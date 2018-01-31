Donald Duke speaks on Coalition for Nigeria, Buhari

Donald Duke [Photo: Bella Naija]

Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River State and one of the leaders of the Coalition for Nigeria, the platform proposed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has debunked concerns that the newly-formed political movement could ultimately benefit President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“I don’t see how this would favour him,” Mr. Duke told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon in Abuja.

The former governor spoke on the sidelines of the formal launch of Coalition for Nigeria Movement at Yar’Adua Centre, where he was joined by other politicians like Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State.

Mr. Duke’s comment was aimed at debunking claims that the group might end up achieving the opposite of what it was founded to do by unwittingly returning Mr. Buhari to power in 2019.

Some political commentators have accused the group of lacking basic fundamentals of politics that could portray its members as persons with clear and fresh ideas about Nigeria’s political future.

Critics say the group, which has yet to be formally registered as a political party, might end up playing a spoiler role in the 2019 elections by spreading the votes of the major opposition parties.

“It is not a spoiler,” Mr. Duke said. “We’re not here to help anybody.”

Mr. Duke said the coalition’s anger is directed more at the incumbent than any other political force in the country.

“In fact, we’re here to express our frustration. We’re all frustrated people,” the former governor added.

At the launch of the movement in Abuja Wednesday morning, Mr. Duke and other politicians present said the plight of ordinary Nigerians was at the core of their goals.

Mr. Oyinlola said he had been a political player for too long to be interested in running for political offices or taking actions that would be for his own selfish interest.

He urged Nigerians not to see the coalition as a political party for now, but acknowledged that consultations were underway about whether the movement should be registered as a political party.

Kennedy Angbo, a political analyst, took a vicious aim at the movement’s composition, describing it to PREMIUM TIMES as a group “occupied by the same set of people who have moved from the PDP to the APC with their poor record in public service.”

“Their dissatisfaction with Buhari might be genuine like all of us who voted for him but are now clearly against him,” Mr. Angbo said. “But there’s no disputing the fact that they’re the same politicians without ideological traits.”

“They’ve moved from the PDP to the APC, once their bread is not buttered at the new coalition, they’ll still move from there,” Mr. Angbo added.

The analyst recognised that Nigeria is in dire need of a fresh political movement, but said Mr. Obasanjo and others who have so far shown their affiliation to the Coalition for Nigeria are not the answer.

“There’s a need for a new coalition but it must be people-driven, not by the same old people like Obasanjo,” he said. “It must be led by persons of genuine character, although this does not mean I hold any grudges against the former president.”

Demola Olarewaju, a PDP strategist, described the Coalition for Nigeria as an offshoot of the major opposition party.

“The Coalition for Nigeria is an offshoot of the PDP,” Mr. Olarewaju told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone.. “It’s engagement in 2019 will depend on who emerges the PDP’s presidential flagbearer.”

“If the candidate is someone favoured by President Obasanjo, then the movement may tilt towards the PDP. Otherwise, the movement would likely work against the PDP, but not necessarily for Buhar,” he added.

Mr. Olarewaju, who currently consults for former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, said Mr. Obasanjo favours his principal and others like Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Mr. Dankwambo, the incumbent governor of Gombe State, is seen as a potential aspirant on the platform of the opposition party.

“I understand that apart from Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Dankwambo is also in the good books of Mr. Obasanjo,” Mr. Olarewaju said.

Atiku Abubakar is seen as a front-runner for the PDP ticket, but his muddled relationship with Mr. Obasanjo could prove a major hindrance to his ambition, analysts said.

President Buhari has not openly disclosed his intention to run in 2019, but his recent comments and those of his aides have made it difficult for his political analysts to remove him out of the equation.

  • Usher

    Bla bla bla, all jostling to control the national treasury.

    • Hajiya tunsj binite soyemi

      SHUT UP! MORON!

      • Usher

        Mean you?

      • Suleiman Alatise

        Why

  • FreeNigeria

    Non of these politicians that’s been tested and failed are the solutions to the problems they helped create.

    • Usher

      Lol

  • Bassey Frank

    Donald Duke is a DISGRACE to the Niger DELTA and he is on his own in agreeing to play a role in Obasanjo’s demonic proposal which is geared towards perpetuating the status quo with no structural changes. If Obasanjo sincerely means well for Nigeria he would have emphasized RESTUCTURING in unambiguous terms in his missive, rather his concern as always is to effect a change of leadership with “new” actors who are essentially ex and current diners at the table of corruption.

    Obasanjo did not make any reference to the oil pollution that has devastated the Niger DELTA and has and still continue to cause deaths through diseases like Cancers and other respiratory ailments like acute Broncho-constriction among others. Not one Oil company has ever been prosecuted by Buhari govt or any other Nigerian govt for pollution of the environment, much so that the indigent population contribute their meager resources to prosecute cases in foreign lands because the Nigerian govt simply does not care. It cares only about the petrol dollars. The INJUSTICE against the Niger Delta is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf…and this is why SECESSION is the only way to go and Donald Duke must understand that emotions are running high here and he should as a matter of utmost exigency cease to participate in any venture antithetical to the realization of a Sovereign state of the Niger Delta.

    • marcos avelino

      Niger Delta my foot, what did the duo of Jonathan and Denzani accomplish in five years on oil pollution in their ND ? except stealing 20 bil USD. Ask them both as they are from oil communities

    • Sword of Damocles

      Mr Duke is probably who General Obasanjo hopes to “hitch his wagon” for 2019

  • Dj

    Look at this Map and you will understand the DECEIT and FALSEHOOD in Nigeria. The people of the SOUTH, EAST & WEST and really big dummies. Can’t you see that the whole of Benue is actually Eastern Nigeria or if you like Southern Nigeria? If Oyo State which extends further North by several kilometers above Benue is not considered North of Middle Belt then on what basis are Benue and Kogi considered North?

    • marcos avelino

      Whats your point ? When the british came thats what they found and you cant change nothing. Niger state is 76,000 sq km more than double the whole five SE ibo states with a puny 29,000 km sq. Stop all these sectionalism emotion and move on

      • Usher

        That’s a really big state. I bet most places there in Niger State are not motor-able or are far less developed due to its vastness.

  • Sheikh Messi

    The possibility of an Atiku as PDP presidential candidate combined with the WOEFUL performance of Buhari is what forced the erstwhile APC ‘navigator’ to jump ship.
    Regardless of obasanjo’s dismissal of the PDP, there is no doubt he will be 100% behind same party if one of his lackeys (like Lamido) can get the ticket.
    Obasanjo has a morbid fear of Atiku clinching the ticket of a party whose membership card he clownlishly destroyed.
    Hahaha! Baba, baba! GO AND REST JARE!

  • IBRAHIM DAUDA

    Dead, on arrival, Obj is working against Atiku for Pdp ticket. Sai Buhari no shaking, Nigeria shall be great again.

  • Suleiman Alatise

    This is the second time I have seen a party where the celebrant was absent, the first one was Abacha’s million marche.

  • Du Covenant

    I sense disgruntled elements who claimed to have supported Buhari thinking it will be business as usual but, have been shut out of Aso Rock or positions in government to continue stealing. You don’t have to occupy any high office to contribute to the welfare of your country. Every genuine citizen can contribute in his/her little way be it as a cleaner, clerk, secretary, minister etc. Why are we so fixated with higher officies only?. As for this so called new ‘coalition’, as long as you have money backs, old generals or the evil political elite behind you, it is not going anywhere!. Fresh blood MUST mean Fresh blood in total for Nigeria to move forward!!!…