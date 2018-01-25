EXCLUSIVE: Seven governors, 20 senators, others for Obasanjo’s Coalition for Nigeria

President Buhari (L) in a meeting with former President Obasanjo

A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is mobilising politicians and other Nigerians to sign on to his Coalition for Nigeria project, to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

Many of those consulted by Mr. Obasanjo are said to have signed on to his elaborate plan for a mass movement away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to “rescue” the country.

Mr. Obasanjo described the two parties as “wobbling” and unfit to run Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the former president issued a scathing public commentary on the Buhari administration, advising the president to take a “deserved rest” and urging Nigerians to vote him out should Mr. Buhari insist on running.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday responded to Mr. Obasanjo, outlining many achievements of the government.

But there is an untold story to the public rebuke.

Impeccable sources told PREMIUM TIMES the former president repeatedly discussed his concerns with Mr. Buhari, and then decided to go public after he noticed no improvement in the way the country is governed.

Frustrated by the worsening political and security situation of the country, Mr. Obasanjo spent the last few months consulting key political leaders in the country.

He then used the better part of January drafting and editing what is now the explosive “special press statement” that has shaken the nation’s political foundation.

Signs that things were amiss between Mr. Obasanjo and Mr. Buhari, a man the former endorsed for the presidency in 2015, manifested early this month in far away Oxford, United Kingdom.

Giving a talk at the University of Oxford, Mr. Obasanjo commended some African leaders for their reforms and economic transformation, but left out Mr. Buhari.

Asked from the audience on when he would make his feelings about the Buhari government public, Mr. Obasanjo said the time was not ripe.

However, aides and associates of the former president said he had actually began expressing his misgivings about the Buhari administration from late last year, and shared his feelings with political associates and some elder statesmen.

A number of those consulted, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, consented to Mr. Obasanjo’s idea that it was time to intervene in the political course of events.

Mr. Obasanjo has held meetings with former Nigerian leaders, serving governors, lawmakers and other key leaders across the country before arriving at the decision.

“At the last count, seven governors, 20 senators and over 100 House of Representatives members have agreed in principle with Baba to go into this coalition,” a close associate of the former president told our reporter.

The personalities have chosen to remain in the shadows for now but have signaled their intention to move in to what is envisioned to be a mega coalition at some time.

HOW THE STATEMENT WAS COMPOSED AND RELEASED

On his return to Nigeria from Oxford, Mr. Obasanjo commenced work in earnest on the press statement.

He shared a draft with a few close aides and some of his children to get their comments.

The former president was said to have made final edits on the document on the flight to and from Liberia for the inauguration of President George Weah.

“Very early in the morning of Tuesday, Mr. Obasanjo called a meeting of about eight of his close aides and associates to finalise the document and what to do with it,” a source familiar with what transpired that morning told PREMIUM TIMES.

Some of the former president’s children were said to have cautioned him about his personal security considering the tones of the letter.

“Baba (Obasanjo) however told them that was the least of his concerns. He told them that he considers himself to be living on extra-time and was ready to pay whatever price for this country,” the source explained.

The meeting then discussed the content of the statement and came to agreement that time was ripe for the document to be released.

Mr. Obasanjo then directed that the statement be released to the media by email at 1pm, Tuesday. He also ordered for the final copy to be produced into a booklet. Initial 1000 copies were then produced.

The octogenarian then picked up some copies of the booklets as he made for Ibadan later that morning.

PRISON TERM

Mr. Obasanjo took a swipe at Mr. Buhari in the open letter, accusing the president of ineptitude, clannishness and callousness in handling affairs of the country.

He described another term of four years for Mr. Buhari as “prison term” arguing that “Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving”.

“To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth. Einstein made it clear to us that doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the height of folly.”

MR. OBASANJO’S VISION FOR THE MOVEMENT

In the widely reported press statement, Mr. Obasanjo spelled out his concept of the movement.

He said it would provide Nigerians a window to determine their fate and chart a new course for the country, away from the now dominant political parties.

