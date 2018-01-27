Iyabo Obasanjo speaks on her father’s ‘letter’ to Buhari

Former Senator Iyabo Obasanjo
Former Senator Iyabo Obasanjo ... Photo Credit: www.ynaija.com

A former Nigerian senator, Iyabo Obasanjo, on Saturday lambasted her detractors who are currently recirculating her 2013 letter to her father.

Some social media users had recirculated the former senator’s letter to her father in 2013 in which she criticised the former president.

Ms. Obasanjo’s letter was redistributed over the weekend allegedly by some supporters of the current administration, barely a few days after her father, former President Olusegun Obasanjo circulated a “special statement” about President Muhammadu Buhari, and his administration.

Mr. Obasanjo accused the Buhari administration of incompetence, nepotism, corruption and advised Mr. Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019.

The former president then proposed a new political movement that will herald economic and social development for the country.

In a statement she personally  sent to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday night, Ms. Obasanjo said the Buhari administration should focus on the content of her father’s letter and heed his counsel.

Ms. Obasanjo described her father as  “one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerge in modern Africa”.

She accused the government of sponsoring the recirculation of her scathing letter to her father,  saying those who should “benefit from the advise and admonishment of one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerge in modern Africa have resorted to a cheap tactic that further reiterates the message that they found abhorrent enough to start looking for unconnected issues to put together to make their point.”

She urged the president to yield to calls on him to step aside in 2019.

“The wise should listen wherever help and advice comes from,” she said.

“Those who re-published the old letter should have spent time to respond to the content of the said statement which called for President Buhari to retire in 2019,” Ms. Obasanjo said, adding that Mr. Buhari’s failing health condition should dissuade him from running in 2019.

Ms. Obasanjo, who served as senator for Ogun Central Senatorial District from 2007 to 2011, said Nigerians should be wary of any attempt to recirculate her 2013 letter and pass it off as recent and genuine.

She said she had no connection with this administration or the last one under Goodluck Jonathan.

“I agree with the open letter and I hope Africa will emerge from its current dwindling fortunes and become a leading nation in the world,” Ms. Obasanjo said.

“It is tiring to continue to be part of Nigerian conversation when there’s no positive impact to it.

“I really do not want to be part of it, as I’ve found over and over again that speech and words are wasted on people who have no understanding of responsibility on us as black people on this planet.”

Presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu, did not immediately respond to PREMIUM TIMES requests seeking comments Saturday night.

  • Opekete

    He is your father and you are entitled to your opinion of your father. However the people have their opinion of your father also. No single person in Nigeria has been privileged like your father but he blew it. We have our own opinion of him and history may not consider him kindly. OBJ? The most brilliant you said? Well let the people give their opinion who your father is.

    • Dawood

      The most brilliant LOOTER.

    • omoagbala60

      Thanks for the unbiased response to prodigal kids. OBJ was the critic-in-chief of our nation. This man with bloated ego and peripheral achievements is very quick to condemn others of the exact things his guilty of. It was this man that called the winner of the fairest election in our nation “as not the messiah we are looking for”, but went ahead to blow all the gains of blood-soaked return of democracy to our clime. Instead of the man to retire and advise today’s player, he stylishly incite the populace against government that refuse to be his puppet. For God sake, OBJ had two stints at making our nation great, but he blew it on libidos and other non essential development value like the nonsense presidential library in country without sound universal primary educational system, so much so for the clunky NOUN his deluded supporters are hailing him for.

    • Solomon Brown

      Stop deflecting, this isn’t about OBJ. The issue here is about baba go slow aka the reformed democrat, whatever that means. He must go!

      • Powerlessconscious

        You can continue to deceive yourself. Hahahahahahaha. God bless buhari.

        • Solomon Brown

          Ostrich just go on about your business and eat some more sand.

          • Powerlessconscious

            Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha. Biafraudu sorry o. Hahahahahahaha

          • Solomon Brown

            And you are just another jihadist, arab wannabe having a meltdown.

          • Julius

            Chei, why do you change monikers to post comments on the same topic ? kilo de !

          • Solomon Brown

            I don’t engage in fraud. This is the only account I have.

          • Julius

            Sure it is !!

    • musa aliyu

      Her father , the failed human being will be dealt with now. His end is come.

