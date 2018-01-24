Buhari govt replies Obasanjo; speaks on ex-President’s rebuke

Obasanjo and Buhari at State house 2
Obasanjo and Buhari at State house

The Buhari administration has issued its first formal response to a blistering attack by former President Olusegun Obasanjo who said the president has failed, and should not to seek re-election in 2019.

In a 13-page public statement Tuesday, Mr. Obasanjo issued a scathing rebuke of Mr. Buhari and his government, accusing him of being incompetent, sectional and sloppy.

The presidency refused to respond to the letter on Tuesday, with a presidential aide managing to dismiss the statement on Wednesday as an “insult”.

In an official reaction Wednesday, Information Minister Lai Mohammed thanked the former president for his “positive comments”, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr. Mohammed said the government received the statement in good faith.

He also assured Nigerians of better life ahead.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND CULTURE, ALHAJI LAI MOHAMMED, ON WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN. 2018

We have read the press statement by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the State of the Nation.

For the record, Chief Obasanjo is a patriot, and he has proven this time and time again. We appreciate what he said concerning the Administration’s performance in two out of the three key issues that formed the plank of its campaign: Fighting corruption and tackling insurgency. Specifically, the former President said President Buhari must be given credit for his achievement so far in these two areas. We thank him for this.

Apparently, the former President believes that the Administration does not deserve a pass mark in the area of the economy, which is the third of our three-pronged campaign promises.

We have no doubt that in the face of massive challenges in this area, this Administration has availed itself creditably. We believe that Chief Obasanjo, because of his very busy schedule, may not have been fully availed of developments in the government’s efforts to revamp the economy, which was battered by the consequences of over-dependence on a commodity as well as unprecedented pillaging of the treasury.

Today, most of the indices by which an economy is measured are looking up. Permit me to say, however, that Nigeria would not have exited recession through a mere order or if the Administration had not made use of ”good Nigerians” who could help.

This Administration is making steady progress in its determined effort to revamp the economy, and the results are showing:

* Foreign Reserves have peaked at $40b, the highest level in about four years, and up from $24 billion just a year ago, even though when we came in, the price of oil had crashed woefully.

* According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC), headline inflation has fallen for 11 consecutive months, standing at 15.37% as at Dec. 2017. This is the lowest inflation rate since Jan 2017, and it has met and surpassed the target set for inflation in the Administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

* Our determined implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) has stopped the hemorrhaging of the treasury. Some 108 billion Naira has been saved from removal of maintenance fees payable to banks, pre-TSA. The nation is being saved 24.7 billion Naira monthly with the full implementation of the TSA.

* The elimination of ghost workers has saved the nation 120 billion Naira

* At about 1.8 billion dollars, the capital inflows in the second quarter of 2017 were almost double the $908 million in the first quarter.

* In the wake of a stable Naira and increased investment inflows, Nigeria’s stock market emerged one of the best-performing in the world, delivering returns in excess of 40 percent.

* Nigeria rose 24 places on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, and earned a place on the List of Top 10 Reformers in the world.

* According to Q3 2017 figures, agriculture export is up year-on-year by 25%, solid minerals exports are up year-on-year by 78%, raw materials exports are up 70% year-on-year and manufactured goods exports are up 22% year-on-year.

* Government agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service are reporting highest-ever revenue collection, while JAMB, under the new management appointed by President Buhari in 2016, remitted N7.8billion to the coffers of the federal government. The total amount remitted by JAMB between 2010 and 2016 was a paltry N51 million!

These positive indices may not have immediately impacted positively on Nigerians, but Nigerians will definitely get a new lease of life a short while from now. This is because the good news from the agricultural sector, which is recording a bumper harvest, will bring down the cost of foodstuffs, especially such staple as rice, and our massive Social Investment Programme will ease the pain of the most vulnerable in the society.

When we assumed office in 2015, some 6 million farmers were involved in rice production. Thanks to the Anchor Borrowers’ programme of this Administration, we have grown that number to over 12 million farmers. The result is that our rice import from Thailand alone has dropped from 644 metric tonnes to 22,000 MT in just two years. This is phenomenal.

