow them graze on our farms whilst we have SAMBISA forest where they have enough Lands and money for Irrigation to turn that place to a GRAZING-COLONY-COWTRY of their choice…

    • share Idea

      Just saw your comment after posting similar one.

      • Janjaweed

        That General is a dead meat…Mark my words…He has a big-mouth!

  • share Idea

    Good news, Buhari will no longer have excuse to loot $1B for 2019 election as the army have reconfirmed that there is no need for the fund – the dummy sold to the gullible by Buhari and his cabals are now exposed. Nigeria we hail thee

    • Janjaweed

      Tacitly said Sir!

  • Janjaweed

    General Rogers Nicholas prepare for your retirement…You have a big mouth…You have poured sand inside Bubu’s Garri! What will he tell us now about $1Billion dollars is for? I guess, it’s for Cowtry-Colony..Sorry I meant Fulani Cowtry inside Nigeria…

  • serubawon70

    Then where is Shekau?

    • Janjaweed

      He is here with me in my house…We just finished eating tuwoshinkafa with furadinunu…By the way what do want with him?

  • Janjaweed

    Anyone who comes here asking questions like, “So, what is the $1Billion for”? This is my reply, “Where do you think APC got their funding for 2015 elections”?…Do you think Tinubu, Saraki, Ambode or Ogbeni Aregbesola will commit any money for Bubu’s 2019 re-election? All the Legislooters and Chief Emperors (called Governors) under APC are not happy with the 2019 general elections calendar…They expected Bubu to make the same mistake of Jonathan but Bubu outsmarted them by fixing his own re-election first so that after that he can abandon them to their fate…It is getting really interesting…What more can we ask for????

  • Janjaweed

    Is it not better to create a state for these Fulani murderers instead of giving them a portion of half Lagos in the 36-states of Nigeria? They should kuku take half of the Southern part of Nigeria and we call Cowtry State of Janjaweed Marauders……

  • Janjaweed

    Shekau wanted a Caliphate in Sambisa forest you denied it to him just because he went out of control. However, you are not reluctant to cede half of Lagos state to Janjaweed Fulani Murdering Herdsmen (who you claimed were Foreigners) in every the 36-states of Nigeria…By the time every state in Nigeria gives them atleast hectares of land they already have 1/3 of Nigeria’s land mass…plus politica and economic powers as well…Well-done Bubu…Well-done…Okare…We all must be so dumb not to understand simple mathematics and economic of politics!