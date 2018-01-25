Obasanjo’s ‘Coalition for Nigeria for launch January 31’

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo [Photo credit: Ventures Africa]

A political movement promoted by former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Coalition for Nigeria is due to launch January, 31.

The movement is currently being coordinated by a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Mr. Oyinlola is a longstanding associate of the former Nigerian leader.

However, to manage possible ripples that may arise in the process of establishing leadership structures, the movement has opted to appoint what it calls “spokesperson” at all levels.

“Mr. Oyinlola is now acting as the national spokesman; such roles would be appointed at all levels, including state, senatorial zones, down to ward level,” said a source close to the secretariat.

The movement is expected to be unveiled at an undisclosed location in Abuja.
The former president had, on Tuesday, issued a scathing public commentary on the Buhari administration, advising the president to take a “deserved rest” and urging Nigerians to vote him out should Mr. Buhari insist on running.

Mr. Obasanjo advocated the establishment of a movement he called Coalition for Nigeria, to offer a new leadership for the country.

He said the two major parties; the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are unfit to provide leadership.

The former president had spent about three months consulting with political leaders in the country for his elaborate plan for the movement.

Many of those consulted by Mr. Obasanjo are said to have signed in for the idea.

PREMIUM TIMES has learnt that at least seven governors and scores of lawmakers have agreed to pull into the coalition.

  • Mamman

    I can assure you that all the Governors & legislators shall come from PDP/APGA & South East/ South South. With a sprinkle from Benue state. We live to see.

    • radmann

      I AM NOW CLEANING SOME LITTLE DUST ON TOP OF MY VOTER CARD

      IT IS MY WEAPON TO GET RID OF MUHAMADU BUHARI AND OSINBAJO.

      • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

        Do you need to tell the whole world you are intellectually uniformed? Who cares if rat has even eaten your so called voters card,after all, you voted against him in the first term,he won you lost. Abeg shift!

    • radmann

      …….THE TRUE STORY OF MUHAMADU BUHARI

      “When Nigerians asked: ‘When are we going to see the change we voted for?’ They were
      told to wait until after swearing-in ceremony. After the swearing-in, they heard silence without
      change, and they asked, when will this change come? The answer was, until Buhari government
      resumes office, and he subsequently resumed office, but nothing happened. When the masses
      then asked again when to expect the change that Buhari promised, they were told to wait until
      the appointment of Secretary to the Government of Federation.

      After three months, the SGF was appointed, and the people asked again: ‘Where is the change?’
      The answer was they should wait for their change after the appointment of the Chief of Staff.
      The masses got worried and they said, ‘please when will this change come?’ The answer was,
      until Buhari’s ministers are appointed.

      After six months, Buhari appointed his ministers. After that, the Buhari APC promised that the change
      would come when the budget was prepared and told the masses to wait for the budget. When the Buhari
      government prepared the budget, Nigerians were told they would have the change after National Assembly
      must have gone through the budget.

      Later on National Assembly approved the budget and people asked again: ‘Can we see and feel the change? Their (Buhari APC party) reply was until the President signed the budget. After Buhari signed the budget, there was still no change. People asked why. The APC government said President’s (Buhari’s) ear is paining him and that we should all wait until he was healed.”

      ……………..Ibrahim Shekarau

      [Ex-Governor of KANO State]

      (September 17th, 2017)

  • Fada4Life

    Any political movement lead by any of those unfortunate politicians that had served in one capacity or the other can never see the light of the day, it will be dead on arrival, most of them are broke they want to come back to loot the national treasury dry, never again in my country

  • Abdul

    Present governors and senators again?

    • Oladele

      Again!!! Abdul, I tire Ooh.

      • Iskacountryman

        obasanjo is a classic 419 operator…

    • Julius

      You dey see wetin I see ooo !!

  • FreeNigeria

    This is another change of Mirage OBJ is advocating. We don’t need change from people who are at the gates of death. OBJ and his coalition can burn in hell. We need people who are not infected with the current deadly disease of greed and wickedness killing the country.

    • Julius

      So, declare for the presidency..I might even support you, after all , you are not infested with ANYTHING ! Let’s do this !!!

      • FreeNigeria

        LOL, I am too old for it. I’ve said it over and over, young vibrant patriot. Not those close to the gates of hell. You can and I will support you if you’re not part of the current rotten subhumans.

        • Julius

          Oh, You wan kill me ooo…I won’t even work for any government because I will fire myself. I can’t deal with bureaucrats. Sir, it’s not easy running a country any country. I no get belle for it, I see it as a thankless job. You are never too old to contribute tho and I hope you are doing that. Much respect !

