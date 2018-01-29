Drama as National Assembly official ‘slaps’ Senator

senate deputy minority whip, Abiodun Olujimi. [Photo credit:

There was drama on Monday at the new wing of the Senate complex in Abuja after a National Assembly official physically assaulted the senate deputy minority whip, Abiodun Olujimi.

The incident happened shortly before the commencement of a public hearing of the committee on petroleum (downstream).

Trouble started when an official of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) rode in the same elevator with the lawmaker, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Lifts in the assembly are installed in pairs, one reserved for lawmakers (Senators and House of Representatives members), and another for other users.

The senator was on her way to the petroleum committee public hearing while the PASAN member, who was not immediately identified, was to attend a meeting of his association.

The PASAN meeting was in preparation for a strike which the association is about to commence, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A witness said when the lawmaker saw the PASAN staff in the elevator reserved for lawmakers, she demanded to know why he used the same lift with her.

The witness said the lawmaker directed her aide to “slap” the legislative official, who immediately responded in kind.

The PASAN staff however slapped the senator and not her aide.

Neither the senator, her aide nor the PASAN staff gave further details of the incident as journalists inquired.

Mrs. Olujimi left the elevator and challenged the PASAN official, who was immediately shielded by his colleagues.

The PASAN staff refused to apologise, and it took the intervention of National Assembly security officials to rescue her from the scene.

Other PASAN members declined comments and refused to give the name of the official involved.

The senator thereafter attended public hearing.

In a chat with some journalists after the hearing, she vowed to take up the case with the National Assembly security.

  • Dan

    She exhibited an irresponsible behaviour as a “Distinguished” Senator and she received an equally irresponsible behaviour from an ordinary Nigerian in return.

    • Usher

      Lol

  • Sike

    More is coming

  • K.O.X

    @disqus_2Add5HGTwZ:disqus

    Hahahahahaha! This is what British people call cup in a tea storm or is it tea in a storm cup.
    I can’t remember again but the important thing is that a legislative staff has slapped Senator Olujimi.
    This is a well-deserved slap that should not be overlooked by right-thinking members of the public.
    A good slap when delivered with accuracy on the face of a Senator suggests the future of Nigeria.

    • ojomaje ijato

      Storm in a tea cup

    • Odide Ejuere

      Storm in a cup of tea.

  • Ezekiel. J.

    Does she think she is in Ekiti State?

    • WeeFree ✓

      Apparently she thinks she Fayose’s mime.

  • Sam

    Someone should us the account details of the NASS staff . He deserves some encouragement.

  • okpada

    Senator Olujimi deserves more than one slap from that parliamentary staff

  • share Idea

    Let me not believe that a serving Senator will degenrate to this level, and we blame executives for recklessness. It is really strange the kind of leaders we have in Nigeria.

    Even the PASAN did use lift not meant for them, the Senator should have directed her aide to lodge a formal complain to appropriate quater instead of encouraging physical confrontation.

    • Steel

      Segregation in a democratic Nigeria? In 2018. So the lawmakers are more Nigerian than the rest of us? Really sad!

  • Obrus

    Glad he gave that slap to her serves her right

  • Fredodo1

    He/she should have broken her nose…..well deserved indeed. See the gra-gra of out honourable senators. The poor PASAN employee is on his way to attend a meeting to discuss strike and you are telling him which lift to use or not and also asking someone to slap him.
    A hungry man is an angry man.

    • Sword of Damocles

      Broken a woman’s nose? Your brain tells you that this is good yeah?

  • Premium Times Sub News

  • ijelejames

    She reaped what she planted. Why would any person initiate violence and not expect violence. She is low class. She can take it to National Assembly and nothing will come out of it. She should be punished for being a tout. This is unacceptable and shameful.

    • KELLOGGS

      I guess you’ve never heard about turning the other cheek because you’re not a Christian.

      Two wrongs don’t make a right.

      They are both wrong.

  • Frank Bassey

    The slap was not enough. The undisciplined female lawmaker ought to have been stripped naked.

    • Odide Ejuere

      Haba!

  • FineBoy

    Creating class when u r mere mortal.
    She never heard, Soldier Come, Soldier Go, but Barrack remains.

  • manager

    Hahaha ladies with power

  • omoakosa

    LOL .. Very brave guy.

    • Julius

      lolz…she deserved it !

  • Julius

    She has no right to slap or order somebody to slap anybody. If she is not a woman, I would have said well done for who slapped her back. She is not above the law.

    • Meeday

      what respect for a WOMAN, so because she is a woman, she can order an aide to slap someone and still be respected abi?

  • Observer

    Hahahahahaha… Nice one, the guy did the right thing.. Absolute power shouldn’t be tolerated… I’m very sure she will never try it again. Great lesson

  • realist

    Why segregation in the first place, if not out poverty mentality, Nigerian must create class, why we will remain backwards. In civilized world all animals are equal. People like the guy are needed in Nigeria to help the leaders do the right thing.

  • Emeka

    I don’t believe this is true, but nonetheless, if it is indeed true, then we must open a support account on his behalf should incase the matter goes to court. We must stand by the guy till the end, what rubbish. “If only the story is true.”

  • Damian

    Why discriminate elevator usage? Anyway it’s a wide practice in Nigeria…Jim ovia / elumelu / mike Adenuga don’t share elevators with staff….they have theirs or the elevator is cleared for only them to use.
    The rubbish society we live in….anyway we are the same ones that allow SUV’s with siren drive past us in traffic.

    • Meeday

      That is not true for Elumelu, I onced worked in UBA and we met in the elevator, he even recognized me cos the last time I met him was during his meeting with new hires which was almost 2 year before that day, and that was the best “feel good” moment in my life as a staff

  • Abbey

    They are both wrong. There appear to be some gap in the narration. I presume that the staff must have been very rude. If this act is not checked it might lead to further break down of law and order in the NASS. There are special privileges for members of congress in the US so its not peculiar to Nigeria alone. Why would the staff violate the rules of the NASS. Rules are rules and they are meant to be obeyed. Will he try this with a minister?