Apart from rice, Nigeria is also doing well in other grains, especially Millet, Sorghum and Maize. We are now the second largest producer of sorghum after the US, the third in millet after India and our breweries are now enjoying local sourcing of those commodities.

For maize, we are producing 10 million tons while we need about 13 million tons for both human and animal nutrition. Nigeria leads the world in the yam and cassava production. We account for 70% of the world’s yam production. In two years, we hope to be the world’s largest exporter of yam! Overall, our ambition is that agriculture should rise from 25% to 40% of GDP, so that we can banish poverty and overcome our economic anxiety.

Our Social Investment Programme is Nigeria’s most ambitious social welfare programme ever. Currently, 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states are being fed daily; 200,000 unemployed graduates have enlisted into the N-power Job Scheme, and a quarter of a million loans already distributed to artisans, traders, and farmers.

Finally, our investment in infrastructure is simply unprecedented. This is because infrastructure is key to faster economic growth and development.

Here is a synopsis of what we have done in this area:

* Power Generation at an all-time high of 7,000mw and all can be transmitted

* RAIL: Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge is on. Lagos-Ibadan sector ready 2019, Kano-Kaduna ready 2019; The entire stretch ready 2021; Negotiations on for Coastal Rail covering 15 cities from Lagos to Calabar.

* ROAD: 25 major highways being funded with the N100b Sukuk Bond, and all geo-political zones are benefitting equally

This Administration is not unaware of the enormity of the challenges facing the nation, but we are up to the task. We have taken the bull by the horns, and long-suffering Nigerians will begin to experience a new lease of life as our efforts yield fruits. We will not go into a state of funk for whatever reason.

On the Herders/Farmers’ clashes, this Administration is determined to end the crisis resulting from this once and for all, not minding the fact that the clashes predate us. we urge Nigerians to have faith in the Administration’s ability to resolve the crisis, and to watch out for concrete measures in this regard.

On whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari should run for another term, it is true that many Nigerians have been calling on the President to run again, while others are opposed to his return.

However, we believe this issue is a distraction for the President at
this time. This is because Mr. President spends every waking hour tackling the enormous challenges facing the nation, most of which were bequeathed to his Administration by successive past Administrations.

He is committed to fulfilling the mandate given to him by Nigerians in
2015. And that’s where we are right now!

Finally, we have no reason to believe that former President Obasanjo has any motive beyond the well-being of the nation in issuing his Special Press Statement. We have also taken his admonition in good faith, and we thank him most sincerely for taking time off his busy schedule to pen such a long statement.

  • Anthony Dugbo

    For once this administration is reasonable in its response to criticism!!!

    • Dan arewa

      Please mention the other instances when THIS administration hasn’t been reasonable in its responses, pls just one from a credible source.

      • Bassey Frank

        It says it fights corruption; but condones it. Do you need another instance?

      • Wale

        Their platform is fight against corruption.
        Name ONE person in prison/jail that was found guilty of corrupt practices.

        Dasuki’s case is totally different; his case is a payback for his role in 1985 coup against the emperor.
        And that is wrong, he needs his days in court.

  • Dan arewa

    What Obasanjo just said is basically a COUP and should be treated as such, am just hoping Buhari will finally wake up and show Obasanjo who is the president of Nigeria, pls mr president for once respond like the general buhari that I used to know.

    • Bassey Frank

      No. It is not a coup. It is a wake-up call for an incompetent, clueless and nepotic president.

    • FreeBorn

      Dan mumu! You mean the quota general? What has he ever done that made you know him as a general? Go siddon!

      • Shahokaya

        A general by quota system? Ask the few elders in your village that survived the civil war.

        • FreeBorn

          What about the civil war? Let’s hear of his conquest if not killing of civilians. You’ve ever spent time to read about Paul Kagame, the lanky Rwanda leader? Do so today if you did not and learn about being a general.

  • Sam

    Matured response from FG. Not like the manner at which Jonathan responded to the GEj letter then ,calling the elder statesman a” Motor park tout”

  • Emeka

    This is the best way to replying to anyone who thinks he knows it all. A man who wanted an unconstitutional “Third Term,” advising a man full of integrity and honesty not to go for his inalienable right of a second term? This man should have shame for once in his life. If pmb runs and was rejected by Nigerians, all well and good, but mustn’t be asked not to run by one man, what an insult. Who does that Ota monkey think he is for God’s sake???? A massive win by pmb would put a seal to your silence forever.

