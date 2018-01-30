Senator ‘slapped’ by National Assembly staff speaks

senate deputy minority whip, Abiodun Olujimi

Senate Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi, has denied asking her aide to slap a national assembly staff.

News went viral on Monday that the senator allegedly ordered her aide to slap a member of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) for riding in the same elevator with her.

The PASAN member was alleged to have in turn slapped the senator.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify these allegations as none of the major actors agreed to speak with journalists in the heat of the incident.

However, the lawmaker Monday evening denied giving orders to her aide to assault the National Assembly staff.

“I went for a public hearing and I understood that there was another meeting upstairs so I got into a lift, yes it was a staff lift and I thought that everyone should be able in it and my security stood in front of me,” Vanguard quoted her as saying while speaking to some journalists.

“Some gentleman and women came in and were abusing asking why he will shield anybody, get out this is our lift. One of them just pushed him and then they had altercation, I just came out and told them that it was wrong and that is what happened.”

When asked if she asked her aide to slap somebody, Senator Olujimi replied, “Could I have done that, is it possible, how can I ask anybody to slap. The boy came, and they brought him and I told him he should go because he knew that he didn’t do well.

“You didn’t do well because you were the one that slapped him. I didn’t even say a word all through because I stood at the back.

“It wasn’t my business, it was the business of the security man. Yes I was in the staff lift. But what says we can’t go in staff lift. When I see people standing outside in distinguished senators lift, I also tell them to come in because I believe that is the way it should be.

“How could I have slapped anybody at my age, and level. That is not possible.”

  • Isaac Azor

    This write up does not make for good understanding.

    • Dazmillion

      Poor journalism.

  • Observer

    Poor journalism or the slap is still making her to lose balance… Because all she said has no head nor tail.. Lol. Slap wey still dey reset brain

    • duwdu

      LOL.

      ……..
      P34c3
      …..

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    My only disappointment with the retaliatory slap is that it was just an inadequate one slap. Indeed a torrent of slaps in the neighbourhood of 7, 8 or 10 and perhaps an upper cut to her miserable and misshaped nostrils would certainly have been perfect JUSTICE. Imagine a thieving Senator spewing rubbish and further lies to cover up her shit. Shithole!!!!!! …..Once again Donald has been vindicated. If you did not order the slap then what was your reaction after the slap was delivered? Did you rebuke or reprimand your so-called aide? God go punish you!

    • thusspokez

      My only disappointment with the retaliatory slap is that it was just an inadequate one slap

      ‘Reasonable force’, lawyers love to say. What reasonable force? “The degree of revenge on an aggressor is the victim’s prerogative” is one of my aphorism.

  • thusspokez

    Could I have done that, is it possible, how can I ask anybody to slap. The boy came, and they brought him and I told him he should go because he knew that he didn’t do well.”

    “You didn’t do well because you were the one that slapped him. I didn’t even say a word all through because I stood at the back.”

    Given the slapper’s poor command of the English language, it must be difficult for her colleagues to understand her in Senate debates. Has she ever introduced any bill? If so, did she write it herself? Chineke!

  • Emeka

    PremiumTimes, and “fake news” are inextricably interlocked…!! Slowly would all fake news like CNN go down, and people would be liberated from dangerous misinformation.

    • thusspokez

      Only móróns call CNN — one of, if not, the best news channel on this planet — fake news.

      • Julius

        Well, you know why he said that….They are waiting for President Trump and anything he says must be true.

    • Julius

      CNN a fake news ?..lolz, Yeah, Trump is on his way to biafraud as we speak.

    • Tola

      You better liberate yourself from Trumpian alternative fact that label serious news channels fake while peddling blatant lies all over the place.

      • Julius

        I’m sure you know why he said that. He was jumping for joy when Trump called African countries a ‘shithole’. You know, they are “Jews” , he is not an African…lmaooo

  • Concerned Nigeria

    Nigeria is burning and these id10ts are busy “slapping” each other… The Janjaweed Jihadist have deployed seating fighters in the guise of Okada riders, cart pushers and sundry artisans such as shoe-makers to occupy the Southern part of Nigeria and these mumucious people are giving themselves serious hot slaps…These mumucious Southerners will NEVER learn from history… Cattle Colony is another way of colonising Nigeria again by the Arabs who failed to overrun in in 1804.A.D. Now, you are busy taking attention away from burning National matter to simple “If you slap I slap you”………