    • Powerlessconscious

      Obj is the real devil. I can never forget the year he came to Ibadan to uphold thug adedibu of molete ibadan. A man that groom thuggery in Oyo state and control governors the way he like. Obj came and said anything adedibu does should be forgiven. Polytechnic Ibadan then have turned to school of cultism with thousands of non legitimate students. But God is great. He took adedibu away, and peace started returning to Oyo state. Akala tried to follow the path of adedibu buy God removed him also. Until Oyo state sent PDP packing by installing ajimobi of APC. Oyo state is currently the most peaceful state in Nigeria Nigeria now. Obj is the real devil that pioneer Nigeria today’s challenges.

  • TOBBY777

    Your father is a special gift from the devil to torment Nigerians. Your father is the most shallow person to ever had the misfortune to destroy Nigeria, the destruction your father caused this nation will take years to undo, so his ranting cant stop Buhari from seeking a seond term. Tomorrow you will tel the world it was Buhari that actually authored that letter and not you. Your father killed his political enemies, he destroyed an entire village, he destroyed democracy in Nigeria, he fertalised corruption in our national assembly, he messed up our constitution, he weaken our judiciary to that thieves like him will never be convicted, he sold away all our national assets to his cronies, he used our money to build his farm and library, he is scared a second term Buhari might open those pages. Those that are circulating your letter have the right to do so just like you father have the right to say whatevber he wants to say.

    If you father have 0.2 percent of the intelligence you are ascribing to him he wont be begging the same persons he called thieves in 2016 and criminals in 2017 to form a third force to wrestle power from Buhari. If you father had any level of dignity in him he would have known that the persons he is begging to be part of his third force today are members of the pdp and apc the parties he told us have failed. It is not the parties that have failed but your father you struggled to turn Nigeria to a one party state by using state powers to weaken other parties, our judiciary. It was your father that brought corruption into the Nigeria military. Can you still remember what Diya told Yoruba leaders when Abacha wanted to kill your father? Your father intelligence led him to sleep with his son·s wife. ANGER IS THE ULTIMATE DESTROYER OF OUR OWN PEACE OF MIND.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      What a load of rubbish. Why not address what she raised in the immediate. Why should agents of the irresponsible, illiterate, incompetent and clueless regime circulate a letter they hypocritically condemned in 2013. This comment of yours reveals an underlying bitterness in you. Get read of it and take heed of your last line in bold capitals.

      • Powerlessconscious

        It is load of rubbish to hypocrites and irrational people.

      • TOBBY777

        Who condemned the letter? Very soon you will say it was the apc that wrote the letter with her name. She write a letter and gave a honest accessment of her father. You guys are just too funny, obj can write a letter to Buhari but Nigerians cant circulate a honest letter writen by his dauther to him. Why are you scared of the letter? ANGER IS THE ULTIMATE DESTROYER OF OUR OWN PEACE OF MIND.

        • Wale

          I believed that your last statement (in caps) applies you as well.
          Have you read what the “prodigal” daughter says about her father lately, or, that doesn’t count.

    • musa aliyu

      God Be with you. You are a Daniel that has come to judgment.

  • omo56

    Hate or love him, Obasanjo may possess solution to Nigeria’s problems; at least to getting rid of Buhari

    • musa aliyu

      We dare him; who is the buffoon, senile dotard called oba…what? Did he make Buhari in the first place? You guys have no hiding place for all your corrupt antecedents must be exposed , including the contract-seeker-turmed-letter-writer! Mtchewww!

      • Wale

        Megida be quiet.
        Many Nigerians voted for him to become their President , Your statements are making matters worse of.
        You mentioned “corrupt antecedents”; name one person in jail for corrupt practices since your principal got to ride the horse.
        And please do not come up with Dasuki; we all knew why he’s there. 1985.

        • aboki

          Wale blame the judiciary and so call learned people in black for that please.
          We are all living witnesses of hundreds of cases of corruptions being truncated our courts across Nigeria.

          • Wale

            Excuses, excuses and more of the BS.
            Malami is minister of justice, and if Nigerians cannot get justice under this dispensation, they need to get the hell out.
            The only way to regain the little respect we have left (if any) in the world is by making people face the consequences for their actions.

        • Inieke Akpan Ekuma

          Wait even OBJ acknowledged that Buhari has done his best in this regard although there exist bad eggs in his administration and he should step on toes. But should Buhari force people into prison we’ll code name him dictator, uncivilised etc. Finally if all this forfeitures are braveness by some judges are still fictitious I feel so worry because if Buhari investigate his administration it will still be seen as a cover up.

          • Wale

            Nobody is asking him to “force people into prisons” what we’re saying is get justice for Nigeria/ns.

