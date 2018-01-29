Kwankwaso shelves Kano visit

Former Governor Of Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso

Former Kano Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has put off his controversial plan to visit the state for a series of political rallies. 

He said the decision was to allow peace and security to prevail in the state.

Making this known to journalists at the main Kwankwasiyya House, Luggard Avenue, Kano, through the Secretary to the State Government under his administration, Rabiu Bichi, Mr. Kwankwaso said “we put off the visit after wide consultations with friends well-wishers home and abroad.”

Mr. Bichi said since 2015 when Mr. Kwankwaso handed over to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the senator had not visited the state, except for a few hours when the governor lost his mother.

He said this was to give the new government the chance to perform.

“Considering the fact that the government of Ganduje has fully prepared to wage a war on the visit, (Mr Kwankwaso has decided to call it off) due to the concern of Kwankwaso for his people whom he cherished and will not want to spill their blood unnecessarily “.

He said the group would inform its followers of any future schedule for the visit and urged them to be law-abiding and shun anything that may be said against them.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Sidi

    In an ideal world the local politics of Kano state should not be a matter of
    national importance because no knowledge informs the struggle for power in Kano
    state – just crude and crass scrimmage on their Islamist credentials and links to the
    Fulani emirates. For example, is there a shred of sensible ideological difference
    between Alhaji Kwankwanso and Alhaji Ganduje that can be resolved one way of
    the other for the progress and enlightenment of the mostly illiterate and mostly
    poorish people of Kano state? None!

    Only a fortnight ago the Emir of Kano,
    Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, was thoroughly blasted by Nigerians for saying 800 Fulani
    herdsmen were killed in Taraba state along with two million cows. A prominent Yoruba
    monarch called out Emir Sanusi for making that false claim as immature and dishonest.
    That overstatement by Emir Sanusi of Kano is of course metaphor of the politics of Kano
    state itself where truth is always the first victim, as the riff-raff politicians in Kano state
    now line up for or against Muhamadu Buhari’s presidential re-election bid in 2019 in a
    self-interested positioning game of power by all means; fair or foul.

    • E.O Emmanuel

      @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus: I agree with Olisa Agbakoba and General Obasanjo that PDP and APC party are useless.
      Nigerians should form a third force to intervene in the political system and save Nigeria from APC and PDP thieves.
      The politicians of Kano state are playing ancient politics of kingdoms and cannot see that a new thinking has come.

  • Frank Bassey

    Coward!!!

    • Sadiq Garba

      Is this what they call cowardice in your place?

      • Otile

        What is the purpose of the visit in the first place? Is that to heat up polity in the already violent North? Nonsense.

      • Frank Bassey

        He had boasted he MUST visit Kano and that nobody, not even the police, can stop him. Why back out if he knows he is a strong man? Arrowhead of Nigerian corrupt leadership.

    • Eluba Inas

      Totally uncalled and out of order.

  • de Gea Messi

    Hahaha! ‘NewPDP’..how market??
    For crying out loud, even the ACN component of APC has been completely sidelined by the Cabal-APC. Ask Tinubu and Akande!
    Kwankwaso’s feet have been shackled by the ‘change’ CHAINS!
    DiaRiss God ooO!!!!!

    • Olu Badejo (B.sc, Msc, M.phil)

      @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

      But see, is the situation in Nigeria today exactly what Nigerians voted to have
      at the 2015 election? If not, why not remove Buhari’s deadwood government and
      replace it with another government that can lift Nigeria to greater heights? I don’t
      see anything difficult in such a simple decision, or, do i see what else is there to
      debate about Buhari’s serial failures.

      No Emir in all of
      northern Nigeria has raised his voice to speak up against the Fulani genocidal
      killings across Nigeria. Is that not enough signal to the educated but retarded
      people of southern Nigeria and the middle-belt states of a plot? What is there
      to argue again when all the facts are clear and beyond dispute that Buhari is
      an Islamist Fulani Jihadist?

