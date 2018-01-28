After clash in Nigeria, Buhari, Obasanjo meet in Ethiopia

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo attending the African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo came face to face for the first time after Mr. Obasanjo released a damning statement asking Mr. Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

The two leaders met Sunday at the ongoing African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

They met briefly just before the opening ceremony of the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union(AU).

Mr. Obasanjo first went round to exchange pleasantries with other African leaders attending the summit, before looking out for Mr. Buhari among the crowd to also have a word with him.

State House correspondents at the venue observed that the brief pleasantries between the two leader became a sensation inside the Nelson Mandela Hall as photojournalists made frantic efforts to capture the moment.

Mr. Obasanjo had stirred up controversies in Nigeria when he released a 13-page statement accusing Buhari of under-performance and therefore should not seek re-election in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar attending the African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo attending the African Union summit taking place at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Du Covenant

    Buhari needs a very long spoon to dine with Obj!.

    • Professor 2018

      @ducovenant:disqus

      I am a zoologist major. Hominoids are supposed to be extinct. You should
      count yourselves lucky in Nigeria that you have at least one surviving species
      left in your country. The only sad part of your discovery in Nigeria is that
      you chose a hominoid to govern presumed homo sapiens.

      That’s a zoological taboo.

      But it may just be that there are no
      universities left teaching anything in Nigeria as at today. But the fault is
      not in stars in Nigeria, to be fair. Did fully evolved Caucasians in Western
      Europe and North America not ask your own hominoid to go bring his shopping
      list in June 2015? So you can see you are not alone in your utter folly in Nigeria.

  • TrueFairGame

    From the records I dont believe OBJ has the moral right to stop PMB from seeking re-election if he wants to. First it is within the law and thus PMB has the right. Let us consider that OBJ attempted to dangerously modify the constitution for the so called ‘third term’. It failed. He also knowingly brought a sick man ‘Yar Adua’ and week fellow GEJ. He ridiculed and bastardize the electoral process to the extent that the votes dont count.
    We could take the write-up from any Nigerian but OBJ. He presided over this country for 17 years, made some mistakes as well as some progress. but if his wisdom were perfect, Nigeria would have been better than this. He expect PMB to fix in 2 years what he could not fix in 17 years. It is selfish.

    • Julius

      The only right we all have is not to vote for him.

    • duwdu

      Well said, TrueFairGame.

      ……..
      P34c3
      …..

    • Usher

      Haha, people forget quickly how miserable the country was and how inflation jumped to double digits etc etc before his reelection in 2003. He had to kneel and bow to all the northerners and Ohaneze to win his second term. Ohaneze in turn abandoned Ojukwu to vote for him.
      Better I stay with the Devil I know… Tired of all his anointed candidates..
      Yaradua, GEJ, and now Buhari. Who else is he recommending, Lamido? Lol

    • Screw-em

      Thank you, Sai Bahari all the way till 2023.

  • Sarah

    Apparently it is difficult for them to make eye contact. This shows that all is not well.

    • Julius

      Really ? Maybe you should mediate their fight. smdh !

  • Record Keeper

    A vote for Buhari in 2019 is 4 years jail sentence on Nigeria

    “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what
    it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the
    (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of
    us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good
    enough for us. They have given as best as they have and as best as they can
    give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or
    what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more will be unrealistic
    and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it
    beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.”

    ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

    (January 23rd, 2018)

    • Record Keeper

      @disqus_1S0APBhaF5:disqus;

      “But there are three other areas where
      President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knew
      about him. One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to
      bring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave
      consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation.
      It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of
      nepotic interest.

      What does one make of a case like that of
      Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of
      responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have
      taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar cases are buried,
      ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the media and the public? The
      second is his poor understanding of the dynamics of internal politics. This has
      led to wittingly or unwittingly making the nation more divided and inequality
      has widened and become more pronounced. It also has effect on general national
      security. The third is passing the buck.”

      ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

    • UDUAK

      @disqus_DSALdLUtfM:disqus

      It is a long time since I heard the phrase SAI BABA. I just want free legal advice to know if that phrase has been banned in Nigeria. All my neighbours who were waving broom for Buhari’s election in 2015 were always saying
      SAI BUBA. That was in the year 2015. Now they don’t say it again. I want the Legal Adviser of Premium Times
      to give me free advice so that I will not commit criminal offence by saying SAI BABA. I have no money to pay.

      Secondly, I have been hearing another phrase of recent. The youths in my area are now saying SAI RAGO.
      Since I was not born I have not heard that phrase before. I want to know if SAI RAGO is the updated version
      of SAI BABA which has now fallen into dis-use as total darkness envelopes Nigeria from the zero magawatts
      Minister for Power Raji Fashola who did the most to bring President Buhari to eternal disgrace in history.

