Kwankwaso shelves Kano visit

Former Kano Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has put off his controversial plan to visit the state for a series of political rallies.

He said the decision was to allow peace and security to prevail in the state.

Making this known to journalists at the main Kwankwasiyya House, Luggard Avenue, Kano, through the Secretary to the State Government under his administration, Rabiu Bichi, Mr. Kwankwaso said “we put off the visit after wide consultations with friends well-wishers home and abroad.”

Mr. Bichi said since 2015 when Mr. Kwankwaso handed over to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the senator had not visited the state, except for a few hours when the governor lost his mother.

He said this was to give the new government the chance to perform.

“Considering the fact that the government of Ganduje has fully prepared to wage a war on the visit, (Mr Kwankwaso has decided to call it off) due to the concern of Kwankwaso for his people whom he cherished and will not want to spill their blood unnecessarily “.

He said the group would inform its followers of any future schedule for the visit and urged them to be law-abiding and shun anything that may be said against them.