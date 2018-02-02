EFCC files fresh charges against CCT chairman, Danladi Umar

Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the tribunal
Danladi Umar, the Chairman of the tribunal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has filed fresh charges of fraud against the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The charges, prepared by Festus Keyamo, an EFCC prosecutor, came two years after the anti-graft agency last absolved Mr. Umar of any wrongdoing in a case of judicial bribery and racketeering.

Court filings made available to PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening by Mr. Keyamo said Mr. Umar collected N10 million from Rasheed Taiwo, a former Customs official who was facing false assets declaration charges before the Code of Conduct Tribunal sometimes in 2012.

The prosecution also accused Mr. Umar of receiving N1.8 million of the N10 million bribe sum through one of his personal assistants, Gambo Abdullahi.

The two counts of fraud contradicted Section 12(1) (a) and (b) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2003, Mr. Keyamo stated in charge affidavit prepared on January 25 and stamped on February 2 at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The CCT chair could face up to seven years’ imprisonment if convicted of the charges.

A spokesperson for the CCT, Ibrahim Al-Hassan, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday night that he could not immediately give a reaction to the development. He said he needed time to study the court filings against his principal, promising to revert by Monday.

A PREMIUM TIMES’ examination of the charges indicates that they carry the same substance as the grounds for which anti-graft detectives had earlier cleared the tribunal chief.

The EFCC first cleared Mr. Umar of the bribery allegations in March 2015. When the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki reached its peak in 2016, the anti-graft office wrote another letter clearing the jurist of any wrongdoing in Mr. Taiwo’s case.

‘‘We would like to reiterate the Commission’s position in regard to this matter as earlier communicated to you and stated that the allegations levelled against Justice Umar were mere suspicious and consequently insufficient to successfully prosecute the offence,” the EFCC said in an April 20 letter to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which supervises the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

In the same letter, the EFCC concluded that there was no strong case against Mr. Umar but that there was prima facie evidence to prosecute Mr. Abdullahi, his personal assistant “who could offer no coherent excuse for receiving N1.8 million naira into his salary account from Taiwo who is an accused person standing trial at the Tribunal.”

The EFCC was compelled to clear Mr. Umar after he came under intense scrutiny since the commencement of the trial of Mr. Saraki, over alleged false assets declaration, with many accusing him of being equally tainted and calling on him to excuse himself from Mr. Saraki’s case.

In December 2016, a group, the Anti-Corruption Network, had also alleged that Mr. Umar used his office to purchase N34.9 million exotic vehicles, furniture and other household items without following due process.

The first clearance notice was written on March 5, 2015 through the office of the then-SGF, Pius Anyim.

The anti-graft agency wrote another letter in April 2016 following concerted attempts by Mr. Saraki and his associates to force Mr. Umar’s hands to stand down from the top lawmakers’ false assets declaration trial.

In June 2017, Mr. Umar ultimately found Mr. Saraki not guilty on all the 18 counts of false assets filings when he was governor of Kwara State between 2003 and 2011.

In December, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed the conclusion of the tribunal on all but three counts, a decision the Senate President immediately appealed to the Supreme Court.

A spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ requests for comments about why the agency brought the same charges for which it had previously cleared Mr. Umar.

Mr. Keyamo declined further comments to PREMIUM TIMES about the charges Friday night.

But a source informed about the case told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the anti-graft commission would enlist Mr. Umar’s assistant, Mr. Abdullahi, as a prosecution witness.

  • Spoken word

    about time

  • Commissioner for Happiness

    they want to get rid of him and put someone dat will nail saraki…they are not happy he release saraki

  • Tijani

    The same Danladi Umar that the efcc and the shamelessly desperate presidency swore was a saint when their nemesis Saraki challenged his fitness to preside over code of conduct tribunal? Buhari, Osinbajo, Magu, Sagay, and even Keyamo have totally lost their minds. Presidential corruption personified!

  • Sanssouci

    Interesting…. in 2016 when Saraki was undergoing trial, this same evidence was there, but the EFCC then exonerated Umar , they didn’t say there was not enough evidence to prosecute but exonerated him altogether, just because operation nail Saraki at all costs was in full swing. Now curiously, after the acquittal, that same “evidence” is enough for prosecution. I wonder if these charges would have been filed had Saraki been convicted?

  • AryLoyds

    Nollywood Drama 🙂

  • Chinedu Tagbo

    Will this man have the strength to withstand all the blow the EFCC will throw at him. I pity him

  • thusspokez

    Below is my comment in response to the news report:

    ”False Asset Declaration Charge: Why we cleared Saraki – Code of Conduct Tribunal
    Reported by Evelyn Okakwu, 14 June 2017

    ”The three conspirators: Kanu Agabi, Danladi Umar, and Rotimi Jacobs

    Why is any Nigerian surprised by the result? CCT Chairman Danladi Umar is a mediocre judge and like the so-called lead prosecuting counsel Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, both were compromised half way in the proceedings.

    Kanu Agabi’s CV would indicate that he is not a proper lawyer but one who uses bribes to win cases on behalf of his clients — and that was why the crook Saraki hired him.

    The delays and postponements of the court proceedings provided cover for Kanut Agabi, Danladi Umar, and Mr. Rotimi Jacobs to secretly cut deals.

    Indeed following Kanut Agabi joining the crook Saraki’s team, suddenly you don’t know which side Rotimi Jacobsw is working for. Chairman Umar too, suddenly became mellow — even offering to personally serve a glass of water to the crooked Saraki. These three crooked amigos (Kanu Agabi, Danladi Umar, and Rotimi Jacobs) are treating Nigerians as fóóls.

  • utolason

    QUOTE: ‘‘We would like to reiterate the Commission’s position in regard to this matter as earlier communicated to you and stated that the allegations levelled against Justice Umar were mere suspicious and consequently insufficient to successfully prosecute the offence,” According to EFCC 2016.

    Premium Times ought to know better and report this case appropriately. The above statement does not clear Mr Umar of any wrong doing but clearly stated that there was “insufficient evidence to successfully prosecute the offence. As it is normally the case elsewhere in the world, if at any time in the future (as it is now) sufficient evidence come to light Mr Umar can be successfully prosecuted.

    EFCC relies on evidence. If someone or people making the allegations cannot substantiate their claims it is hard for it to prosecute. What probably happened in this case is that someone somewhere is aggrieved by recent event and is not now prepaid to provide more evidence. I for one never believe this man was innocent of the allegations. The problem is always proving your case beyond reasonable doubt.

    • princegab

      They will not go unpunished.

  • thusspokez

    A Machiavellian EFCC would have used Umar’s alleged corruption and dodgy past — in a confidential plea bargain — to nudge him into convicting Saraki. What a missed opportunity by a mediocre organisation.

  • grand maze

    Somebody is not living up to an earlier agreement so they are bringing his charges back. That is Nigeria anti corruption for you