      • Jamie O.

        Hahahaha! I feel you @Uduak✔

        • de Gea Messi

          Allah seriki! Sai Rago kwa??
          Buhahahaha a!
          DiaRiss God ooO!!!

  • Koncern Nigeriana

    @disqus_DSALdLUtfM:disqus

    Muhamadu Buhari is the worst president Nigeria has ever had; the least educated, the most dishonest,
    the most crooked, the worst mentally lazy, the most bereft, the most denuded of thought-process, and,
    the most inarticulate stammering Islamist bigot ever to enter a presidential villa flying Fulani tribe flag.

    • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

      Go and die.

      • Jon

        It’s bad to have a radical Islamic Jihadist and a parasite as President of multi-ethnic Nigeria. The only position that fits this radical Islamic jihadist is President of Cattle Colonies of Hausa/Fulani North.

        • Comfortkay

          Go and jump in lagoon

          • Screw-em

            Ignore him, that is coward kwanu, belching H2So4, from his cesspool hideout….lol

  • Frank Bassey

    OBJ is attending the forum as Chief (Dr.) Olusegun Obasanjo Ph,D. Bravo.

    • Comfortkay

      Ph,D my foot

      • Omooooduaaa

        @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

        Bola Tinubu as Muhamadu BUHARI’s most duped

        I don’t know why the Yoruba don’t want to
        feel sorry for Bola Tinubu who is totally fucked up at the moment. It was Bola
        Tinubu who misled his mainly Yoruba followers to dissolve their Action Congress
        (AC) party with about four governors or so, to go and form an ISLAMIST ALLIANCE
        with the extreme Fulani Jihadists in the north-west having their CPC party – on the
        irresponsible bet taken by Bola Tinubu, majorly in selfish interest that Buhari would
        be bound to pick him (Bola Tinubu) as running mate. After Buhari won the coalition
        ticket; with the support from the South-West delegates rallied by Bola Tinubu, that
        was the moment Buhari played the Fulani card and swindled Bola Tinubu thoroughly.

        All of a sudden Buhari said he’d just
        remembered that Bola Tinubu is a fellow Muslim, whereas the whole basis of the
        coalition party both men had formed, called APC, was Islam, as a common thread
        of their false unity. Buhari told Bola Tinubu he would prefer to run with a Christian
        running mate so as to attract Christian voters. That was the moment Bola Tinubu
        died in the water. But Bola Tinubu still made a last gasp effort to save his whole
        investment going down the drain. He put forward his wfe, a Christian, Oluremi
        Tinubu, as an alternative running mate. Buhari reportedly smiled and told Bola
        Tinubu he would be more comfortable working with a man at that level of the
        presidency.

        • Omooooduaaa

          @disqus_EkZWB7P0Qm:disqus

          …….(2) Tinubu as Muhamadu BUHARI’s most duped

          That was the moment Bola Tinubu’s political plans, all of it, along with
          his hoped career fell into a ditch and remained stuck there since the year
          2015. Here lies Bola Tinubu who hitherto was overrated as a tactician trapped
          by a Fulani Islamist herdsman with the easiest of bait; to invite Bola Tinubu’s greed
          in expectancy and then deprive Bola Tinubu the reward of his utter vandalism of
          progressive principles. And now today, Bola Tinubu belongs to a coalition party he
          formed, called APC party, but without a voice or even any say on party affairs or on
          any government policy. Thus reduced to a contractor, Bola Tinubu begins to look like
          a waste of space, as the Yoruba now coalesce behind Olusegun Obasanjo’s idea of a
          third force to dislodge Bola Tinubu’s APC party from Yorubaland. What a huge tragedy
          for a man with vaulting ambition to become the Vice President by stealth.

          • W.W Olaseni

            @disqus_DSALdLUtfM:disqus

            Goodluck Jonathan stopped to be Muhamadu Buhari’s alibi after the 2015 election result.

            Buhari must be judged on his own failures from 29th May 2015 without Jonathan as excuse!!

  • de Gea Messi

    Please, how old did he say they said he is again??

  • Wale

    Though Obasanjo lost the third term agenda project, his interest in the Presidency and Federal Power has obviously not died. Let us see how far this third first force project will go. To me Obasanjo was a clueless President and now a clueless critic. If he had handed power to intelligent young people instead of another clueless Yar Adua for pure political reasons, maybe Nigeria would have been a better place by now. While i am not impressed by Buhari, Obasanjo is definitely not the Messiah or Visionary Leader that we need now in this Country