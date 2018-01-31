BREAKING: Obasanjo-proposed Coalition for Nigeria launches in Abuja

Coalition for Nigeria

A political movement proposed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo is launching this Wednesday at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mr. Obasanjo suggested the formation of the movement in his recent critical special statement on President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

The former president had argued in the statement that the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party were incapable of repositioning Nigeria, having lost the confidence of the electorate.

Mr. Obasanjo is not present at the ongoing launch in Abuja, but two former PDP governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke, were in attendance.

Mr. Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State, said the movement is not yet a political party.

If and when we come to an agreement that we must metaphose into a political party, then we will, Mr. Oyinlola said.

“We’re not a political party, at least, for now,” he said.

He acknowledged that for the movement to make electoral impact in the manner described by Mr. Obasanjo in his letter, its proponents would need to follow the Constitution and register it as a political party.

“We recognise the facts that by the dictates of the Constitution, you can only contest on the platform of a political party,” said Mr. Oyinlola, who was the national secretary of the PDP before joining the APC in 2014 after his controversial removal from his position in the then-ruling party.

Mr. Oyinlola also responded to critics who see the movement as an attempt to legitimise the legacy of Mr. Obasanjo who governed as a democratically elected president between 1999-2007.

“To say that we are legitimising OBJ’s legacy is a bit off the mark,” he said.

Mr. Oyinlola said the leaders of the movement are not necessarily eyeing political offices to benefit themselves, saying their aim is to help leave a better tomorrow for the younger generation.

The leaders of the movement said Nigerians have been through a lot in the hands of the political elite and canvassed a fresh alternative for citizens by 2019.

More to come….

  • Fernando Luis

    Buhari is in hot soup. Can the stinking brainwashed suffering smiling coward APC supporters advise the brain dead sick old lizard looking man of daura alias buhari to seek not re-election bid.

    • Sam

      The only lizard around is yourself .I can smell your loss in 2019 from now .Godwilling!

      • Fernando Luis

        Brainwashed bastard. May buhari ever help you run your matrimonial home. Yes he’s your demi god. Banza!

  • Sam

    It is now as clear as daylight ,that the so called letter or press release ,was a deeply orchestrated plot of sort ,mind you it purely for selfish reasons and nothing more.

    • Rumournaire

      What makes it selfish? Do you think Obasanjo wants to be president again? He was very clear in his letter to PMB: That a coalition is needed which may turn into a political party, but that he would not be active in such a party even though he would support its ideals. So, where is the selfishness here?

      • Usher

        You guys and Obasanjo again! That man no wan leave Nigeria alone.

  • Dikejesus Daniel

    Whether is for selfish purpose or not, we don’t mind so far it help to uproot this evil, demonic and godless government at the federal

    • Enoh

      @dikejesusdaniel:disqus;

      Urgent matter of national importance!

      It is a god thing to set up an alternative to the virtual two-party
      system if truly untainted Nigerians will be head-hunted to lead the new
      political party after registration. A clean break from the past is matter of
      urgent national importance, but there is also a competing matter of urgent
      national importance Nigerians in the new political party must confer on to
      resolve.

      Hausa Fulani elites are duplicitous and dishonest for the most part because
      they often act like a pack of wolves rather than like individuals with personal
      ability to discern right from wrong. They usually band together in a tribal
      circling of wagons; and by so doing, they unwittingly aid and abet the bush
      Fulani herdsmen in genocide. That is why the Fulani look more like public enemy
      number one today, rather than like fellow citizens. They kill, they rape, they steal
      and they covet other people’s property like common thieves      .

      A high-powered
      commission of enquiry called for by the Fulani Sultan of Sokoto is hypocrisy,
      and surely, not the first step needed against present and ongoing genocide by Fulani
      thieves in Nigeria. What’s more urgently needed is designation of Fulani herdsmen
      as terrorist group, to be followed up by military action to disarm and possibly
      eliminate the murderous recidivists amongst them, whilst throwing into jail
      those of them who surrender their illegally-acquired armaments.

