Court orders N28.5 million ‘stolen’ by Lagos director forfeited to federal govt

High court

A judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, Rilwan Aikawa, on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of N28.5 million, houses, and a plot of land allegedly acquired by corrupt means by Alade Anifowoshe, a civil servant in the state.

Delivering his ruling, the judge held that the applicant, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, showed reasonable cause that the fund and properties were proceeds of unlawful activity.

“The ground for forfeiture is reasonable suspicion and not beyond reasonable doubt,” the judge.

Mr. Anifowoshe, a Director in the Public Works Corporation of the Lagos State government, was accused of using his position to unlawfully enrich himself.

The properties he acquired, according to the EFCC, include six flats of three-bedroom apartments, six flats of two-bedroom apartments, and six flats of one-bedroom apartments on Adewale Osiyeku Street, Offin-Ile Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Others are four sets of three-bedroom duplexes at No. 6, Tunde Gabby Close, Dopemu Area, Pako Bus Stop, Agege, Lagos State; as well as a semi-detached three bedroom flat and a unit of three-bedroom terrace at Cranbel Court, Citiview Estate Arepo Ogun State.

Also included is a plot of land at Queen’s Garden Estate off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

In December, both the federal and Lagos state governments had laid claim to the properties, with the latter stating that Mr. Anifowoshe was its employee.

While giving the order of final forfeiture on Wednesday, the judge also ruled that the federal government “should take such administrative steps to ensure that the funds and properties are transmitted to the Lagos State government in view of the evidence before me.”

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection". Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    This, in my view, is a preposterous judgement. The man ought to forfeit the money and landed properties to the State (Lagos) from which they were stolen. Our Judges don’t seem to be capable of rational thought whenever EFCC appears before them; all in an attempt to please illiterate certificate forger and perjurer Muhammadu Buhari.

    • tobi emmanuel

      I have a different view. The matter was brought by the EFCC. I believe Lagos State joined at a latter date. Further, the judgment is for the looted funds to be forfeited to the FG in the first instance. I believe there is a declaration in the judgment for the FG to “…take such administrative steps to ensure that the funds and properties are transmitted to the Lagos State government in view of the evidence before me.”

  • bib

    Who can say that PMB is not slowly but surely winning the corruption war except a sworn wailer?