Police arrest ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili

A former minister and convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has been arrested and is being detained by the police in Abuja.

Her arrest is believed to be connected to the activities of the group.

In a series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group.

She said Aisha Yesufu, Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four others were also arrested.

Reacting to the reported arrest, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in a statement via its Twitter page, demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

SERAP tweeted, “The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari’s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights.”

The FG of President .@MBuhari instructed the IG of @PoliceNG to DETAIN ME AND OTHER MEMBERS of @BBOG_Nigeria here at the Unity Fountain. Police men and women have BUILT AN IMPREGNABLE WALL and LOCKED ME IN. I have asked them more than 30 times to LET ME OUT and they REFUSED. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

President @MBuhari The police officers deployed by IG of .@PoliceNG is VIOLATING my FREEDOM of MOVEMENT by LOCKING ME IN in broad day light at the Unity Fountain. THIS IS A DEMOCRACY. Officer Tina Ishaya just again REFUSED TO LET ME OUT OF THEIR WALL. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

President @MBuhari at your instruction, the IG of @PoliceNG CONTINUES TO DETAIN ME and HAVE ARRESTED SOME OF OUR MEMBERS. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

P @MBuhari :

I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the .@PoliceNG . WE are detained at the FCT command . The Police here has REFUSED to tell us why we are DETAINED. What Are WE Demanding?

BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari's claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights https://t.co/I5mLRp7YrT — SERAP (@SERAPNigeria) January 23, 2018

Also, rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, condemned the arrest.

“This morning the Police arrested Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and 7 other members of the Bring Back Our Girls organisation at the Unity Fountain, Abuja,” Mr. Falana said in a statement.

“Although the Police did not accuse them of committing any criminal offence they have been taken away to an undisclosed detention centre.”