Minister attacks Obasanjo over Buhari statement

Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications PHOTO: Techpoint

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of “churning out falsehood” against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Shittu said this on Monday while briefing journalists at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja.

Former President Obasanjo had last week issued a damning statement on the Buhari administration, accusing the president of underperformance and condonation of corruption.

The former president also advised Mr. Buhari not to seek re-election for second term.

Mr. Shittu said as a Minister for two years in the administration of Mr. Buhari, he considered it a patriotic duty to speak to Nigerians on a number of issues “that have been trending, particularly in the south west and generally in the country”.

He said he was speaking personally and as an APC member, because, according to him, the government had not been talking enough.

“Obasanjo as a Nigerian has the right to hold an opinion. If Obasanjo holds an opinion that Mr. President has performed less than it should be, those of us who are in the position to know better have a right to also state the other side which perhaps Obasanjo is ignorant of,” the minister said.

“You see, there are some people who enjoy engaging in sensationalism. With due respect to General Obasanjo, if you take his history over the last 30 years, there is hardly any regime other than his own that he did not criticise, except Sani Abacha, who didn’t wait for Obasanjo to criticise him before he was sent to the gulag.

“So many Nigerians know that Obasanjo enjoys this type of sensationalisation. In any case, no matter what impression you have of me, do you have a right to tell me not to contest an election? I mean we should talk like people who are educated, who know our left from the right,” Mr. Shittu said.

The Minister said Mr. Obasanjo was taking advantage of the modesty of the Buhari administration.

“We belong in modesty, we do not believe in propaganda. Unfortunately enemies of this government, particularly people who perhaps feel they have lost out in the new dispensation have been churning out false information, blackmail and all kinds of baseless accusations, particularly of non-performance of the government.

“I am talking here not as the spokesperson of the government but as an individual, a leader of APC from Oyo State, who also is a member of this government, having been minister of communications.

“I believe as an active participant in political and governmental affairs I have a duty to the government and to myself and I believe to all Nigerians that we have to correct a lot of misinformation and blackmail that is out there by people who ordinarily deserve respect but who for reason of clanishness, for reason of tribalism; for reasons of religious bigotry and intolerance have decided to see and not to ask questions about what is going on in the country,” he said.

Mr. Shittu also said contrary to the widespread information, the Buhari government has performed better that the PDP which was in power for 16 years.

He said the administration has performed better in agriculture, housing and power.

Only APC can stop Buhari from running

The Minister said only the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, can stop Mr. Buhari from seeking re-election.

“There are procedures for elections. President Buhari is a member of the APC and the APC has its rules and regulations as to how candidates will emerge.

“If members of the party feel that the president has not performed well enough, it is for them to show that during the primary election. It’s not for anybody to shortchange Nigerians and prevent people from offering themselves for an election.

“In any case, since Obasanjo is no more a member of our party, with due respect to him, it doesn’t lie in his mouth to tell us who among our party members or leaders to contest or not to contest. I think Nigerians should concede this privilege to we the members of APC to decide the fate of Mr. President when the next round of primaries come.”

  • davids

    good point

  • Konkolo

    What is this Yoruba sycophant trying to say please????????

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Ask once again.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Mad loser

  • Suleiman Alatise

    Obasanjo, o ma se o.

  • taiwo

    Sensationalism or not, OBJ has boldly expressed the mind of many Nigerians including those leaders that dread PMB for nothing. Mr Shittu is only trying to repackage Buhari for us as a modest person. Is it good to be modest when it comes to dealing with Fulani herdsmen terrorists and be spiting fire when people labelled as militias are fighting injustice? Abeg we know Mr Shittu as a sycophant who is only fighting for APC governorship ticket for Oyo state. If he can be campaigning for PMB at the FEC meeting at a time that Nigerians are saddened by the presidential handling of the menace of the herdsmen, then it shows that he has lost touch with the good people of Nigeria. He should stop communicating nonsense.

  • Dazmillion

    Adebayo Shittu is one of Buhari’s failed ministers. The man has not moved the telecoms industry one inch in his two years in office. A vision less and purposeless man. His greatest achievement this year is wearing a “re-elect Buhari facecap” at the NEC meeting

  • Bigtin

    Na todayyyyy …..Adebayo, we don see your type tire. Yeye dey smell …..nonsense!

  • Du Covenant

    I personally believe obj over stepped the mark with his statement on Buhari. How much did he achieve two years into his sojourn from 1999?. He spent 8 yrs and most of what he achieved were in his 2nd term, he wanted a 3rd term through dubious means and failed. What magice does he expect from this government under the circumstances they inherited?. There are so many bad things that happens under the watch of obj, the so called investment in the power sector with nothing to show for after 8yrs as president, we continued to import refined petroleum products while he was in office, our refineries remained moribound under his watch, not to talk of the Seimens and Haliburton scandals for citizens of respective countries involved were punished, no Nigerian has been punished!. I bet he is afraid the 2nd term of Buhari will revisit these monumental scandals and obj is desperately trying to save himself because he thinks Nigerians are the most useless people and he knows best how to govern Nigeria. No wonder we are a ‘shithole country’ where one person thinks he owns a country of over 180 million people. I used to admire him but, it is unfortunate how we black people continue to run ourselves down. I am interested in obj’s response to trump’s senseless remark about African countries?.

    • shasha

      My friend I appreciate your write up but to me OBJ letter is not the issue now, we should tell our-self the truth We sent GEJ and PDP out because of corruption and thought that PMB will do better but we were proved wrong. Buari administration has been hijacked. Mrs Aisha Buari has been complaining for the past one year that the husband is no longer in-charge. Please can you know Buari more than the wife? We all have a duty to safe this country from the hijackers by voting this clueless administration out comes 2019. Let someone else take over. We will continue to change our leaders till we get it right. We did in 2015 we can still do it again in 2019 The day our leaders realize that power belong to us (people) they will serve us.

  • Jimi

    Fight for your paycheck babalawo minister. Concentrate on the message, not the minister. I agree with you that the president has a right to seek election. I believe those advising him against seeking re-election are just trying to save him from humiliation. If Buhari fails to listen the voters with give him the Goodluck Jonathan treatment. Unless you plan to rig the election. Otherwise this government is finished. The power is in our hands. We are the voters and have decided Buhari is not deserving of re-election. If you have ears listen. If you do not have ears you will see.