“This Coalition for Nigeria will be a Movement that will drive Nigeria up and forward,” the former president said. “It must have a pride of place for all Nigerians, particularly for our youth and our women. It is a coalition of hope for all Nigerians for speedy, quality and equal development, security, unity, prosperity and progress. It is a coalition to banish poverty, insecurity and despair.

“Coalition for Nigeria must be a Movement to break new ground in building a united country, a socially-cohesive and moderately prosperous society with equity, equality of opportunity, justice and a dynamic and progressive economy that is self-reliant and takes active part in global division of labour and international decision-making.”

A discreet plan is said to be on afoot to constitute the leadership of the proposed Coalition for Nigeria movement, with announcement expected sometimes next week.

  • Decimator

    We are all withnessing the Break up of Nigeria perfectly playing out in our very eyes by the same fanatical proponents of the Tyranny called One Nigeria Unity.

    It cannot go better than this.

    Kudos

    • Danladi Mammani

      Nothing ‘de happen – One Nigeria, shikena!

      • Repost2017

        Why Muhamadu Buhari must go! – GENERAL OBASANJO

        “There were serious allegations of round-tripping against some inner caucus of
        the Presidency which would seem to have been condoned. I wonder if such
        actions do not amount to corruption and financial crime, then what is
        it? Culture of condonation and turning blind eye will cover up rather
        than clean up.

        The lice of poor performance in government –
        poverty, insecurity, poor economic management, nepotism, gross dereliction of duty,
        condonation of misdeed – if not outright encouragement of it, lack of progress and hope for
        the future, lack of national cohesion and poor management of internal political dynamics and
        widening inequality – are very much with us today. With such lice of general and specific poor
        performance and crying poverty with us, our fingers will not be dry of ‘blood.

        But there are three other areas where President Buhari has come out more
        glaringly than most of us thought we knew about him. One is nepotic
        deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to bring discipline
        to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave
        consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the
        nation. It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on
        the altar of nepotic interest. What does one make of a case like that of
        Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude,incompetence, dereliction of
        responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should
        have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar
        cases are buried, ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the
        media and the public?”

      • Really

        IT HAS HAPPENED ALREADY:
        FULANI HERDSMAN!!!!
        SORRYOOOOOOO

  • AryLoyds

    NAFDAC should do us a favour to bundle Buhari in a parcel and discard him In Daura cos the man is worse than an expired drug.
    He has brought so much hunger and poverty to Nigeria. His government is so dysfunctional that it would make Mugabe Government look effective.

    Nigeria is now a shithole country with humans living in cattle colonies.
    What have we done to deserve this kind of a leader

  • Epsilon_Delta

    100% of Buhari remaining supporters are either living outside Nigeria, benefiting directly from his thieving government or a cow colony inhabitant. Which group do you fall under?

    • Infoezone Infoezone

      He resides in the cow colony

  • Charles

    when he did it during jonathan era, you applauded it, now it is a coup, what a double standard.

  • Mamman

    The writer of this article, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz too, is a part of the so-called coalition. All the article set to do is give a healthy background to the nefarious intentions of OBJ. He attacked Shagari, IBB, Abacha, his Deputy( since there was nobody else to attack then). He betrayed Yar’adua while the latter was on his sick bed. Same thing with the hapless & confused Jonathan. And now Buhari. Himself alone. Who does he think he is! Abdulaziz said 7 Governors. Where are the remaining 29? Or have we gone back to Jonah Jang’s 16 is greater than 19 episode? 20 Senators. Where are the remaining 84? All these Madness is driven by ethno-religious & corrupt considerations. They are used to having their way. Now, younger elements are seeing that you can be focused and nothing will happen to you. They are uncomfortable with that prospect. Is Yakubu Godwin not older than OBJ? Why isn’t he interfering publicly? And lest you assume I am biased,. No. Buhari need to show some people the way out to Salvage the integrity of some key institutions. If course. But one can apply that pressure privately so that agents of darkness like Abdulaziz will not capitalise on it and cause more confusion. How many countries are finding it easy these days, anyway?

  • Obasanjo is God’s messenger of hope for Nigeria. Whatever action he takes now received 150% support from the entire south, and middlebelt, especially the progresives.

