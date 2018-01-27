Many suspected terrorists killed, sophisticated arms destroyed in Sambisa forest

Nigerian military troops in Sambisa Forest. [Photo credit: BrandPower Magazine]

Troops of the Nigerian Army has neutralised seven remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa forest and Northern Borno on Friday in an operation supported by the Air Force.

According to a statement by Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations of the Army late Friday, troops also destroyed 11 gun trucks and 12 Hilux vehicles during the operation.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said other terrorists’ equipment destroyed were make-shift accommodation around Camp Zairo, Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs), booby traps and other delaying obstacles and devices.

“In addition, the gallant troops recovered one gun truck, one anti-aircraft gun, one machine gun, a pistol, large quantity of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, a 120mm mortar base Plate and a dane gun,” he said.

Mr. Usman added that three canter trucks, two double barrel rifles, 30 bicycles, power generating sets, cylinders, printers, military kits and IED making workshop were also destroyed by troops.

“Unfortunately, two soldiers were wounded during the encounter.

“The wounded soldiers have since been evacuated by Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment,” the army spokesman said.

He said the GOC 7 Division and Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade, Maj.-Gen. I. M. Yusuf, and Maj.-Gen. I. M. Obot, have visited the troops and commended them on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for a job well done.

Mr. Usman urged the people of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states to report any fleeing Boko Haram terrorist seen around their communities.

He also urged them to look out for the wounded terrorists and report to the nearest military or Police location.

(NAN)

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    God bless our gallant troops. I hope nothing will be spared in ensuring the two injured will receive the best of medical treatments possible. Without any pun intended, they deserve to be admitted at Cedar Crest Hospital!

    I read somewhere Kemi Adeosun say customs officers will have their salaries increased, I think the priority now should be on increasing and improving the remunerations and welfare packages of all servicemen in the field. They should be the priority and not customs, customs officers are already making a lot of money legally and illegally.

    Our troops and their families should be the pre-eminent priority over anything else, they must be adequately compensated and continuously so

    • Segun B.

      Premium Times Editor,

      Premium Times is doing what I don’t like. Ptemium Times does not
      want to let the devil be ashamed by saying that Muhamadu Buhari
      is the worst president Nigeria has ever had. Maybe Premium Times
      does not want to heat up the polity, in which case, give me space to
      heat up this useless polity to boiling point because it is only boiling
      water that can make Yoruba Amala food, not cold water. Therefore,
      we must heat up the polity to get rid of a most useless government.
      If Buhari says he is Major – General and he cannot plan any military
      strategy to defeat the atea boys called BOKO HARAM in three years,
      what sort of army general is that one? Muhamadu Buhari is useless!

      • Record Keeper

        “But there are three other areas where
        President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knewabout him. One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability tobring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation. It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of nepotic interest.

        What does one make of a case like that of
        Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of
        responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar cases are buried, ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the media and the public?

        The second is his poor understanding of the dynamics of internal politics. This has led to wittingly or unwittingly making the nation more divided and inequality has widened and become more pronounced. It also has effect on general national security. The third is passing the buck. For instance, blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for devaluation of the Naira by 70% or so and blaming past governments
        for it, is to say the least, not accepting one’s own responsibility.”

        …………………..GENERAL OLUSEGUN OBASANJO

        (January 23, 2018)

  • Apostel

    Are the soldiers wearing flotation jackets? At Sambisa Forest?
    Ahh… I can see, because of the many trees.

    • Gbosa

      LET PRESIDENT BUHARI GO TO THAT FOREST AND PROSTRATE
      FOR THE LEADER OF BOKO HARAM SINCE HE CANNOT FIGHT HIM.

      • Apostel

        who shook your monkey cage?