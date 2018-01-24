BREAKING: EFCC arrests former SGF, Babachir Lawal

PRESIDENT BUHARI SACKS SGF BABACHIR LAWAL
Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal briefing State House Correspondents after leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday (19/4/17). 02296/19/4/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, says it has arrested the former Secretary to Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Mr. Lawal was arrested Wednesday, Channels Television reported.

Mr. Lawal was recently sacked after he was indicted by a presidential panel that investigated misuse of funds meant for people displaced by Boko Haram.

He had earlier been indicted by the Senate.

His arrest is coming a day after former President Olusegun Obasanjo accused Mr. Buhari of condoning corruption where persons close to him are involved.

Mr. Obasanjo said in a statement that the president had failed woefully, and urged him not to seek re-election.

  • FreeNigeria

    This na OBJ bomb blast don hit Mr grass-cutter. Maybe Maina will get Charles Taylor treatment too

    • Wakawaka

      This is the clearest indicator of how corrupt Magun fights corruption: he simply waits on his corrupt boss in Aso Rock to come up with a name! That’s why for some stroke of divine happenstance the names can never be a broom–bearer.

  • Decimator

    Too little too late. Arrest the man hidding and possing like Photo Model in Aso-Rock, always laughing like fish head right away if you want anybody to take you serious anymore.

  • forestgee

    Desperation for Second Term is over the bar..herdsmen and probably Maina will never be arrested. Shame

    • bobisa

      As for those, maybe in another life time. Their jail cell is still under construction…… Buhari we hail thee!!!

  • Gbogbone

    @FREE NIGERIA,

    Hahaha! Muhamadu Buhari is joke! After he was called out by General Obasanjo
    24 hours ago, Muhamadu Buhari puts up a show for gullible Nigerians by going
    back on his previous public stance that Babachir Lawal committed no offence
    whatsoever by awarding himself a contract, as a public official, inflated to 250
    million Naira, for the cutting of grass at the Refugee Camp of internally displaced
    people. Who does Buhari now want to deceive with this latter – day conversion from aiding and abetting corruption inside his own government? I doubt if anybody will be fooled by this childish act of merely going through the motions. The jury is no longer out that Muhamadu Buhari is a nepotic and tribally corrupt person.

    • FreeNigeria

      Don’t mind the dying cow head Buhari, make him carry him load go Daura begin raise him cows

    • Jon

      In addition to that, he is a tyrant, a radical jihadist and a parasite.

      • marcos avelino

        You are a radical crusader a neo christian whose pagan father and granfather were cannibals rescued by Lever brothers and british colonizers. Even if your house is over an oil well you are still a parasite. Show me the Ipad or locomotive or any product made in your state. Rent seeker

        • bruce uba

          Marcos, you mean, “Lander Brothers”?

  • Jon

    Arrest for public “show”. What happens after that, your guess is as good as mine.

  • bobisa

    Oh my word!!! And it will take another 2 years to arrest and prosecute Maina !!! Well-done Mr. Uncommon integrity, Na you biko!

  • Johnjay

    it’s too late to cry when the head is off. APC can never surprise me again. Once beaten twice shy. If they like let them arrest the entire corrupt Nigerians, I will still vote against Buhari.

  • Maria

    So, if OBJ did not accuse him of condoning corruption, the government would not arrest him? There are several others. Meanwhile, where is Maina?

    • Diki Gavar

      AFTER ALL THE COFFINS IN BENUE WERE DISPLAYED AND THE CORPSES BURIED, WHERE IS JUST ONE FULANI HERDSMAN THAT
      BUHARI ARRESTED FOR THE GENOCIDE? NONE WHATSOEVER!
      AND THAT IS HOW BUHARI CORRUPTS THE LAWS OF NIGERIA.

      • Maria

        Big question…None! Fulanis are sacred.