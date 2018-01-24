EFCC arrests former SGF, Babachir Lawal

PRESIDENT BUHARI SACKS SGF BABACHIR LAWAL
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested the former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mr. Lawal was arrested Wednesday, Channels Television reported.

Mr. Lawal was recently sacked after he was indicted by a presidential panel that investigated misuse of funds meant for people displaced by Boko Haram.

He had earlier been indicted by the Senate.

His arrest is coming a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused Mr. Buhari of condoning corruption where persons close to him are involved.

Mr. Obasanjo said in a statement that the president had failed woefully, and urged him not to seek re-election.

  • FreeNigeria

    This na OBJ bomb blast don hit Mr grass-cutter. Maybe Maina will get Charles Taylor treatment too

    • Wakawaka

      This is the clearest indicator of how corrupt Magun fights corruption: he simply waits on his corrupt boss in Aso Rock to come up with a name! That’s why for some stroke of divine happenstance the names can never be a broom–bearer.

      • August January

        My take is that the Committee that indicted Lawal is not an investigative agency of the Federal govt, hence EFCC must do its job before rushing to the court, or even before arresting him. While the committee’s report is surely part of the evidence to be tendered against him, if EFCC fails to do its job properly, that’s where ozekhome and co will hammer on to defeat the case, when they are hired by Lawal. While Buhari is guilty of a number of allegations against him in OBJ’s letter, what I feel has just happened now is that EFCC got the message that it should not take them eternity to complete their investigation if they don’t want the perception that some people are being shielded to continue, rather than Buhari ordering the arrest.

        • share Idea

          How many of the media trial EFCC engaged against opposition members were investigated. Please stop defending the indefensible.

  • Decimator

    Too little too late. Arrest the man hidding and possing like Photo Model in Aso-Rock, always laughing like fish head right away if you want anybody to take you serious anymore.

  • forestgee

    Desperation for Second Term is over the bar..herdsmen and probably Maina will never be arrested. Shame

    • bobisa

      As for those, maybe in another life time. Their jail cell is still under construction…… Buhari we hail thee!!!

  • Gbogbone

    @FREE NIGERIA,

    Hahaha! Muhamadu Buhari is joke! After he was called out by General Obasanjo
    24 hours ago, Muhamadu Buhari puts up a show for gullible Nigerians by going
    back on his previous public stance that Babachir Lawal committed no offence
    whatsoever by awarding himself a contract, as a public official, inflated to 250
    million Naira, for the cutting of grass at the Refugee Camp of internally displaced
    people. Who does Buhari now want to deceive with this latter – day conversion from aiding and abetting corruption inside his own government? I doubt if anybody will be fooled by this childish act of merely going through the motions. The jury is no longer out that Muhamadu Buhari is a nepotic and tribally corrupt person.

    • FreeNigeria

      Don’t mind the dying cow head Buhari, make him carry him load go Daura begin raise him cows

    • Jon

      In addition to that, he is a tyrant, a radical jihadist and a parasite.

      • marcos avelino

        You are a radical crusader a neo christian whose pagan father and granfather were cannibals rescued by Lever brothers and british colonizers. Even if your house is over an oil well you are still a parasite. Show me the Ipad or locomotive or any product made in your state. Rent seeker

        • bruce uba

          Marcos, you mean, “Lander Brothers”?

        • sal avelino

          so much hate wow, am guessing ur village or state ,makes ipad, locomotive and plenty products shey?

  • Jon

    Arrest for public “show”. What happens after that, your guess is as good as mine.

    • share Idea

      Maina recall was leaked to the press and the president quickly ordered his dismissal. Now, OBJ have written him, he remembers that former SGF should be arrested, confused government

  • bobisa

    Oh my word!!! And it will take another 2 years to arrest and prosecute Maina !!! Well-done Mr. Uncommon integrity, Na you biko!

  • Johnjay

    it’s too late to cry when the head is off. APC can never surprise me again. Once beaten twice shy. If they like let them arrest the entire corrupt Nigerians, I will still vote against Buhari.

    • Otile

      What if Buhari declares war after his defeat, are you ready to fight?

  • Maria

    So, if OBJ did not accuse him of condoning corruption, the government would not arrest him? There are several others. Meanwhile, where is Maina?

    • Diki Gavar

      AFTER ALL THE COFFINS IN BENUE WERE DISPLAYED AND THE CORPSES BURIED, WHERE IS JUST ONE FULANI HERDSMAN THAT
      BUHARI ARRESTED FOR THE GENOCIDE? NONE WHATSOEVER!
      AND THAT IS HOW BUHARI CORRUPTS THE LAWS OF NIGERIA.

      • Maria

        Big question…None! Fulanis are sacred.

    • Alhaji

      He is in Mecca, learning advanced stealing.

    • Otile

      Maina is a Muslim they are not going to implicate him. This is Imam Buhari’s own way of doing justice, take it or leave it.

  • Wale

    Who is fooling who? Lawal the only Christian
    amongst the thieving Buhari Cabal. This one they just keep recycling his arrest over and over again. What about Kyari, dambazua and the chief crook the highly incompetent Malami?

    • kuli

      Nigerians and religion!!!

      Jeez!!!

  • TOBBY777

    Obj letter has nothing to do with this. ANGER IS THE ULTIMATE DESTROYER OF OUR OWN PEACE OF MIND.

    • Otile

      Whatever the case we are glad Ogagun said the truth. Traitors Incorporated are mad that finally Babachir has a case to answer.

  • Angry Niaja

    Too little too late

  • thusspokez

    His arrest is coming a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused Mr. Buhari of condoning corruption where persons close to him are involved.

    Come off it, PT, you are making this arrest look as if it has something to do with Obasanjo’s critique. Everyone knows that these type of arrests require days, if not weeks of planning before making the rest.

    • Otile

      You and other traitors want Babachir the looter to go free. We are glad Ogagun said something.

    • Paul Eric

      Go and sleep joor! What took them this long? Was Babachir’s location somewhere in the skies? I can reassuringly tell you that OBJ’s letter caused these lopsided dogs to swing into action.

    • Reginald Dandeson

      There is no denying the fact that Babachir Lawal’s alleged arrest by the EFCC is mere window dressing occasioned by Obasanjo’s letter to Mumummadu Buhari. We are certainly set to see more of such window dressing Operations and activities by this lying government with the aim of deceiving unsuspecting Nigerians.

  • Otile

    Ubangiji. Ogagun Obasanjo has made Mohamed Buhari a lame-duck prematurely. This is like a successful coup d’etat.

  • Intrepid

    Window dressing?

    • Reginald Dandeson

      Exactly my thoughts. See my comment below. Kudos.