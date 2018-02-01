Nigerian troops destroy Boko Haram tactical ground, recover battle tank, others

Related News

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops destroyed Boko Haram’s tactical ground, Camp Zero, in the ongoing clearance operation to dislodge remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole under the operation DEEP PUNCH II, recorded tremendous success in the ongoing military offensive against the insurgents.

He said the troops recovered a battle tank, guns, ammunitions, religious scriptures, gas cylinders and assorted fertilisers, ostensibly for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The army spokesperson added that the troops also destroyed seven gun trucks, several vehicles, motorcycles and makeshift shelters used by the insurgents.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have been making tremendous progress in the ongoing clearance operations: Operation DEEP PUNCH II.

“On 30th January, 2018, the advancing troops had contact with Boko Haram terrorists and engaged them.

“During the encounter, they were able to recover an Eagle Main Battle Tank (EMBT), 1 VBL, 1 AK-47 Rifle, a Police Teargas Rifle, religious books, several gas cylinder and bags of fertilizer.

“Other items destroyed by the gallant troops included seven Gun trucks, four trucks, four Hilux vans, one Prado Jeep, one Golf car, one Mitsubishi pick up, a bus, several motorcycles, makeshift shelters, tents and household items.”