    • Segun B.

      @EMEKA:

      APC party as a coalition of illiterates

      The APC party in Nigeria is a failed attempt by a coalition of illiterates
      to show that what educated people can do, semi – illiterates can do
      better. This letter is the proof that illiterates can never hold a good
      conversation or think sensibly to conceive CHANGE.

      First of all; the central pledge of APC party is CHANGE but this riposte scribbled in desultory manner by the usually sloven and perfidious
      Lai Muhammed made no reference to any change wrought by the
      BUHARI APC government. That is the first blunder of APC reply.

      THe second blunder is worse insidious – it is the illogical resort to
      irrelevance. Whereas General Obasanjo asked that Buhari be barred
      from any 2nd term bid for aiding and abetting corruption on Fulani
      tribal basis, the APC reply talks irrelevantly and fictitiously of a flow
      of foreign investment into Nigeria where mass poverty is palpable,
      even in the whole darkness enveloping the country with just bare
      electricity supply.

    • Wale

      What Ex_president (Dr.) Obasanjo wrote makes more sense than nonsense you posted here.
      The man you labelled “Ota monkey” ruled you and your indigent parents for over twelve years combined, and what does that makes you EMEKA? ( a lesser primate).
      The last time I checked; the man is still a Nigerian, and he was excising his fundamental human right by letting his country-men/women know where he stands.

      Much more later; I’m busy at the moment.

    • grand maze

      PMB will chose to go back to Daura either freely or by disgrace but one thing is sure, Daura is his home come 2019

    • bigboss

      Please can you simply define what integrity is? The fact that a man does not own so much money and houses does not mean that man has integrity. Integrity is not about material possesions alone. What can you say in a situation whereby a man is nepotic in appointments or when a man fails to take decisive actions about the herdsmen/farmer’s crises when he ought to, but instead says he is taking his time to take decisions on key issues of governance? Knowing the right thing and not doing it is an act of dishonesty. When you are sectional in your key security chief’s appointments which negates the act of federal character is that integrity?

  • omoakosa

    Very apt response. But the administration should do more in publicizing its achievements. Most of the backlashes the government is getting from Nigerians is due to lack of information.

    • Anonymous

      Nigerians do not like acknowledging truth about progress. It does not sit well into their hate. Serious minded people who really want progress for this nation appreciate what this administration is doing, but corruption has eaten into the fabric of our society and they do not want collective/national progress, what they want is individual “chop and clean mouth” and they are not getting this under this administration. We are very evil people and those who are not operating from evil premise are uneducated or have little acumen. If this Govt shouts to the hill tops about what they have done Nigerians would still say “wetin dem do”? Just look at Bassey Frank’s reply above and see my point.

      • Wale

        I disagree with your “chop and clean mouth” part; what they really want is consequences for culprits , that is the only way to fight corruption any where in the world..
        Most of your statements are very insensitive and very unpatriotic. you’re here blaming the victims;

      • grand maze

        You have said it all – that you are a very evil person

    • grand maze

      It is not true. The incompetent administration has nothing to show but lies.

  • Bassey Frank

    Good and mature response. But let Buhari go. Data is different from impact.

  • Ifeanyi

    “Foreign Reserves have peaked at $40b, the highest level in about four years, and up from $24 billion just a year ago, even though when we came in, the price of oil had crashed woefully”

    This is largely because foreign currency denominated debts have risen under Buhari. Nigeria is not under any international sanction – so any president of Nigeria can easily do this. But keep in mind that foreign reserves are monies already spent.

    Meanwhile they avoided National Bureau of Statistics data on number of Nigerians that have lost their jobs since Buhari became president.

    Go get your voters card everyone!