    • Mamman

      @angelic flames, pls can u define the ‘Middle-Belt’? Especially in terms of ethnicity & religious statistics? If you can’t, let me help you out here : Kwara 90% Muslim; Niger 90% Muslim; Kogi 80% Muslim; Nasarawa 70% Muslim; Abuja FCT 70% Muslim; Plateau 65% Muslim; Benue 98% Christian. Gwari(Gbagyi) tribe are in 4 of these states. Nupe comes in 2nd then Tiv 3d. Igala follows. Idoma, Igbirra. Then u have the Hausa in Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, FCT. Fulani also in Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa. So, that is the make up of ur cherished middle belt. Challenge me that I am wrong. Be careful what u wish for ur self.

      • Joe

        Even if middle belt is 100% Muslim, they are not wahabis like buhari that came to kill Shiites and Christians. Buhari is evil and God will fix him right for the blood of the innocents are crying to God for judgement.

  • Malik

    We are in a democracy, so please jettison all that talk of coup planning.

    In this dispensation, what Baba has done and is doing is called freedom of association.

    Going by the Esquire attached to your name, I presume you are a learned member of the Silk, if that is so, you should know better.

  • Mani_Kay

    OBASANJO & DONALD DUKE ARE THE MOST DANGEROUS NIGERIANS TO WATCH IN 2019

    Obasanjo has seen that PDP will certainly win the 2019 Presidential elections especially if they present a credible candidate from the North like Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State.

    Obasanjo cannot live to see this happen as it will bring much shame to his person and his shameless over-bloated false “messiah status”.

    So what does he do …. he floats the idea of a so called coalition that will obviously offer Nigerians nothing new at the end of the day.

    In fact, from this report …. it is the same old politicians from PDP and APC that will play front-line roles in the so called coalition …. nothing will change …. sure bet!

    But the adverse impact of the so called coalition is that it will guarantee a Buhari win in the 2019 Presidential election because Buhari’s base will certainly not join the coalition …. they have been voting for Buhari since 2003 …. rock solid and they will even been supportive of Buhari in 2019 as they have tasted Buhari’s excellent on-the-job performance 100% plus in things that matter to them …. Northernisation, Islamisation and Sharianisation of Nigeria.

    While Buhari’s base will remain rock solid behind him …. the Obasanjo coalition will end uo dividing the opposition’s votes especially from the South of Nigeria ….. the result will be a massive Buhari victory in 2019 …… that is the danger of the so called Obasanjo Coalition.

    The Obasanjo coalition is not needed at this time critical time …. it is only self serving and floated to sustain the self interests of Obasanjo alone to the detriment of Nigeria.

    ON DONALD DUKE …… PLEASE READ

    Animal ….. were you not in this country when we went through the PDP problem of whether the Presidency was zoned to the North or not, and whether the North should be allowed to complete Yar’Adua’s 8years viz Jonathan seeking a second term?

    It is very clear even to day-old infants ….. that the 2019 Presidency is zoned to the North.

    And there is nothing extra-ordinary about you, your candidacy and in your 8 years performance as a Governor that will make anyone think about changing mind on the fact that 2019 Presidency is zoned to the North.

    The truth is that Buhari/APC have paid you heavily so that they can use you as spoiler to split Southern votes and pave way for Buhari/APC to win 2019 with consolidated Northern votes that will overwhelm the split votes from the South.

    Duke you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing yourself to be used by the already failed Buhari/APC. How much did they pay you?

    By the way, when you got the opportunity to be Governor for 8years …. what did you accomplish for Cross River State?

    Records reveal that you used the opportunity to transform your self to a billionaire and owner of several choice properties in Ikoyi and other high brow neighborhoods all over the country

    …. that’s the only worthy accomplishment any one call recall from your time as Governor of Cross River State for 8years

    …. reason Obasanjo was able to scare you away from Abuja

    Nigeria does not need another Tinapa!

