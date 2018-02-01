Senate right to reject Magu as EFCC chairman, Court rules

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu [Photo: Channels TV]

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has affirmed the decision of the Senate to reject Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Mr. Magu was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari twice. In both times, the Senate rejected the nomination.

The court made the decision two weeks ago, but PREMIUM TIMES only got copies of the ruling on Thursday.

According to the ruling, Justice John Tsoho ruled that the EFCC was wrong in its assumption that the Senate was only there to confirm any choice made by the executive.

The judge said the Senate has the powers to ensure that only suitable persons are appointed to the position of chairperson for the anti-corruption agency.

Details later…

  • FreeNigeria

    Mumu Mugu Magu Must GO. Enough mediocrities

  • Mike

    That’s a confirmation of the Senate’s ‘advice and consent’ power. Always been there.

  • Dawood

    Magu is not going anywhere. Saraki and his gang of looters just wasted their monies on Judge TSo-Hoe.

  • Emeka

    Corruption is fighting so hard, and has successfully used this judge to deliver this kangaroo judgement. We have appeal court and Supreme Court, the looters shouldn’t rejoice just yet.

  • Sam

    It is a pity , how this Godless mofos are treating us Nigeria , I blame Buhari for Naively allowing saraki to take over the NASS from inception. That decision has rubbished the entire party .SMH.

  • kus1

    Meaningless judgement !!
    The issue at stake has never been the rightness of the Senate in rejecting an executive appointee.
    The issue is; can the executive keep a senate rejected appointee in acting capacity indefinitely ??
    Until that question is answered, every other judgment is meaningless.

  • Tommy Soto

    This bears repeating: NASS(Senate) and many in Nigerian Judiciary are equal = partners in national crime.

  • Eyo

    Nigeria judiciary and the senate are same – corrupt and incompetent. Magu stays irrespective of the bogus corrupt judge says. some pipo no go die well o!

  • Screw-em

    Enemies of Nigeria can shake, bend and dance all they want over this onerous decision by a corrupt filty louse of a “judge”. 9ja’s will continue to urinate on the theiving NASS members by supporting Magu regardless. He remains the right man for the job and therefore will be retained by Sai Baba!!

  • Hajiya tunsj soyemi

    Hahaha!
    E b like say as saraki overtake Tinubu for senate president still dey pain the APC-SW e-flies o!
    Se as tundemash, Kay soyemi and co don change name to ‘Sam, soto, dawood, emeka’ etc!
    UNA MUMU NEVA DO????
    BUHAHAHAHAHA!!

  • Zacchaeus Akinleye, ME, P.E.

    I blame Buhari for allowing DSS-DG Lawan Daura to thumb his nose at him by preparing a prejudiced security report being used to scuttle Magu’s confirmation by the house of thieves called Senate. If the president refuses to remove IGP Idris, AGF Malami, COS Kyari, Defence Minister Ali and other deadwoods in his cabinet he owns the blame for the disaffection in the land.

  • APC – KURMI RUKIKI

    MAGU WILL NEVER BE CONFIRMED UNLESS HE IS NOT SELECTIVE IN BUHARI’S SO CALLED ANTI. ORRUPTION WAR!
    NEVER!