  • Kenny

    Lai “the liar” Muhammed! Power generation, according to Nigerian Electricity Operator is below 4500 MW; it’s no where near 7000MW. Secondly Lai Muhammed did not respond to President Obasanjo’s assertion that Buhari is “nepotic” and has equally constituted a “nepotic court”. Thirdly Lai did not tackle the allegation of gross incompetence in the handling of farmers/herdsmen clashes. Furthermore Lai Muhammed also skipped the “Fugitive” Maina recall vis-a-vis the administrative lapses/impunity that has become a recurring decimal in Buhari’s administration.

  • FreeNigeria

    I don’t like OBJ because he’s the father of all the sufferings in Nigeria today. Twice he laid a very bad foundation for democracy. We are in this predicament because of OBJ and his evil seeds. However, he hit a home run on this Buhari letter

    • Wale

      Wrong!!!!!
      He laid a very good foundation for democracy in Nigeria, ( actually in Africa), by being the first head of state to hand over power to civilians.
      You probably don’t like him for other reason, that’s your beef.
      But on his observation about this Buhari’s administration, many Nigerians agrees with him, even, the first lady aligns with his conclusion of what’s going on.

      • FreeNigeria

        Wrong answer son, he laid a very bad foundation, actually he destroyed it. yes, his verdict on Buhari is A+, but he’s still part of the problem.

        • Wale

          Enlighten me sir.
          Maybe I’m missing something vital here.
          But history hasn’t change yet, best of all, he didn’t write THEM.

  • Intrepid

    Maj. Gen. Buhari, ignore your hungry foot soldiers. Take a dignifying bow, GO HOME AND REST!

  • grand maze

    Good boy APC. But even if you like lick OBJ ass, you are already home to Daura. Buhari can chose to go home voluntarily or be disgraced out. Our minds are made up and their is no going back.

    • AryLoyds

      NAFDAC should bundle the expired product and deposit buhari in DAURA. He must not be allowed to run under any party as he is a useless jihadist.

      • grand maze

        Buhari can chose to go either in peace or in pieces. It’s his call because I care less. All I know is he is going home.

  • Sword of Damocles

    A Well thought-out and cunning reply. I am certain that Kyari, Maman Daura, Malami, or the rest of the clannish illiterates had NOTHING to do with this reply, notwithstanding, the polite /courteous nature of the response, it does not touch upon the issue of nepotism( the entrusting of the entire National Security Portfolio to the North) and parochial sentiments (ie , response to the Fulani Herdsmen that have been terrorizing the nation). I would advise the advisors to President to address these issues HEAD-ON. I as a former supporter would like to know why Aso Rock COS, COAS, DEF minister, NSA, AG, SSG, DG NIA, DG DSS, and list goes on & on, are ALL NORTHENERS? These are all POWER portfolios, even a savant knows this

    • thusspokez

      it does not touch upon the issue of nepotism( the entrusting of the entire National Security Portfolio to the North) and parochial sentiments (ie , response to the Fulani Herdsmen that have been terrorizing the nation).

      Yes, you are justified to accuse Buhari of all these sins and much more, but he only got away with them because the Senate allowed him.

      Where were the Senators from the now disaffected state? It only takes a handful of Senators to force a compromise or reject a nominee, but apparently, these Senators from the SW, SE, SS just rubber-stamped all his nominations. They should be blamed equally, for failing to check the excesses of the executive, there!

      • Sword of Damocles

        cannot argue there, everyone covered their eyes

      • progressive

        Those who are saying buhari has done enough about the killing are the ones making the issue to go more wider because I don’t see no reason why somebody will say the president is not doing enough about the killing in benue .

    • Shahokaya

      What do you mean by nepotism, are you referring to the president that nominated his daughter as commissioner and later senator?

      • Sword of Damocles

        hahaha, abeg, I dey work

    • progressive

      The issue of herdsmen is been address we shouldn’t politicising this issues the president is more of serious in making sure that he dealt with those who think they can stop the peace of this country

      • Sword of Damocles

        fair enough

      • growthengine

        The herdsmen are destroying not only the peace but the ability to feed our growing population. Buhari has failed to stop these herdsmen and their atrocities have started spreading like a cancer.

  • thusspokez

    The Buhari administration has issued its first formal response to a blistering attack by former President Olusegun Obasanjo who said the president has failed, and should not to seek re-election in 2019.

