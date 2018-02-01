Obasanjo registers, declares membership of Coalition for Nigeria Movement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo [Photo credit: Ventures Africa]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday officially registered as a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement.

Mr. Obasanjo completed the membership form of the movement and handed it over to former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who is the national coordinator of the group.

The ceremony was held at the NUJ secretariat, Abeokuta.

The movement, which was officially launched in Abuja on Wednesday, is the brainchild of Mr. Obasanjo, who proposed it as a platform to mobilise Nigerians to sack President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Obasanjo addressed journalists and other attendees after his registration, expressing optimism that the group would help to propel the nation forward.

“I am happy to be a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement which is a movement for good governance.

“This is the commencement for our popular and grassroots association.

“The membership will be free to collectively decide on whether it will become a political party and if it decides to transform itself and go into partisan politics, I will cease to be a member.

“It is necessary to make it clear that this new movement does not regard itself as a third force.

“It sees itself as a popular movement that can accommodate all Nigerians irrespective of their political interest or affiliations and will propel Nigeria forward,’’ he said.

Mr. Obasanjo, who composed a new song for the nation, said ‘I see a new Nigeria in the hands of God and we will all be witnesses of the emergence of a new Nigeria.’’ (NAN)

  • Iskacountryman

    third force = third term…

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    “I am happy to be a member of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement which is a movement for good governance.”
    ——-
    Good governance is the key word. With good governance many if not all of our societal problems are addressed. With this latest entrant into the field apart from NIM, it is safe to say our brutish version of democracy is beginning to leap slightly towards positive evolution

  • Debekeme

    No comment until i see what they really stand for…anything and anybody that moves Nigeria forward with sincerity is welcome.

    At this point, I’m in ‘siddon look’ mode until i know what they are about.

    Many things have repeatedly been done wrong in the past by these same people. Am i to believe all of a sudden things are about to be done right? With no instigation, compulsion or revolution? Voluntary change? Why?

    Our political class are selfish, evil and plot and plan only for personal gain. For now, i look at them with heavy doze of skepticism. Make we dey look.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Your skepticism is understandable brother.

  • thusspokez

    Coalition Of Has-Beens – whose members include:
    [1] Yesterday’s men.
    [2] Pioneers of corruption.
    [3] Overnight billionaires.
    [4] Publicity addicts.
    [6] Ex-politicians with ‘Political Withdrawal Syndrome’.
    [7] Me-too.
    [8] Waifs and strays.

    • Lanre

      You forgot to add that skill for which the chief convener is most notorious – Assassination. It is on record that 27 politically motivated assassinations occured between 1999 – 2007 and ALL remain unsolved. This is just like Suicide Bombers and Fulani Herdsmen neither of whom are ever named. They are simply “Suicide Bombers” or “Fulani Herdsmen”. When you ask too many questions about the suicide bombers they tell you they are ‘Females’ and when you ask too many questions about herdsmen El-Ruffia and Sultan od Shokoto tell you they are foreigners from some unknown country and neither has ever asked the Head of Immigration to explain. Animals. Shithole!!!

  • Christopher Ozili Okafor Biose

    Obasanjo has no credibility. He needs to get out of the way and let people of integrity come out.

    • Danladi Mammani

      Obasanjo always try to discredited and undermine. I wonder if this man will ever leave Nigeria alone for those willing younger men and women to forge a newer chapter for our nation.
      Obansanjo please retire and let Peter Fayose, Donald Duke and maybe Atiku decide 2019 leadership.

  • emmanuel (RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA)

    Obasanjo and his co travelers are wasting their time. When the noble AVENGERS of the littoral Republic of the Bight of Biafra begin its scientific detonation of under-water and terrestrial export pipelines that the illegal Nigerian govt relies on to perpetuate INJUSTICE in a conspicuously imbalanced federation, then and then only will these so called “third force” realize the futility of their ill-fated enterprise. Nigeria CANNOT continue under its present structure where the monies from the resources from my Niger delta are allocated on the basis of number of Local Govts illegally allocated to some grassland and desert states like Kano, JBornu, Sokoto etc. NEVER!

  • Al

    How I wishes the NASS will amend electoral act in favor of Obj to contest this election with buhari, so that at the end of the day he will understand power belong to Almighty God and the common people of Nigeria