    • emmanuel

      Very sorry for you, North will be redefined in 2019.
      As for Obasanjo the most selfish Nigerian dead or alive, his coalition will amount to nothing. Whoever wants to eat from what they have on the table should go feast with them, but no Nigerian will tag along

      • Mani_Kay

        You sound very naive …… if you are not able to redefine the North pre-Buhari …….. is it now that Buhari has fully strengthened the North that you will be able to redefine the North?

        Don’t bank on the Benue/Middle Belt empty shakara on herdsmen ….. their political leaders and the people themselves are too subservient to the Northern Muslim Hausa-Fulani

  • Waka

    Some of us never thought a day will come when we will align our thoughts and goals with Obasanjo, a man directly or indirectly responsible for most of this nation’s ills. He is very corrupt; pushed for an unconstitutional term elongation, foisted ailing and incapable hands on the country, committed mass murder in Odi and Zaki Biam, sold off a part of Nigeria to Cameroon for his sole personal interest, encouraged money politics and repeatedly bribed NASS…the list continues.
    But here we are today on a common ground for once. And here lies the message: the business of retiring Buhari and saving this badly-beaten country from APC and PDP must be for all, regardless of religion, political creed, ethnicity and sexual orientation. It is one all of us, foes and friends alike, must commit to for once. We shouldn’t mind returning to the trenches immediately Buhari is delivered in Daura or prison. EiE!

    • Sam

      Keep deceiving yourself, This man brought in Yar adua, Jonathan and supported same Buhari the last time , now if all those he has put forward are not good ,what makes you think this game of coalition is not already a failure?

      • Waka

        I have a PVC; Obasanjo can’t tell me who to vote for. Clear? We have have a common goal sacking your god Buhari not on choice of replacement.

        • Usher

          Story story!!! You have no PVC, same as 90% of the commentators here! You can deceive yourself but don’t deceive others.

    • emmanuel

      Who and you are aligning with Obasanjo? You sure an enemy of Nigeria.
      This is like saying a man who robbed an hour ago was on the same highway and i front, you all met another set of robbers, so you plan with him on how to dislodge the current robbers, whilst still in possession of your goods and that when the new robbers are cleared off from the road, then you could decide wether to recover your goods or let him go.

      • Waka

        You can do better. Think, think! Our common goal is to dismiss this government..

      • Infoezone Infoezone

        When the current robber aligned with him to oust the previous robber did you not support him. We are going to align with him now to oust the present robber

        • Waka

          It’s a solid call @disqus_AfcKLH8pp5:disqus @disqus_7PLjCLpBtK:disqus can never understand. Present robber must go! Shikena

  • Uzoma John

    OBJ has no right to go tell PMB in Aso Rock how he wants things to be done. Did OBJ ever accept anyone to come tell him what to do when he was President? Most of the ills in our society today when it comes to public office corruption was encouraged and institutionalised by OBJ.

  • emmanuel

    Another corruption in making. Everything Obasanjo does about Nigeria is to protect his ill gotten wealth.
    The plank of his grouse with Jonathan to-dtae was the Lagos Ibadan Highway concessioned to him by Yar Adua which he refused to fix and became a highway to mortuaries and grave yards. That road is gradually becoming a pride of place in Africa.
    Anyone who congregates with Obasanjo outside of the opportunity to eat from his loots is a time waster and an ignorant Nigerian.

  • emmanuel

    O ma se o. Which coup plotting? Did you witness the Oyo tribal marked Communication man flag off Buhari 2019 last Sunday? You are an unchanged nonentity, trying to be relevant with an intellectually and physically disabled president.
    I recalled how in 2014 you this he goat sang and danced when the Ota babs leaked similar letter to Jonathan. How come you try to move the goal post now?
    Anyway, To-date, Jonathan is still one million times better than Obasanjo and Buhari.

  • Ude Anaruagu

    PLEASE LET THE COALITION START IMMEDIATELY.
    LET THIS BUHARI AND HIS CLANISH FOLLOWERS STEP DOWN AND GO AWAY IMMEDIATELY.
    WE HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH!!!

