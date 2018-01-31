Five killed as suicide bombers attack IDP camp

Related News

At least five persons were reported dead and 39 others injured as two suicide bombers on Wednesday night attacked an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Maiduguri, Borno state.

Officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who confirmed the incident to journalists in Maiduguri said the attack occurred at about 8p.m.

The chairman of SEMA, Satomi Ahmed, said the two suicide bombers targeted Dalori IDP camp located at the outskirts of capital city near the University of Maiduguri.

“The attack was carried out by two teenage girls, one of them gained access to the camp and detonated herself killing herself and five others, while 39 others were injured in the blast,” said Mr Ahmed.

“The second one could not make it into the camp before his explosive went off, killing only himself.”

Dalori camp is one of the largest IDP camps in Maiduguri.

Neither the police nor the military has issued a statement in respect of the attack.