    • Powerlessconscious

      Obj that God can take him like chicken like adedibu of molete Ibadan. Obj is just a mere mortal. He is nothing.

      • Kallah Bature

        Yes,and his daughter owned up to the letter she wrote her father confirming all she said about him is true.No one can have a better idea of a father more than his son or daughter. What does anyone want to know about the man OBJ again.

  • 678

    IF heavens are falling, will it be one man’s PROBLEM; if manner is falling from heaven, will it be for one man alone?

    However, we are all in it.

    God knows how he guide and protect his own people from danger!

  • share Idea

    What I understand from this article is that Iyabo was not happy how her father lied about GEJ then, thus, she held a contrary view. However, with current administration, she is in agreement with content of the letter. Nigeria we hail thee

    • Record Keeper

      “Let us accept that the present (BUHARI) administration has done what
      it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the
      (BUHARI) administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of
      us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good
      enough for us. They have given as best as they have and as best as they can
      give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or
      what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more will be unrealistic
      and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it
      beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.

      “But there are three other areas where
      President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knew
      about him. One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to
      bring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave
      consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation.
      It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of
      nepotic interest.

      What does one make of a case like that of
      Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of
      responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have
      taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar cases are buried,
      ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the media and the public? The
      second is his poor understanding of the dynamics of internal politics. This has
      led to wittingly or unwittingly making the nation more divided and inequality
      has widened and become more pronounced. It also has effect on general national
      security. The third is passing the buck.”

      ………………….General Olusegun Obasanjo

      (January 23rd, 2018)

      • Facts & Figures

        @shareidea:disqus;

        Under this useless and directionless Muhamadu Buhari government there are now 35 million un-employed youths in Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal to the entire population of Ghana and Togo put together; according to a latest official bulletin issued few days ago by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics. This horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population of Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all human beings living inside both Ghana and Togo today.

        • Fantastico2000

          Last warning to all Nigerian journalists

          I am not a wicked person but I can do and undo. If any Editor in Premium Times
          should insult me again, by calling Muhamadu Buhari a man of integrity, you will see me
          in my true colours. It is lack of English that makes someone to call a rogue “a man of integrity”.
          If you don’t know the meaning of the word “integrity” you have to buy Advanced Learner’s dictionary and look at the meaning there.

          How can Muhamadu Buhari be a man of integrity, how, tell me! Do you want to corrupt our children
          in Nigeria that man of integrity means somebody who did not sit or pass Wasc or GCE but tells lies
          that he took the Waec exam? This is how you journalists under-develop Nigeria.

          I will not take it from you. Enough is enough! Somebody that has committed so many offences,
          to stand criminal trial, is the person you journalists are calling a man of integrity? Is that the man?
          Do you know how many offences Buhari committed by appointing a criminal fugitive and promoting
          that same criminal fugitive as Director of the federal civil service?

          Do you know there is what the lawyers call “obstruction of justice”, which is a criminal offence?
          Do you know there is also another thing else called “aiding and abetting”? Instead of you people, you journalists to do a long list of these offences you are calling a criminal “a man of integrity”.
          I am waiting for any Editor to repeat that nonsense by calling Buhari a man of integrity.
          Just repeat it once more. You’ll see the other side of me. What nonsense are you
          people writing?

        • Inieke Akpan Ekuma

          Is unemployment a new cholera? We shouldn’t be in aware that unemployment and insecurity is a universal phenomenon and there’s no where government can employ everybody one should be enterprising. Pls with due respect how many industries of have close down because of Buhari?

  • davids

    Yes brilliant in removing his party chairmen, national assembly leaders, state governors, pursuing personal agenda with state resources (Library), trying in vain to alter constitution to remain in office for life, criticized every other president but himself even though he did not bring the nation to the promise land. If you are good at ”mago-mago” than you are African best brain? is that supplying facts for Trump theory?

  • Eyo

    Nigeria is not Iyabo OBJ property, bunch of mama suckers

  • Intrepid

    OBJ gave the punch, but Iyabo threw the uppercut. But TYRANTS don’t go down easily.

  • marc umeh

    Ms Iyabo Obasanjo should not be tired of fighting for her country even though it may seem overwhelming at times . I cannot for the life of me fathom why any Nigerian should support this admin, The nepotism is obvious for all to see . The total lack of empathy for fellow citizens facing death daily and it’s woeful failure in the fight against corruption are there for all to see . Yet , yet , there are people who will see no evil .
    Yes , Obj may not be a saint , but sainthood is not a pre-requisite for objectivity.