  • Iskacountryman

    inec has not registered any coalition for nigeria movement…these are con men…

  • AryLoyds

    Any party but APC ! Any party but PDP!
    Anything but Buhari and ATIKU!

    • obiora

      Those things you said are not your problems. They are product of your problems. Even Obasanjo is among those people you called and he is also the problem.

      • AryLoyds

        What is a product?

  • Sam

    After the first format in the 419 scheme. The second leg is now this coalition of thieves .

    Everything is predetermined, Nigerians beware of this scammers.

  • Janjaweed

    How is this coalition going to be funded? With stolen funds? Or with what? My answer is NO! Let’s regionalise the country. Have 6-NNPC in each Political Zones. 6-CBN, ^-Federal Universities…Infact 6-everything and 6-Vice Presidents and just a ceremonial President… Let every region develop at their own pace. Let us compete amongst ourselves. Build our own roads, international airports, sea-ports etc. Let’s make the centre unattractive and have our regional parliaments to make our regional laws and have ONLY one Senate. What is wrong with us Nigerians? Is this not a simple solution or why are some people opposed to this idea????

    • Infoezone Infoezone

      What quantity of your oil do you produce in your zone that you want nncpc office. Please locate an office for what you produce in your zone

  • obiora

    New Coalition thesame Politicans and thesame system is a waste of time. Obasanjo want to destroy ,restructuring of the Country. He himself Knows that there can be no posetive Coalition where there is Hatred and no Trust. Obasajo Coalition will in future be like APC or PDP. Nigerians forget Obasanjo Trick let us force Buhari to restructure the Country if Buhari refused we can collapse the Country.. There can be no Coalition between Benue State and Fulani Herdsmen.or Boko-Haram and Christians.

  • Sammy Dammy

    I still want to know if anyone in Nigeria knew what former President Olusegun Obasanjo meant when he said the below words during his tenure in the midst of some Nigerians where the media people, I believe both print and electronic, were there. 
    And, the word was, those who knows about it before his own administration will end are they going to see it korokoro they should tell him or answer him. 
    After saying the above words, someone from the people he was addressing the words to took the microphone and started saying some things which I cannot decode.

    I have this breakdown on what the former President said. 

    Who were the people who knows about it. 
    And, what was the it in his words stands for. 
    He also put forward a question to be answered which was before his own administration will end are they going to see it korokoro. 

    I as a Nigerian citizen can’t decode all these to the moment I posting this comment. 

    And, I don’t know if the it in the former President Olusegun Obasanjo words during his tenure was passed on to Buhari’s administration. 

    I as a Nigerian citizen I believe if this words of the former President is not made clearer this country can’t move forward nor will the problems in the country resolved. 

    If the movement, coalition for Nigeria, I read in the article is launched on the said day and the words said by Olusegun Obasanjo then isn’t in anyway planned on how to make it well explained to the least Nigerian person, of which I’m not excluded from, I still don’t believe that the movement will get it right for the country.

    I’m waiting for God-Jehovah’s intervention on this if no one will say anything about it. 

    I believe that God-Jehovah who had made me to understand that the decision concerning Nigeria is going on in the realm of the spirit will by Himself unveil the truth that is hidden in Nigeria which everyone are shying away from.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose (the more things change, the more they remain the same).

  • Debekeme

    Stop being silly.You are saying :’same Senators and Same Governors’ again!?”

    Was it not ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ that helped us put Buhari in Government. When we voted for buhari did we not think Buhari will set us on the path in right direction? If Buhari had succeeded would it not be thanks to the ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’???!!

    If we used ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ for Buhari who has essentially failed, why cant we use ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ to try a better option?

    Who says the alternative President has to come from the midst of the ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’?

    Can the ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ not bring forth a Tony Elumelu, Abubakar Sulaiman, Kingsley Mughalu, Odein Ajumogobia, Pat Utomi etc to run this country?

    Or you think Nigerians are unwise enough to allow these ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ to tell us to come and vote for Saraki, Ekweremadu or Tinubu?

    I hope and pray that is not what these ‘Same Senators and Same Governors’ are planning

  • Abdulmojeed Nojeemdeen

    Organization of bad losers. Come on bring it up. Wailers. I wonder if these evils and vultures still think we are in 1999. Oyinlola,can you imagine, what does he symbolizes?

  • PeaceMaker

    So Mr. Obasanjo was working from Answer back to Question! I smelt a fish in his message… and the fish is rotten!! Must be a movement of former military associates. Na sidon look we dey for now!!!