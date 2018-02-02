Police IG ‘wants anti-open grazing laws suspended’ to stop killings

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, appears before the Senate Committee of Police in response to the Senate's summon on Tuesday.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has told the Senate that suspending the anti-open grazing laws passed by some states is one way to end deadly clashes between herders and farmers.

Mr. Idris appeared before the Senate Committee of Police in response to the Senate’s summon on Tuesday.

The Senate had given the police boss a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the killing of 73 residents in Benue State.

Following his inability to make the arrests as well as give updates on the issue, the Senate on Wednesday resolved to summon Mr. Idris, to give explanations as it vowed not to overlook the matter.

At the beginning of the meeting, the IGP tried to give brief details of the local governments visited in the state and journalists were then excused from the room as the meeting held behind closed doors.

After the closed door sessions, however, a source told PREMIUM TIMES that the IG had complained about the presence of small armed militia groups which is making it difficult for the police to restore peace to the state.

“He said that about 140 people have been arrested so far and most of them have been charged to court for prosecution. And he said that investigations are still ongoing for those who are yet to be charged to court,” he said.

Our source further disclosed that the IGP told the committee that the cause of the crisis was the anti-open grazing law.

“He asked for stoppage of implementation of the law until ranches are provided, then the law can be gradually implemented again. He also asked for further equipping and funding for police to assist their work in the area and across the country,” the source added.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Sheikh Messi

    Hahaha!
    This is what you get when 98% of members of a ‘NATIONAL’ Security Council are drawn from the same religion and geographical region.
    Yet some myopic knuckleHeads cheered and worshipped whilst Buhari made these nepostic appointments!
    A country’s NATIONAL Security Council DOES NOT HAVE A NATIONAL SPREAD and some slaves dance and sing hossana??
    LOL! CLOWNS!

    • Sanssouci

      I have marvelled at how seemingly intelligent people argue that it didn’t matter where security chiefs came from, just competence, in a place like Naija! If we had even seen the competence perhaps that warped argument would make sense small…SMH

  • FreeNigeria

    Wetin we nor go hear from these clowns running Nigeria. Cheiiii my contiri don die finish

  • taiwo

    IG of police is speaking for his Fulani herdsmen terrorist

  • Wikileaks

    What a very irresponsible statement coming from the IG. You want the savages from the desert to continue to roam freely on other people’s lands, destroying properties and killing people. Think it’s time for people to embark on self-help as this government is not ready to protect them.

  • curseless

    If the inspector general knows his job responsibilities at all , he will understand that criminal trespassing is not allowed under our law and edict. How can someone come into your domain without permission to seize your God given land and ask the owners to allow the intruders to ravage the ancestral lands while they in turn folds there hands. If he believes that then I have a parcel of land to sell to him in Sambisa forest. Even in any place in Nigeria including the IG village, will he allow someone in the next village to ravage it without recourse, not to talk of some herdsmen coming hundreds of mile away to any land to occupy it at will. Is this what the IG is canvassing? That is audacity, big time and no sane person will stand for that.

  • chidi

    Conspiracy.. Arm twisting the locals. How about disarming the herdsmen terrorist pending the creation of ranches.

    Did the Sharia law wait for Alcoholic beverage businessmen change their businesses before implementation with the Hisbah Police..
    By the way why do we have Hisbah in Sharia states while other states are denied their own version of it, yes, their own that will protect their land and customs, vigilante?

  • realist

    Nigerians need extraordinary help, from the hand of the Fulanis, they have hijack power to enslave the rest of us. The recent events have confirm this beyond reasonable doubt.