  • Wale

    I’m laughing my Azz off.
    This Dumb and Dumber of a child that happily rolled her farther in putrescence in public is now rolling herself in the same sludge.

    Spit..

    • Julius

      Same here @Wale…imagine that !

  • Powerlessconscious

    Hahahahaha. Obj one of the most brilliant leader? Hahahahahahaha. Bullshit.

  • Yego V

    Iyabo; I was going to re-circulate the letter and some one else gracefully did. Thankfully your response has put to rest any doubt that you wrote the letter. I wish all Nigerians read it to appreciate how a daughter honestly described and sincerely admonished her father. It could not be any better. In this article you are in agreement with your father regarding Buhari, I can also conclude that the two are the worse curses any nation can have as leaders. Obviously your father is not a being that can READ, he only knows how to WRITE. I don’t know of any medical condition with such signs and symptoms. But like you said earlier, he, your father, is without a doubt a NARSICISST. While we agree and plead that Buhari should retire to Daura, we expected your father to have set an example and remain in Otta farm. Please do us a favour and ask him to go on exile. We pray that Buhari will go back to Daura or finally to Niger Republic. The railroad he’s extending to Maradi should be ready before May 2019. If they don’t heed the advice we’ll be left with no choice than ask God to intervene the Abacha way. These two (obj and Buhari) are two types of demons I pray God should spare any nation similar tragedy. I wonder what you are doing now, having lost your bid to return to Senate. I’m sure you know that your engagement in government was also a result of your fathers nepotism, but certainly no where close to Buhari’s. I wish you well.

    • Lanre

      Brilliant!

    • Okakuoofbenin

      You are the true son of your father.With brilliant minds like yours, Lanre, Höly Wahala and other non biased commenters, there is hope.

    • Kallah Bature

      With all due respect Yegof, I am yet to see where PMB used his office throughout his stay in government to advance the chances of in relations.His commitment in that regard is legendary. Only his detractors think otherwise without doing necessary due diligence to find out.

      • Frank Bassey

        I can’t understand your post. Please read it over; there seems to be a disconnect in your idea.

        • Kallah Bature

          As usual. Well the post was meant for constructive people like Yego and I appreciate his grasp of its contents. “….I am yet to see where PMB used his office….to advance the chances of his relatives.”Is there anything difficult to comprehend here Frank?

          • Frank Bassey

            Are you sure you live in this country? Ok, look at this:

            BUHARI’S RECENT APPOINTMENTS AT NNPC – SIGN OF AN UPRIGHT SAINT?
            1. Shaibu Musa – MD, NNPC Medical Services
            2. Ibrahim Birma – Group General Manager, Audit Division
            3. Ahmed Katagum – Group GM Shipping
            4. Kallamu Abdullahi – Group GM, Renewable Energy Division
            5. Dr Bola Afolabi – Group GM, Research & Development
            6. Adeyemi Adetunji – MD, NNPC Retail Division
            7. Usman Yusuf – Group GM, NNPC GMD Office
            8. Bala Wunti – in charge of Corporate Planning & Strategy
            9. Umar Ajiya – MD, Nigerian Products Marketing Company
            10. Muhammed Abah – MD, Warri Refining Petrochemical Company
            11. Malami Shehu – MD, Port Harcourt Refining Company
            12. Adewale Ladenegan – MD, Kaduna Refining Petrochemical Co (dormant)
            13. Diepriye Tariah – MD, Integrated Data Services
            14. Rland Wubare – GM National Petroleum Investment Services
            NOTE: Maikanti Baru – still GMD, NNPC.
            Isiaka Abdulrasaq – GMD Finance & Services
            Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari – Petroleum Minister

      • Yego V

        I appreciate your respect and will try and reciprocate. I’ll assume your knowledge of Buhari “in government “would be from 2015. I would plead that you read an article in Punch Newspaper of June 23rd 2016 “Nepotism in Buhari’s gov’t, the worst in Nigeria’s history. Junaid Mohammed. It was an interview with Dr Junaid who, more than being a seasoned politician, is a friend to Buhari. Let me however mention that Buhari’s nepotistic personality and denseness was clearly demonstrated when he served as Chairman PTF. The man abandoned everything in the hands of Afri-Project consortium. You may want to research their dealings and also find out how the head of the consortium, late Salihidjo Ahmed, is related to Buhari. I also urge you to read an article in Point Blank News of December 14, 2014, The Buhari PTF Days: The Untold Story. You may wish to recall that the first action OBJ took as president 1999, was to scrap PTF. Obj demonstrated their es-prit-de-corps, by not acting on the damning report of the investigation panel.
        Listen, I forgive your ignorance of Buhari’s inadequacies and dullness. The man came in capitalizing on the desperation of Nigerians wanting to do away with GEJ. Unfortunately some of you would not lend ear to our warning that it’ll be from frying pan to fire. Sadly PMB did not put us to shame.

