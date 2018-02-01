BREAKING: Buhari appoints new deputy governor for CBN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) (Establishment) Act 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of the CBN.

This was contained in a letter dated January 26, 2018 to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Adamu, from Gombe State, replaces Mr. Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.

FEMI ADESINA

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

February 1, 2018

