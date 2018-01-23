Presidency keeps mum on Obasanjo’s explosive rebuke of Buhari

Buhari thinking
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Nigerian presidency has kept mum over the excoriating public statement issued by former President Olusegun Obasanjo calling on President Muhammadu Buhari not to run for re-election.

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Mr Buhari, declined comments when reached by PREMIUM TIMES for reaction to the statement.

He said the presidency has no comment at this time but will inform the media if it decided to.

In the biting statement, Mr Obasanjo slammed President Buhari for the worsening economic situation in the country, “clannishness” and his inability to take responsibility for the failings of his administration.

Mr. Obasanjo also dismissed the ruling All Progressive Congress and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party as lacking the ingredient to salvage the country.

He called for a another political movement, which he christened Coalition for Nigeria, to oust the present political class and save the country from an impending doom.

Citing the scandalous recall of fugitive pension task force head, Abduralsheed Maina, to public service, Mr. Obasanjo accused Mr. Buhari of nepotism and inability to instill discipline “in his nepotistic court”.

He said the manner of the recall stank of “collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action.”

Mr. Obasanjo also slammed Mr. Buhari for his “poor understanding” of Nigeria’s social-political dynamics, saying his leadership has widened division and inequality in the country.

This has effect on general national security, the former president said.

He accused Mr. Buhari of having the penchant of “passing the buck”.

“If things were good, President Buhari would not need to come in. He was voted to fix things that were bad and not engage in the blame game,” the former president said.

Earlier, the ruling APC also told PREMIUM TIMES it could not comment on the statement.

“The situation is that APC does not have a response at this time,” said Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the party. “Maybe if we are given the opportunity to study the letter more closely, we will have a response.”

Mr. Abdullahi said the party had only “relied on what is being circulated in the media.”

When told the former president accused the APC government of nepotism, corruption and incapacity to promote national integration security, Mr. Abdullahi replied: “I will not be able to react to any content of the statement until we have the opportunity to study it.”

Mr. Obasanjo’s attacks coincide with growing criticisms of the Buhari administration amid deadly farmer-herdsmen conflicts and petrol scarcity.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Hassan Mallaila

    Mr Lai Mohammed, your comments please.

    • Yego V

      Lai has gone to see his mentor , Lucifer. He’ll soon be back, in 2020

      • xandril

        But seriously, where is Lai Muhammed? Or is he planning to decamp as well. His silence isn’t sending a good signal ooo

        • Yego V

          Seriously. What do you expect the man to say, when they’ve run out of lies. I don’t think Lai will ever decamp. The man has no conscience to enable him feel some guilt or wrong doing. He’s so used to lying that anything right would be abnormal. I’ll rather take his silence than have an elevated BP each time he opens his mouth. Anytime Lai speaks, you are either angry or embarrassed. Please pray that he doesn’t show up. There’s enough to make us both sad and angry.

    • Kallah Bature

      There is no need answering the self-centred “Mr.Know- all”.Nigerians don’t take him serious anymore.But for the sake of thinking aloud may be the rumour making round of an imminent probe of the $16billion wasted on power generation without commensurate results may be real.Good reason for the preceding outburst?

      • Factual Bob

        Very sickening of you. Obasanjo was more than kind in his expression of Buhari’s incompetence,clannishness and cronyism.

        • Kallah Bature

          You are entitled to your opinion. Good luck.

    • Tony Ani

      He has gone on vacation in Dubai.

  • obiora

    Buhari if he is a good Man must surport Breaking of the Country because that is the only way. Stealing or Forming a Country with the hope of not to lose free Oil Money from Niger-Delta is wrong.

    • omo56

      And let go of the golden goose? You must be kidding

    • BABUYANMA

      How would the LAZY Ibo survive?

  • omo56

    I expect IBB to support Obasanjo very soon.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Common bro/sis, do you think Obj is standing alone ? IBB is with Obj.

      • omo56

        My point, very soon other ex service chiefs who are afraid that the country may break up under Buhari or face a civil war

        • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

          That fear is entertained by everyone who sincerely love Nigeria, except of course the ones who call themselves Buharists (whatever that means).

        • Yego V

          The guy (Buhari) is both angry and paranoid about IBB and Dasuki.

    • Kallah Bature

      Yes because there are no more sleaze funds to go round for people to build mansions on top of the rocks.One leader who could not boast of twenty thousand Naira in his account according to his minister could afford one of the biggest farm in Africa and a big mansion to go with it. Meanwhile $16billion was said to be expended on power generation to give Nigerians darkness instead. We are now wiser and very well know who to trust.

      • Tony Ani

        But all the issues in his letter are true.

        • straitpoint

          @tonyani:disqus

          Muhamadu Buhari is the worst president Nigeria has ever had;
          the least educated, the most dishonest, the most crooked, the worst mentally lazy,
          most bereft, the most denuded of thought-process, and, the most inarticulate, stammering
          Islamist bigot ever to enter the presidential villa, flying Fulani tribe flag.