    I can’t be bothered to read the so-called Obasanjo blistering attack because I don’t give a damn what he says. Anyway, I am commenting here to highlight the amateurism of the Buhari administration in wasting their time writing a rebuttal.

    Obasanjo is no longer a political force in Nigeria — much as he would claim otherwise. I don’t know how many people would vote for Buhari because Obasanjo told them to do so. So, there is no vote to be won or lost as a result of Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari. Now these are the salient factors an astute politicians would consider before deciding whether it is worth engaging a critic or not.

    A few lines in response should suffice but Nigerians being what they are, the response will take the form of a project, a committee would be formed; dictionary and thesaurus would be deployed to hammer out big Soyinka-esque grammar that very few Nigerians would bother to read but will nevertheless be opinionated.

    • Jon

      Buhari is a tyrant, a radical Islamic jihadist and above all, a parasite. Such an individual is not fit to be President of a multi Nigeria ethnic population.

      • progressive

        Clown you can say whatever you like obasanjo have given people like you to come on here to comment on rubbish but as you all know Lai Mohammed has been used his own wisdom in replying in good faith rather than attacking the former president obasanjo..

    • Wale

      If you didn’t read what man wrote, please as an educated fella, stay out of it.
      I read it and the man was on point.

      • progressive

        He read it he was just only saying that the Era of obasanjo is no more relevant

      • thusspokez

        Yeah, I bet people like you only need to see the name “Obasanjo” and declare: “he is on point-o!

    • progressive

      We should also give it to obasanjo but I think HMIC have done the right thing in letting him know on the achievement of buhari led administration this present administration should be given kudos

    • growthengine

      OBJ was very correct in his analysis of this government led by Buhari. He may not have been perfect during his presidency, but he has learned and wised up enough to offer his advice and add his voice to a growingly disillusioned and weary people. Except for some blind fanatics, and few enjoying patronage from this govt, majority of Nigerians have never been this insecure, hungry and poorer.

  • progressive

    Kudos to Lai Mohammed in replying the former president olusegun obasanjo in a good manner it shows that this present administration is a good listener also as well HMIC have also remind olusegun obasanjo about the good work buhari led administration has also achieved..

  • Issa Diarra

    A civilized and democratic reply indeed,it is left for anyone with an open and just mind to dig into and verify as facts or not, the claims and STATS stated therein,and think of how ? in the long run such results will impact the state of the Nation and it’s people ,will it be for better or for worse ? And then decide for yourself whether or not this one good term deserves another…

    • Strait Point

      @issadiarra:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari is the worst president Nigeria has ever had;
      the least educated, the most dishonest, the most crooked, the worst mentally lazy,
      most bereft, the most denuded of thought-process, and, the most inarticulate, stammering
      Islamist bigot ever to enter the presidential villa, flying Fulani tribe flag.

  • Ombudsman2018

    @thusspokez:disqus

    Someone kind out there should lead the inept Lai Muhammed by the nose and read aloud for him
    the exact statements of General Obasanjo in case Lai Muhammed has comprehension difficulties.
    The letter from General Obasanjo raises discrete issues of Hausa/Fulani NEPOTISM by Buhari.
    According to General Obasanjo, it is now obvious that Muhamadu Buhari is a closet tribalist.

    Muhamadu Buhari intently appointed only northern Muslims into the Defence Council of Nigeria.
    No military officer from any of the 17 southern states in Nigeria was appointed there by Buhari.
    This crass tribalism leaves the country sorely divided regionally and across religious lines.
    It isn’t far beyond the realm of possibility that southern military officers now feel unsafe.
    But Lai Muhammed avoided this gravamen of Obasanjo;s charge to clutch at straws.

    Ditto, General Obasanjo said, correctly too, that President Buhari is a clear and present danger.
    For covering up massive thefts by his Hausa/Fulani kinsmen Buhari has forfeited national trust.
    After forfeiting national trust President Buhari cannot be supported to continue with corruption.
    Therefore it’s bounden duty on all right-thinking Nigerians to throw out of office at next election.
    Crooked Lai Muhammed has no answer in his crass press response to this other charge either.