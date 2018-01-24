Kidnappers kill nine, abduct seven children in Adamawa

Related News

Gunmen have attacked an Adamawa village, Iware, along Fufore –Jada road, killing nine and kidnapping seven children, locals and police have said.

A local vigilante said some gunmen suspected to be militants invaded the nearby village at night, killing a whole family of nine.

The assailants went away with seven children and are now asking for ransom, he said.

‘’The incident occurred in a new Fulani settlement called Iware near Beti Verre between Fufore and Jada local government areas. They (kidnappers) are now on the prowl again.

‘’There have been pockets of kidnappings in our areas, mostly on the well to do or those with herd of cattles. They always ask for ransom.

‘’Local officials were informed about this incident and already we, the vigilantes and other hunters, have swung into action to track-down the fleeing kidnappers,’’ said the local.

While confirming also, the police spokesman in the state, Othman Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the police would act.

‘’We were been told about this incident but are yet to get the full details, hence we have alerted residents of the state on the activities of kidnappers.

“Before now, kidnappers were on the prowl at Toungo, but have changed tactics to Jada and Fufore.”

Kidnappers have abducted high profile personalities and businessmen in the state in recent months including the member representing Toungo Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

Also, recently, Sani Ribadu, a brother to former EFCC boss, Nuhu Ribadu and Wilson Gundiri, brother to Markus Gundiri, former gubernatorial candidate and now APC chieftain in the state, were abducted but released.