Senator ‘slapped’ by National Assembly staff speaks

Senate Minority Whip, Biodun Olujimi, has denied asking her aide to slap a national assembly staff.

News went viral on Monday that the senator allegedly ordered her aide to slap a member of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) for riding in the same elevator with her.

The PASAN member was alleged to have in turn slapped the senator.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify these allegations as none of the major actors agreed to speak with journalists in the heat of the incident.

However, the lawmaker Monday evening denied giving orders to her aide to assault the National Assembly staff.

“I went for a public hearing and I understood that there was another meeting upstairs so I got into a lift, yes it was a staff lift and I thought that everyone should be able in it and my security stood in front of me,” Vanguard quoted her as saying while speaking to some journalists.

“Some gentleman and women came in and were abusing asking why he will shield anybody, get out this is our lift. One of them just pushed him and then they had altercation, I just came out and told them that it was wrong and that is what happened.”

When asked if she asked her aide to slap somebody, Senator Olujimi replied, “Could I have done that, is it possible, how can I ask anybody to slap. The boy came, and they brought him and I told him he should go because he knew that he didn’t do well.

“You didn’t do well because you were the one that slapped him. I didn’t even say a word all through because I stood at the back.

“It wasn’t my business, it was the business of the security man. Yes I was in the staff lift. But what says we can’t go in staff lift. When I see people standing outside in distinguished senators lift, I also tell them to come in because I believe that is the way it should be.

“How could I have slapped anybody at my age, and level. That is not possible.”