  • Debekeme

    Lets evaluate Buhari::

    1/. Is Nigeria more divided or united under Buhari?
    2/. Is the economy better or worse under Buhari?
    3/. Do you feel more or less secure in Nigeria of today under Buhari?
    4/.Do you feel more hopeless or hopeful under Buhari?

    Buhari is saying hes built roads, that Nigeria is biggest exporter of yam and cassava and that hes built railways. Is that what nation building is about? Buhari does’nt understand what leadership is about and why people are frustrated with him.

    Buhari supporters are angry at OBJ and that OBJ is a noise maker..

    Whether you like OBJ or not, the fact is that Buhari has made a mess of Nigeria.

  • Kaje

    We have heard from OBJ, please where is Gowon? Is he deaf and dumb?

  • I.O. Nathaniel

    @Debekeme:disqus

    Bola Tinubu and his Buhari burden

    Taking a second look at it, does Muhamadu Buhari need General Obasanjo’s letter before he sets about
    packing his clothing and his underwear into suitcases to get out of Aso Rock presidential villa next year?
    Buhari shouldn’t need anyone to tell him to do the needful. He no longer has any authority of a president.
    He has become a figure of fun and an object of ridicule on social media and at social gatherings. He has
    let himself down with tribalism and seen to be mentally corrupt as far as Fulani tribe is concerned. That is
    why no reasonable person in society staked his own personal reputation to defend Buhari against those
    precise charges of corruption, tribalism and ignorance which General Obasanjo laid in the public domain.
    Words failed Bola Tinubu himself, as the APC national Leader (?) that he could neither argue nor rebut.

  • Intrepid

    Buhari is the Grand father of Nigeria’s NEPOTISM. All security personnel of Nigeria coming from the Daura axis of Nigeria.
    What the fcuk?

  • Intrepid

    Buhari, GO HOME AND REST!

    • Strait Point

      @disqus_3mRJNLtlFz:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari is the worst president Nigeria has ever had;
      the least educated, the most dishonest, the most crooked, the worst mentally lazy,
      most bereft, the most denuded of thought-process, and, the most inarticulate, stammering
      Islamist bigot ever to enter the presidential villa, flying Fulani tribe flag.

      • Wale

        Please to I have permission to make this into a poster ‘cos I like it!

  • Borode Ajayi

    @Debekeme:disqus

    Excuse me, i want all Nigerians to praise themselves for coming together
    to ask to take their country back. The youths were wonderful in this liberation
    war against Muhamadu Buhari and his Fulani terrorists. It was the youths who
    stayed the course on social media and created different cartoons and videos. Those
    artistic creations moved the discussion to get rid of Buhari forward until a
    consensus was reached. General Obasanjo was the last to join the liberation war
    and he used his position as head of state to support it. Obasanjo would have
    had nothing to support if Nigerians had not started and intensified the BUHARI
    MUST GO movement into the most successful bloodless coup in the history of
    Nigeria. Four more years of Buhari will be like four years sentence of
    imprisonment for Nigeria. The country deserves better than the mess of porridge
    called Muhamadu Buhari which some inept political chefs without gumption, like
    Bola Tinubu, served their own people without thinking.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Best comment I have read today. Spot on

  • Tommy Soto

    The looter gang wants to return to devouring the national cake (treasury) that is now building up!

  • thusspokez

    A former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, is mobilising politicians and other Nigerians to sign on to his Coalition for Nigeria project, to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

    What coalition? Is Obasanjo even capable of forming a coalition? What coalition or group of importance has he formed in his life? There is no evidence to show that he is capable of it.

    Anyway, in a few days, things will return to ‘as-they-where’ like the “restructing’ debate, Kanu, etc., As for the ‘me-too’ state governors and Senators, they are like teenage joy-riders — jumping on a momentary fun-ride with Obasanjo until they meet another excitement, and then say “see ya!” to Obasanjo.

  • Debekeme

    Buhari’s friend and supporters are SO laughable.

    Look, i confess, i VOTED for Buhari in 2015. Lets get that straight and out of the way.

    Buhari’s supporters claim that Buhari WILL WIN the 2019 elections?!! How ? Why?? Where is the confidence coming from?

