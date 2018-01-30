Herdsmen, Farmers Crisis: Presidency, National Assembly hold security summit

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

The National Assembly has announced a two-day national security summit in a bid to find solutions to the nation’s pressing security challenges.

Organised in collaboration with the Presidency, the summit will hold on Thursday and Monday at the state house in Abuja.

The summit will provide a platform for heads of security and defence agencies, governors, traditional rulers, sociocultural groups, civil society organisations to deliberate and seek solutions to escalating insecurity, a statement signed by the senate leader and chairman, ad-hoc committee on security, Ahmed Lawan, said Tuesday.

The Senate had on January 17, while deliberating on a report submitted by its adhoc committee on the crises in Benue, Taraba and Adamawa States, resolved to convene a security summit.

The two-day summit will also review the challenges faced by security agencies in the performance of their duties.

The statement said though the summit was an initiative of the Senate, it is being convened in partnership with the Presidency to find a common solution to the issues.

The statement added that President Muhammadu Buhari will declare the summit open at the Banquet Hall of the State House on Thursday.

All 36 state governors are expected to attend.

Also expected at the summit are senators and members of the House of Representatives, Ministers of Defence and Interior, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies.

Others are selected traditional rulers from across the six geo-political zones, representatives of regional socio political organisations, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Also invited are the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"This NAFDAC APPROVED Solution Will Make You Stay Longer Than 40Mins In Bed Tonight And Help Your Erection". Click Here To Read The Free Reports

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    Honestly, I do not know what all the ceremony is about. This kind of ceremonial did not occur when PMB tackled the Niger Delta militants to secure oil facilities, or the IPOB leadership to silence their criticism. Does PMB need this kind of ceremonial to tackle the continued attack by Fulani herdsmen rampaging the states, especially, Benue, Adamawa, Plateau; killing and maiming with impunity? Satan have mercy.

    • AryLoyds

      The fulani herdsmen are terrorists who should be culled.But alas buhari the president is their leader , have you seen the daura animal visit the victims in benue ? Instead the fulani warlord are looking for cattle colony to cause more problem for the south

  • bashkano

    Wishing all the stakeholders very fruitful deliberations. A holistic solution to the circles of callous bloodshed must be found. An honest advice to all of the stakeholders is to divest themselves of primordial sentiments and emotions such as ethnic, religious and political differentiations.

    • Okokondem

      When you said, “divest themselves of primordial sentiments and emotions such as ethnic, religious and political differentiations.”, you basically mean they should keep an open mind and let the chips fall where they may? If the answer is yes then I disagree with that strategy. This problem created by the hausa/fulani capable of prolonged instability in the country, can and should resolved only one way; there to be a legal provision or legislation mandating cattle rearers to procure private land for the that purpose, and not to illegally encroach on other people’s private properties.

  • FreeNigeria

    NASS is calling for a summit, instead of drafting a Bill to address the situation.

    • Blue

      They’ll run into political gridlock. Both doesn’t want to end open grazing. South want allow nation wide grazing reserves. They’ll leave this a state issue and focus on security and consensus building.

      • FreeNigeria

        Cattle rearing is a private business, thus should be handled as such. If the cattle rearer can’t afford ranch and feed for his/her cattle, let them close shop. Other farmers are not asking government for free land and feeds for their animals and crops. Why are herdsmen different?