    • Julius

      Yup. she did no reject her father’s help or name when she was in the government as a Senator or when she tried to re-contest . I wonder if she will be saying what she is saying now if she still has a say in this administration. I respect her but, she should be fair and no double speak. What she said about her father is much worst that I’ve read from anybody else and I’m a fan of her father. I’m with you sir.

  • pheliciti

    I read the letter she wrote to her father. She should disclaim that first. Otherwise, how does she reconcile the scurrilous abuse in the letter with her latest opinion that he’s the most brilliant leader from Africa? How come people have no shame when seeking relevance? By the way, she should keep her opinion about her father to herself and to him.

    • visionary.

      Bless you, very apt.

      • Frank Bassey

        “Very apt”, how? Do you really understand the import of her conversation?

        • Kallah Bature

          Mr.Bassey,I wish to respectfully submit that in your effort to portray being the only person who understand everything,you unwittingly seem to be the only person who understands himself.

          • Frank Bassey

            Please let’s stay on issues; people should not use this platform to demean themselves.

    • Frank Bassey

      Wrong. You do not understand her point She did not author the fake letter being circulated as reaction to OBJ’s remarks on PMB leadership. What has this got to disclaiming “the first”. Let’s not jump into issues before reasoning.

      • Julius

        Mr. Basseyyyyy, the enemy of your enemy is your friend…abi . Ya funny as hell.

        • Frank Bassey

          Your problem is veering off issues. Please let’s have your view on Iyabo Obasanjo’s conversation vis-a-vis the trending story on social media attributing a backlash on the father to her.

          • Julius

            What issue franky ? You mean your antics of abusing and insulting other people ,their tribes and religion ? I’ve already stated my view and if you are blind to see it, that would be your problem. The only reason you are on Iyabo side now is because she was speaking against Buhari in a way. If she has said otherwise, you would have been calling her names..maybe a Yoruba muslim and Filani slave. Your usual trash. Comot make man pass j’are.

        • Wale

          Who knows what Bassey’s kids would say about him; if he has any, what goes around would surely come around.
          The prodigal daughter herself will get what’s hers.
          How far would she have gone in this journey of life w/out her father’s input.
          She was upset at her dad as at that time only because OBJ refused to interfere and help her with her EFCC’s case; the same loot that consumed minister Grange. GEJ capitalized on that.
          When all the chips are downed, OBJ would get a standing ovation.

          • Julius

            Ma da lohun@ Wale. He loves when people attack who he doesn’t like. He forgot what he said about Iyabo when she wrote that letter to her father..I was here then and I read their comments , their insults, abuses and the name calling on Obj. It’s in their DNA..hatred is their burden in life. These fools dey think say man dey forget the craps they are spewing daily. Nonsense.

    • Julius

      I see double speak as well. THough she has the right to say whatever she wants but she can’t distance herself from what she wrote , said about her father.

  • Frank Bassey

    Thank you for further exposing the expired leadership of bemused nation. We have gone beyond being ruled by an
    Ancestor.

  • Suleiman Alatise

    Like father like daughter.

  • forestgee

    Distraction from incompetence is in motion. Focus on the poor performance of this government and save yourself from jihad

    • O8jays

      “Buhari came into office bragging about the carnage he would inflict upon the corruption conglomerate, but has done very little, and has disobeyed court orders to publish loot recovery records since 1999.

      Furthermore, almost everyone in his administration who has faced corruption allegations has received the full protection of the presidency. The weakest of ministers remains in office. No scandal is so outrageous it is not ignored. The past may be prologue, but the present has become a joke, and change has been shortchanged.”

      ………SONALA OLUMHENSE

  • Dan arewa

    What a bullshit statement from an incest practicing family, no wander we have problems in Nigeria, if Obasanjo is considered one of the most brilliant leaders to ever emerge in modern Africa”. then Africa is indeed doom

  • Al

    First impression last longer, the letter & her elder brother wife scandal who obj is alleged to be sleeping with will continue to define the family