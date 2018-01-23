Police arrest ex-Minister, Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili

A former minister and convener of the BringBackOurGirls group, Oby Ezekwesili, has been arrested and is being detained by the police in Abuja.

Her arrest is believed to be connected to the activities of the group.

In a series of posts on her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, the former Minister of Education, said she was arrested alongside some members of the BBOG group.

She said Aisha Yesufu, Maureen Kabrik, Jeff Okoroafor and four others were also arrested.

Reacting to the reported arrest, The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, in a statement via its Twitter page, demanded the immediate release of those arrested.

SERAP tweeted, “The reported false imprisonment & detention of @obyezeks & members of @BBOG_Nigeria makes a mockery of @MBuhari’s claim that this govt is one of change that is governed by d rule of law. The authorities should immediately release them & allow them to freely exercise their rights.”

Also, rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, condemned the arrest.
“This morning the Police arrested Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and 7 other  members of the Bring Back Our Girls organisation at the Unity Fountain, Abuja,” Mr. Falana said in a statement.
“Although the Police did not accuse them of committing any criminal offence they have been taken away to an undisclosed detention centre.”

