Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari ‘insulting’ — Presidential Aide

File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent comment on President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance in office as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘insulting’.

Mr. Obasanjo had in a statement released Tuesday urged the president not to seek re-election, saying he has performed below par since assuming office.

The former president lambasted Mr. Buhari, saying he should willingly decline calls for him to seek re-election from ‘sycophants’.

In his reaction, Mr. Sagay accused Mr. Obasanjo of hypocrisy, saying the former president pursued a third term when he was in power.

Speaking to The Nation newspaper, Mr. Sagay expressed surprise at the content of Mr. Obasanjo’s letter, adding that then former president should learn to ‘respect other people’.

“I saw Obasanjo’s comments and I could not believe my eyes, that a man who tried to get a third term is discouraging someone else from getting a second term. It doesn’t make sense,” he said.

“I think Obasanjo should try and respect other people. He has achieved a lot. He is a great man and I respect him. But he should learn to respect other people and think of them as being, at least, as good as himself.

“I think it is insulting for a man who wanted third term to tell somebody else not to want second term. It is most inappropriate, and for a former head of state to say so is most improper.”

Mr. Obasanjo had in 2013 written a similar letter to former President Goodluck Jonathan, and later dramatically supervised the destruction of his membership card of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On Tuesday, both the ruling APC and the presidency declined to comment on Mr. Obasanjo’s ‘special statement’ saying they were still studying its content.

Mr. Sagay’s comments are the closest to a response by the presidency to Mr. Obasanjo’s rebuke of President Buhari.

On Tuesday, hours after Mr. Obasanjo’s statement became public, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mr Buhari, declined comments when reached by PREMIUM TIMES for reaction to the statement.
He said the presidency had no comment at the.

Earlier, the ruling APC also told PREMIUM TIMES it could not comment on the statement.

“The situation is that APC does not have a response at this time,” said Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the party. “Maybe if we are given the opportunity to study the letter more closely, we will have a response.”

Mr. Abdullahi said the party had only “relied on what is being circulated in the media.”

When told the former president accused the APC government of nepotism, corruption and incapacity to promote national integration security, Mr. Abdullahi replied: “I will not be able to react to any content of the statement until we have the opportunity to study it.”

Mr. Obasanjo’s attacks coincide with growing criticisms of the Buhari administration amid deadly farmer-herdsmen conflicts and petrol scarcity

  • Factsayer

    Buhari is a disaster

    • Grammaticas

      @disqus_oytDDqw39c:disqus

      I don’t like the English that General Olusegun Obasanjo was using in that his long letter. It looks somehow.
      In the real English you cannot write what we call oxymoron. Let me explain. What Obasanjo is saying here
      is that President Muhamadu Buhari has failed. But that is oxymoron because Muhamadu Buhari has never
      passed before. So, how can somebody who has never passed anything, not even Waec/Gce which he cannot
      show and therefore does not have, be said to have now failed? Has he ever passed before? That is oxymoron
      inside Obasanjo’s letter. I am making this point only for the terminological exactitude, please. I’m not interested
      in the APC party politics of illiterates.

      • Factsayer

        lol

    • AryLoyds

      No a calamity !

  • Facts & Figures

    @disqus_oytDDqw39c:disqus ;

    Under this useless and directionless Muhamadu Buhari government there are
    now 35 million un-employed youths in Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal
    to the entire population of Ghana and Togo put together; according to a latest
    official bulletin issued few days ago by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.
    This horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population of
    Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all human beings
    living inside both Ghana and Togo today.

    • Intellectual Circles Inc

      @disqus_oytDDqw39c:disqus

      Why Nigeria declines and falls under Buhari………

      What Nigerians are witnessing today is the result of their own folly – their electoral choice by 52% majority votes
      to select Muhamadu Buhari out of the 180 million people in Nigeria, some of whom are reputed as genius thinkers with extraordinary intelligence quotient. To Nigerians in the year 2015, at least to the 52% mostly illiterate Muslims, and the opportunist Christians angling to take the presidency by succession upon Buhari’s death, who voted for Buhari as the best candidate, the evidence was slender.

      All they had as convincing evidence before casting their ballots was Muhamadu Buhari’s primary six certificate as
      the best evidence of formal schooling. A decision to vote an illiterate as president then sent Nigeria cascading downhill from then on. Anyone expecting progress or rational order to ensue from ignorance can’t be serious. Muhamadu Buhari can’t give what he does not have. He has no knowledge which schooling imbues; and now,
      fumbles from one blunder to another without sight or any thought-process.

      • Ade

        The alternative to Buhari in 2015 was jonadaft. He was a disaster.

  • iwe paul

    Prof Sagay, your comment on OBJ’s letter is also an insult on our sensibilities. AS if we live in the moon,and not in NIGERIA. THE message in the letter is apt for the moment if you can divorce the messenger. Leading modern NIGERIA is not just about mouthing anti-corruption. A more detailed response to defend your boss will have been better appreciated.

    • “achu”

      @iwepaul:disqus

      PREMIUM TIMES should stop doing professional journalism. We don’t need decent journalism again in Nigeria.
      Nigeria is falling apart under Muhamadu Buhari. We need roforofo journalism, something like guerrilla reporting.
      Premium Times cannot continue to be neutral. We don’t want neutrality anymore. Premium Times must come out.
      We don’t need good English. No grammar can repair our lives that President Muhamadu Buhari has destroyed.
      We want fighting journalism from now on, with plenty of curses and abuses plus a lot of anger and ill-will together.