      • Xc

        Who created the
        Selfish political reign? Same
        OBJ…we just pray things better good

    • Xc

      Tell us what are the evil and demonic godless government ? This presence Government met a hard economy system without anything working…what did OBJ did to wiped away poverty? What about GEJ …please open your eyes …Nigeria problem has been an issue since the reign of IBB….think we’ll
      My bro

    • bib

      .. Say the TRUTH as it is In Buhari Administration

      By Anasiezie Donatus

      The tragedy of a Comical Drama the so called opposition played so far
      d
       All salary arrears paid up 
       All contractual debts paid up
       All Pension arrears paid up
       All known treasury leakages sealed up
       All known treasury thieves being investigated and prosecuted
       A recession overcome within one year
       The foreign reserve growing
       Inflation reducing
       The Capital market rated highest globally 
       The ease of doing business rated high
       Greatly reduced food import bills
       Greatly increased Internal Revenue Generation drive
       Revamped and more effective tax regime
       More efficient and more responsible Civil Service
       All Federal roads being reconstructed across the Country
       Fast rails being constructed between the state capitals
       Gas pipeline being laid from South to Abuja, Kaduna and Kano
       13 Modular Refineries being built in ND
       Private Financing for our three Refineries being negotiated
       Private Refineries to collocate with the existing Refineries being concluded
       Influx of foreign companies increasing
       Increased investments by domestic investors 
       The Electricity Generating capacity at 7000 MW
       Transmission Capacity at 7000 MW
       Distribution capacity being restructured to inject more capital and expertise 
       The economy of Nigeria being Restructured from oil based to Agric, Solid Mineral and Manufacture based
       Ranching for meat and dairy industry due to kickoff
       Boko Haram now a distant ding in the orchestra of general quietude 
       NDA reduced from a movement to Madam’s military wing for retaining her loot.
       Herdsmen/Farmers conflict due to be permanently resolved
       Military vehicles sourced from a Nigeria car manufacturer for the first time

      These are not propositions; all these and more will be on the 
      Curriculum Vitae of PMB in the 2019 Presidential Elections. And he did 
      not achieve these by fluke, he was deliberate; the economy he inherited 
      was dire. The country was running on one cylinder and the engine had 
      just coughed its last, the engine was dead and the ”plane” was adrift. 
      What would anyone do with a Country which just had her only source of 
      income cut down to less than one quarter? Inevitably, the economy dived 
      into a recession with nothing to kick start it; there were no savings of
      any kind. Worse, Nigerians were so used to eating imported food that 
      they did not want to substitute with our home grown food, especially 
      rice. So, when the accursed were busy clapping for themselves for 
      successfully ruining the Country they so much loathed, PMB and his team 
      set out to perform magic; they pulled up their cuffs and went to work, 
      slowly but deliberately. They were booed, they were jeered and they were
      misquoted, lied against and tempted. Today, the score card scares the 
      nay sayers. They desperately seek for thick black smoke to screen off 
      this beautiful sight from people; they seek for a cacophone to mire this
      beautiful music from the masses. Today, it’s either Herdsmen killings, 
      the next day it’s kidnappers while before then, it used to be Boko 
      Haram, IPOB or NDA. 
      They may have wondered why the people are so 
      disinterested in their distractions; they are so lost in their own 
      thoughts to be able to realize that PMB’s achievements are shared by the
      people they wish to distract. They are active participants in the PMB 
      Nigeria Project. They are the direct beneficiaries of the outcome. They 
      know what has been done, what remains to be done and why. It is 
      difficult for anyone to get their attention with false tales, false 
      alarms and false predictions. It is difficult to take the people away 
      from PMB. OBJ seems to be the last card of the comical game, and I 
      wonder what he is doing in there; why would he want to throw away the 
      myth of his political invincibility on the altar of theatrical show of 
      shame. He is liable to be stripped naked and that is not a nice lesson 
      to be learnt at his age. Some elders in the North learnt to steer clear 
      of Buhari’s phenomenon far too late to save their honors.
      PMB will 
      add this enormous CV to his enormous personal integrity; that is not 
      something any politician in Nigeria can boast of. Some politicians can 
      be credited with some achievements, but apart from PMB, none of them 
      will pass elementary test of personal integrity. Buhari is set to have 
      both at levels of Ahmedu Bello and co. Nobody can take away his Verified
      and Validated integrity, but obviously, some jokers think they can stop
      him from attaining his achievements. Perhaps they don’t how late they 
      are; or perhaps they do but think they can still dent him. The town 
      criers are scattered all over the towns and villages, like the mythical 
      EGBERE, making highly confusing statements. “Buhari has achieved 
      nothing” they say, so the solution is for him not to contest again. When
      asked whether that claim is not an advantage for them to win the 
      election, they tell us that they don’t want to “disgrace” him from 
      power. Some of us have been thinking about the comic tragedy being 
      played by our politicians; repeat some of their silly narratives to a 
      baby and see how the baby will start to cry.