          • BABUYANMA

            Jonathan is the worst by Infiniti miles

        • Kallah Bature

          I respect your opinion. But with due respect ALL the issues in the letter are lies and self serving. Be honest and do your due diligence.

          • miki

            …with all due respect sir Bature, all comments here are loaded with sentiments…

          • miki

            …with all due respect sir Bature, all your comments here are loaded with sentiments…

      • Tony Ani

        Thanks for your responsible response Sir. I was not absolving “Ape” Obasanjo of wrong doing when he was in government. I am not a sympathiser of the two thiefing siamese parties. I also have tremendous respect for Buhari. Buhari means well, but surrounded by very incompetent corrupt, and recycled “professional” politicians. They are taking advantage of Buhari’s age and health limitations, giving him deliberate wrong counselling. How many files can a 74 year old man go through in a day? We have had enough of the gross mismanagement of our nation by the APC and PDP. We should encourage our party to be voting for individuals with good track records, and not parties populated by rogues. Thank you.

  • Ahmed

    The response most be measured and precise or they both should take it offline. OBJ doesn’t say things without hard facts, so he knows what he is talking about. OBJ was also Buhari’s boss in the Army. So he has to be careful not to offend the military. Best for Buhari to talk to Obj privately. But knowing and having experienced the stupidity of this Aso villa, they will most likely send Adeshina to write another nonsensical essay or send the ugly b%$#h onotchie to insult all Nigerians as always on social media (I keep saying who ever hired her doesn’t like the president – they are trying to sabotage him), a little more something for Nigerians to keep hating them by and continue to be disgusted about Buhari’s incompetent out of touch team. Same mistakes…all the time. Wo, they have all collectively lost their minds at the villa. No one is in charge, no standards, no organization, no vision. All goes back to the Oga at the Top. We are in serious trouble o! Only an Almighty can save us from this leadership wahala of a mess.

  • DanJ

    Perhaps they exhausted their missiles in responding to Mallam Ghali Na’Abba. Their amoury is now empty hence no comment…. or is it because you are no longer footing the bill for Obasanjo’s lavish lifestyle as you said in the case of Ghali?

    My dear President, People who say the bitter truth may not be your real enemies? In your quiet time analyse their statements without being judgemental. Some previous leaders may have been led to the slaughter house by those who benefitted the most from them by virtue of their position in Government. Anyway, a leader has to be wise enough to know identify counsel. Please act “before it is too Late” as you may take bad (in fact, worst) decisions when you enter panick mode.

    Talk to people on the street directly to know the true state of affairs of your government and the impression of the masses who overwhelmingly voted for you. Listen, Listen and Listen more.

  • Mohammed

    Look, some of us from the north were concerned that all the sensitive positions were going to the north and we expected a pushback. It goes back to the people advising him. Perhaps, this was the man himself that felt his decisions were the right ones. This is what we feared would happen, now playing out. His administration is rightfully being perceived has nepotistic because it is. It is almost as if sometimes Buhari doesn’t have the ability to think critically and the people around him take advantage of this weakness. They have used this to enrich themselves tremendously these past three years. But what makes one wonder why despite all the negative feedback the man refuses to change or shuffle his cabinet in light of them having woefully failed him. This is one important attribute of a leader that Buhari has failed to demonstrate. The ability to weed out the non performers and troublemakers on his team and find better replacements. One would have expected that with the Mainagate matter he distanced himself from the players immediately came out clean to Nigerians. He did not, why?…yes-my thought too – because he was complicit.

    • Kallah Bature

      I don’t think you are from the north.It is hypocritical for anyone to associate PMB with nepotism. Check your statistics very well please. For a Nigerian President to relinquish the ministerial position of Works,Power,Housing and Finance to only a section of the country from the word go,speaks volume of his detribalised mind.It requires an ingrate from the South West to blame him of nepotism.

      • ed

        Your inability to read and comprehend is legendary.
        The topic was National Security that are totally in the hands of the Northerners.
        Minister appointment has nothing to do with security.
        The challenge facing the nation today clearly vindicated the critics of President Buhari Nepotism, Tribalism and religion based security appointment.

  • David Puff

    These same Presidency media goofs had been quick to reel out statistics and attack all Nigerians who’s had a different opinion against Buhari..!!
    Definitely none of you Buhari media hawks (aides) can comment naah…
    There’s a Yoruba saying which goes thus ;
    Ti omode ba de ibi èrú, èrú á bàá..!! (When a child gets to the throes of danger, he becomes afraid or trembles)..!!

    • KELLOGGS

      Exactly!

      No be only Buhari media propagandists, wey Sanusi Lamido, El Rufai, Sa’ad, etc, I thought they said they’ve defeated southerners. ….

      Make them come arrest OBJ nah!