  • Al

    Obasanjo doesn’t have any moral background politically, economically and socially to criticise someone that genuinely is working hard to fix this country

    • HAPPY DAYS NIGERIANS

      Do you fix by demolishing everything without an alternative comparable or better replacement? Are you happy today as a Nigerian? Why not tell Buhari the plain truth that Nigeria is not working?

  • OLODODO OGBAGI

    Sagay has found a superior job as an attack dog usurping the functions of Adesina and Sheu in the Buhari’s fuji house of commotion. Only a blind, deaf and dumb individual like him would controvert Obasanjo’s well-delivered message on behalf of the teeming suffering Nigerian masses. Is he trying to protect his job at all costs? Aman who will mortgage truth and conscience for survival is not fit to earn the tax payers money as wages. Are there uncontrovertible truths in Obasanjo’s letter to saint Buhari? Obasanjo just synthesized the opinions of all at this time. Whatever he said, Tanko Yakassai (Jonathan’s aide/ emissary), Junaid Mohammed and others had spoken before. By the way, where is Col Dangiwa Umar rtd? Anyway, Buhari must go! We should also be wary of installing an Atiku or a Saraki by any means, lest we land in another pot of steamingly hot soup of corruption. Happy days Nigerians!

  • Omodara Akinwale Badru

    @iwepaul:disqus

    My name is Omodara Akinwale Badru. I live at number 8, Okeiho street at Ajah. I am giving you all these facts
    to publish about me in the public interest because i am a very wicked person. If by omission or by commission
    Professor Itse Sagay should pass near me at Okeiho street i will slap him all around for this insult he gave me.

  • NaijaTruth

    First response from so called (APC)Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Itse Sagay does not warrant to be read. Mr Sagay, instead of confirming the argument made by OBJ, while don’t you release the list of achievements of the Buhari government. There unfortunately are not enough good news as there is bad. Buhari has been a catalyst for change, on a personal level uncorruptable, but unfortunately ill health, bad judgments, and not being the authoritarian military leader has meant that the change Nigerians expected has not happened quick and sufficiently enough. OBJ, with all his fault is only advising a respected friend to quit whilst he is ahead unless Buhari immediately becomes a tough, authoritarian leader of old and make drastic sacrifices to change Nigeria.

  • Omooba

    PROF,
    YOU REALLY GOOFED THIS TIME AROUND. SEEMS YOU ARE BECOMING SENILE BY NOT BEING ABLE TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN THE MESSAGE AND MESSENGER AS OBJECT OF ATTACK IN THIS INSTANCE. 80% OF NIGERIAN ADULTS AS AT TODAY WANT BUHARI BY THE EXIT DOOR IF ONLY FOR ONE REASON – NIGERIA HAS NEVER BEEN SO INSECURED, DISUNITED AND ON THE PRECIPICE.

    • Essex 2000

      @disqus_DiPvfe5Qul:disqus

      Will Bola Tinubu himself survive the shame of Muhamadu Buhari?

      Here in London, England, mass rallies are taking place with large banners
      saying BUHARI MUST GO. All over London today, with minimal police cordon,
      Nigerians are rallying on the streets and crying in pains that Muhamadu Buhari
      has now killed the last remaining hope of a united Nigeria, by replacing human
      rights with the fundamental rights of cows over human beings in both southern
      Nigeria and the middle-belt states.

      These rallies disgrace Bola Tinubu who is part of the irresponsible APC party being
      campaigned against. Our reporters should ask Bola Tinubu if he himself had any
      thought-process in the year 2014 when he supported and endorsed Muhamadu Buhari
      as APC presidential candidate. Bola Tinubu should explain the basis for
      thinking that a Muhamadu Buhari without school certificate could ever think
      properly to conceive or wrought socio-political changes in Nigeria.

      Please allow me the space in your well-respected online newspaper to share
      my concern about the dark future of Bola Tinubu of the APC party who gambled
      his political life away on rather reckless bet he took on Muhamadu Buhari for the
      selfish interest of becoming Buhari’s Vice President. I want our newsreporters in
      Nigeria to now go and lay siege in front of Bola Tinubu’s house at Bourdillon and
      demand an interview. Bola Tinubu has been too ashamed, and too afraid, to grant
      any interview in the last two years because Muhamadu Buhari unravels very badly
      on the job as a dunce and a daft rolled into one.

  • monnie Uwa

    But OBJ has said it all, the minds of millions of Nigerian and so shall it be. I am just surprised APC of all our expectations is turning against us. PDP is a gone story and so it is. Protest vote will do the job

  • thusspokez

    “Insult”, “respect”, “teach”, “educate” seem to be the most frequently used, misused and abused group of words by Nigerians.

  • shasha

    Sagay an opportunist and oral diarrhea patient please we are not interested in third term stories, we voted Jonathan out because he legalized corruption. We supported Buhari, thought that he will do better but we were proved wrong with day light corruption( BABACHALAR, MAINA,NNPC etc.) Today our people are more divided along religion and tribes, therefore Buari has to go come 2019 ofcourse PDP is not the option. We will continue to change our leaders until we get it right.
    .

  • Dazmillion

    Unfortunately Sagay has outlived his usefulness to the nation and should retire permanently from the public arena