Seven killed in night attack in Nasarawa village

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the killing of seven persons in a night attack in Kadarko, a village in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

According to Kennedy Idirisu, its Public Relations Officer, the victims were killed by gunmen that invaded the village on Monday.

He described the incident as “saddening”, saying that a special police team, led by a senior officer, had been deployed to the area to forestall a recurrence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kadarko village had come under severe attacks lately, with cattle rustlers killing 73 cows on Sunday.

Two herdsmen were reported missing after the rustlers’ invasion.

NAN also reports that Ahmed Bello, the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa, visited the village on Sunday and assured the herders that investigation had commenced toward apprehending the rustlers.

(NAN)