      • MONDAY EMOGABOR

        …and all the Security Chiefs are from one section of the country, with the entire nation painted with innocent blood. Over 7million jobs lost and our youths sold as slaves in Libya.

  • Rommel

    From all indications, the launch was a disastrous flop, hahahahahahahahahahLol!!!!!!!!!!!! OBJ and his goons have failed: PMB 2019 carry goooooooooooo! my president, Nigeria must be great

  • Tamuno-Opubo Cookey-Gam

    I am definitely interested in whatever Donald Duke has to say.

  • Usher

    But but… Mr. Oyinlola, you are also part of the political elite. What changed?
    ..and please list the names of the “leaders of the movement” you mentioned. We cannot join a movement not knowing who and who are in the driving seat.

  • Mani_Kay

    OBASANJO & DONALD DUKE ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS NIGERIANS TO WATCH FOR 2019

    Obasanjo has seen that PDP will certainly win the 2019 Presidential elections especially if they present a credible, younger, more energetic, intelligent, well educated, performance oriented with little or no corruption blemish candidate from the North like Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State. …………

    Obasanjo cannot live to see this happen as it will bring much shame to his person and his shameless over-bloated false “messiah status”.

    So what does he do …. he floats the idea of a so called coalition that will obviously offer Nigerians nothing new at the end of the day.

    In fact, from this report …. it is the same old politicians from PDP and APC that will play front-line roles in the so called coalition …. nothing will change …. sure bet!

    But the adverse impact of the so called coalition is that it will guarantee a Buhari win in the 2019 Presidential election because Buhari’s base will certainly not join the coalition …. they have been voting for Buhari since 2003 …. rock solid and they will even been MORE supportive of Buhari in 2019 as they have tasted Buhari’s excellent on-the-job performance (100% plus) in things that matter to them …. Northernisation, Islamisation and Sharianisation of Nigeria.

    While Buhari’s base will remain rock solid behind him …. the Obasanjo coalition will end up dividing the opposition’s votes especially from the South of Nigeria ….. the result will be a massive Buhari victory in 2019 …… that is the danger of the so called Obasanjo Coalition.

    The Obasanjo coalition is not needed at this time critical time …. it is only self serving and floated to sustain the self interests of Obasanjo alone to the detriment of Nigeria.

    ON DONALD DUKE …… PLEASE READ

    Was Donald Duke not in this country when we went through the PDP problem of whether the Presidency was zoned to the North or not, and whether the North should be allowed to complete Yar’Adua’s 8years viz Jonathan seeking a second term?

    It is very clear even to day-old infants ….. that the 2019 Presidency is zoned to the North.

    And there is nothing extra-ordinary about Donald Duke, his candidacy and in his 8 years performance as a Governor that will make anyone think about changing mind on the fact that 2019 Presidency is zoned to the North.

    The truth is that Buhari/APC have paid Donald Duke heavily so that they can use him as a spoiler to split Southern votes and pave way for Buhari/APC to win 2019 with consolidated Northern votes that will overwhelm the split votes from the South.

    Duke should be ashamed of himself for allowing himself to be used by the already failed Buhari/APC. How much did they pay him?

    By the way, when Donald Duke got the opportunity to be Governor for 8years …. what did he accomplish for Cross River State?

    Records reveal that he used the opportunity to transform himself to a billionaire and owner of several choice properties in Ikoyi and other high brow neighborhoods all over the country

    Nigeria does not need another Tinapa!

    • obiora

      We all understands that Obasanjo /Buhari and other Retired Generals are thesame. Nigeria is their War spoil. They have no other plan than to enjoy their War booty.