    Do you forget that he LOST 3 times before? Do you know he ONLY won in 2015 because he was helped by unexpected people like OBJ, Tinubu and the defecting PDP members etc?

    You are talking like Buharii has national appeal. Who the hell in his right mind will wake up and vote for a man like Buhari if not because we just wanted Jonathan out and we have people like OBJ, Tinubu and co vouching for him?

    Buhari ONLY won because we were desperate. I was highly suspicious when Buhari in 2015 refused to engage in the public presidential debate with other presidential aspirants. I now know why; His understanding of key issues and his intellect is VERY LIMITED.

    Let me tell you something and listen VERY carefully. If the opposition against Buhari is sustained till election day; Buhari will be embarrassed out of Aso Rock.

    Buhari is a nice guy and he means well BUT hes not got the intellectual capacity or the exposure to run a country like Nigeria. Apart from that; HE IS SICK! He was not in office for 100 days at one time! Haba!

    The exceptional qualities of Buhari as leader ARE A MYTH that we were fed for many years. We were told ; BUHARI THE BEST PRESIDENT NIGERIA NEVER HAD and we should give him a chance to lead.

    We gave him a shot and he failed miserably. Please, I’m a patriot and i love Nigeria. I dont say these things without pain and regret. I wanted Buhari to succeed and its pains me how badly he failed.

    • thusspokez

      Do you forget that he LOST 3 times before? Do you know he ONLY won in 2015 because he was helped by unexpected people like OBJ, Tinubu and the defecting PDP members etc?

      This is not based on real facts but belief and typical Nigeria tendency to aggrandise or worship their leaders. If OBJ and Tinubu were that powerful, how many of the contestants they backed in post-Buhari elections won elections?

      Oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them. The PDP lost the election because of a very poor election campaign. Corruption wasn’t even a factor in that election — The public only became aware of the level of corruption in the GEJ administration after the PDP had lost the election. So Buhari’s win cannot be attributed to these two men or even Amaechi — the alleged financier.

  • thusspokez

    Obasanjo is doing a disservice to Nigeria by causing a distraction from the current national discourse over the Fulani herdsmen bandits. Just when the Buhari government is coming under great pressure across the country and abroad to act on the Fulani herdsmen banditry nation-wide, enter the publicity-seeking Obasanjo to take off the pressure on Buhari by causing a distraction.

    Obasanjo’s timing is extremely bad; and if he were a smart person, before issuing his critique and the causing a brouhaha, he could have waited for the controversy about the Fulani herdsmen and pressure on the Buhari administration to yield positive result and lasting solution — especially as Nigeria heads for next year election.

    Buhari must now be very relived, thanks to Obasanjo. Indeed if you are inclined to controversy theories, you would be inclined to believe that this is all Obasanjo/Buhari plot; and that Obansajo so-called blistering public rebuke of Buhari is intended to take the weight of public pressure (over the Fulani herdsmen bandit issue) off Buhari’s shoulders. But I doubt it because neither men are smart or sophistication enough to come up with such a plot.

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      The important thing now is not Obasanjo’s character because we all know him nor are his personal motives relevant. The content of his letter is however the vital aspect of this communication, all that is contained in that letter are not just truths but also reflects an undeniable urgency in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political survival as a country. OBJ may be an unpredictable mischief but when any sane mind compares the content of his script and the reality on the ground, the huge failure which the Buhari regime has been glares in the face.

      As a matter of political expediency and national survival, Nigeria needs a bail out from the quagmire of misrule, institutionalised nepotism, corruption, abuse of the right to life, rudderless economic strategy and a stage managed fracture of the national tribal mosaic. The Buhari regime offers no hope but more misery and insensitivity to the plight of the Nigerian commoner.

      Obasanjo may have a history of shenanigans but the difference he makes is that he challenges his conscience in times of impending doom, he takes the bull by the horns and he confronts, there is no other living Nigerian of his stature who does that without a care for their safety like he often does, he has established a pattern through the decades and he is right, Nigeria needs a third political force to dislodge the present bunch of misfits operating the political establishment.