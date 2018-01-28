After clash in Nigeria, Buhari, Obasanjo meet in Ethiopia

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo came face to face for the first time after Mr. Obasanjo released a damning statement asking Mr. Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The two leaders met Sunday at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

They met briefly just before the opening ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union(AU).

Mr. Obasanjo first went round to exchange pleasantries with other African leaders attending the summit, before looking out for Mr. Buhari among the crowd to also have a word with him.

State House correspondents at the venue observed that the brief pleasantries between the two leader became a sensation inside the Nelson Mandela Hall as photojournalists made frantic efforts to capture the moment.

Mr. Obasanjo had stirred up controversies in Nigeria when he released a 13-page statement accusing Buhari of under-performance and therefore should not seek re-election in 2019.