  • obiora

    Obasanjo/Buhari and other retired Military Generals do not want Nigerians to be free. If you ever at all believe in them you will be a Student Forever. You Life will be every day (Obi is a Boy). We must reject Nigerian Military and their agents like Lepers(Leprous) and Fulani Governments at all levels as Terrorists. Nigerians think of Future. Your Future and your Children´s.

  • Dazmillion

    Donald Duke for president and Senator Shehu Sani for vice president

    • Nicolas

      At least NIgeria will start evolving fromthe relics of 60’s coup plotters generation.

  • Khafilat Adeoye

    JOB FOR IDLE, UNEMPLOYED AND ABANDONED OBASANJO BOYS

    Obasanjo led his boys out of PDP and glamorously landed them into APC.

    Regrettably, after Obasanjo’s boys worked so hard for APC ….. Buhari ignored them as soon as he got into Aso Rock …. leaving Obasanjo’s boys idle and lean.

    Methinks, Obasanjo’s proposed Coalition for Nigeria is nothing but an attempt by Obasanjo to keep hope alive for his badly discouraged boys who are fading into oblivion.

    Fancy this ……. Oyinlola & Duke …….. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm!

  • javscong javscong

    Sometimes I marvel at the way we Nigerians forget too soon. Our penchant for “quick fixes” is perhaps the reason we take two steps forward and then in a twinkle of an eye, we find ourselves twenty steps back. We had a PDP government that presided over the worst looting in modern Nigerian experience. This same Obasanjo was pivotal in laying the foundation that gave rise to the rot in the system.He has had more than a passing hand in the rise to power of all the Presidents since 2007. The man is nothing more than a self seeking person who pretends that he loves Nigeria. I am sorry OBJ has achieved nothing meaningful all through his career. He has been an opportunist all his life. His claims about his gallantry during the civil war is as laughable as is his claim to political sagacity. His rise has been fortuitous. We know that his deployment to the 2nd Marine Command was well after Brig. Benjamin Adekunle had decimated the Biafran army. There are living senior officers who will attest to Obasanjo’s total lack of combat experience when he wad deployed to take over from Adekunle. In 1976, by another freak, he became head of state after Murtala was assassinated. Then he betrayed the will of Nigerians by rigging the 1979 election against Awolowo in favour of Shagari. In 1998, because he connived with some northern elements to frustrate Abiola’s electoral victory, he was brought out of prison to be the head of state again. This is a summary of Obasanjo’s record in public service.
    I had to highlight the above before making my point about his most recent tirade against Buhari and his administration. From the get go let no one be deluded that this so called Coalition for Nigeria Movement is anything more than a collection of discredited Nigerians who are willing to be tele guided by the “old fox”. Yes Nigeria is going through tough times. But the rot was there for 16 years and was swept under the carpet. I look at some of the names being touted as having signed up for this charade, and I ask myself: What good can come out of this lot? If Obasanjo acknowledges that there are grey areas, then sit with the President together with his vice and maybe two or three advisers and proffer solutions. No, he wants to be seen as the “messiah”. Mr. Obasanjo, just as you declared that Abiola was not the Messiah, I tell you that you will only be remembered for infamy.
    There are indications that Nigeria, having successfully exited the recession, is gradually getting its acts together. I am willing to give this administration enough time to fix Obasanjo and PDP’s mess. The effects of some of the projects being implemented now will start manifesting in 2-3 years. Already we can see that confidence in our economy is rising. Bloomberg reported that $1 billion FDI came into our economy between June and December 2017. The highest inflow since 2013. The agricultural sector is witnessing unprecedented growth. Our foreign reserves has increased, contractors are paid, the backlog of salaries and pensions have been taken care of. The bankrupt states were bailed out. Boko haram has been reduced to intermittent bombings. Only yesterday the President gave directives that the full might of the military be deployed to deal with the terrorists masquerading as herdsmen. Nigeria is “work in progress” and everyone should contribute. Nigerians must shun Obasanjo and allow this administration to proceed with less distractions which is my view of this “Coalition scam”.

  • kai kai

    From what am seeing, this coalition will even divide the votes of opposition that will make it possible for Buhari to win easily.
    How can you defeat an incumbent govt without having all the major opposition coming together? Hmmmmmmm this OBJ formular.

  • Rommel

    Why does OBJ wish to destroy the political career of Donald Duke? Donald Duke should just disengage from this man so his future could become clearer