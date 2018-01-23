Obasanjo attacks Buhari, asks president not to run in 2019

Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, in a blistering and excoriating 13-page statement, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019.

Mr. Obasanjo, in a special press statement entitled, “The Wat Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement” said Mr Buhari has performed far below expectation and should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”

Mr Obasanjo, a two-term president on the platform of People Democratic Party (PDP), said he felt disappointed by Mr Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 election over then incumbent and candidate of his former party, Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Obasanjo had written a condemnatory open letter in December 2013 titled “Before it is Too Late” where he highlighted the numerous failings of the Jonathan administration.

Mr Obasanjo argued that his decision to go against Mr Jonathan at the time was the right one, as events in the last three years have since proved, was for the good of the nation and nothing personal.

“Even the horse rider then, with whom I maintain very cordial, happy and social relationship today has come to realise his mistakes and regretted it publicly and I admire his courage and forthrightness in this regard,” Mr. Obasanjo said.

“He has a role to play on the side line for the good of Nigeria, Africa and humanity and I will see him as a partner in playing such a role nationally and internationally, but not as a horse rider in Nigeria again.”

Likening the state of the nation to lice-invested clothes, he said the country’s fingernails is stained with blood as it tries to kill the lice by pressing them in-between two fingernails. According to him, in other to make sure that our fingernails remains blood-free we must do what it takes rid our clothes of lice.

“The lice of poor performance in government – poverty, insecurity, poor economic management, nepotism, gross dereliction of duty, condonation of misdeed – if not outright encouragement of it, lack of progress and hope for the future, lack of national cohesion and poor management of internal political dynamics and widening inequality – are very much with us today,” he wrote.

“With such lice of general and specific poor performance and crying poverty with us, our fingers will not be dry of ‘blood,” he added.

While thanking Mr Buhari for the effort of his administration in rolling back the Boko Haram insurgency and his fight against corruption, Mr Obasanjo said Mr Buhari has ultimately failed in other areas where he had thought he would be efficient.

The octogenarian, who bagged a PhD over the weekend, admitted he knew Mr Buhari was weak in handling the economy. He said he however went ahead and voted for him because at the time “it was a matter of ‘any option but Jonathan’” and because he thought Mr Buhari would appoint qualified Nigerians to help out in that area.

He slammed Mr Buhari for turning a blind eye to corruption within his government saying it amounted to condonation and cover-up saying whoever is “going to justice must be with clean hands.”

He also berated Mr Buhari for allowing the clashes between herdsmen and farmers to go “sour” and messy saying the endorsement of the President by some governors to seek re-election barely 24 hours after 73 people who were killed by herdsmen in Benue State were given mass burial was “a sad symptom of insensitivity and callousness.”

But Mr Obasanjo reserved his harshest words for what he described as Mr Buhari’s clannishness, lack of understanding of the dynamics of politics, and his tendencies to pass the buck of his government’s inadequacies to the immediate past administration.

“But there are three other areas where President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knew about him.  One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to bring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court.  This has grave consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation.  It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of nepotic interest.  What does one make of a case like that of Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action?  How many similar cases are buried, ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the media and the public?

“The second is his poor understanding of the dynamics of internal politics.  This has led to wittingly or unwittingly making the nation more divided and inequality has widened and become more pronounced.  It also has effect on general national security.

“The third is passing the buck.  For instance, blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for devaluation of the naira by 70% or so and blaming past governments for it, is to say the least, not accepting one’s own responsibility.  Let nobody deceive us, economy feeds on politics and because our politics is depressing, our economy is even more depressing today.  If things were good, President Buhari would not need to come in.  He was voted to fix things that were bad and not engage in the blame game.”

Buhari and the APC do not have the answer

Mr Obasanjo thus argued that neither Mr Buhari nor his party, the All Progressives Congress,  hold the solution to the country’s problems.

He suggested that Mr Buhari was not healthy enough to withstand the rigour associated with running a country like Nigeria neither does his party capable of providing the answer needed to sail the country through its difficulties.

Mr Obasanjo said Buhari should step down at the end of his first term with honour and dignity and attend to his health and should not listen to his “self-serving so-called adviserswho would claim that they love him more than God loves him and that without him, there would be no Nigeria say.”

“President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.  His place in history is already assured.  Without impaired health and strain of age, running the affairs of Nigeria is a 25/7 affair, not 24/7.

“I only appeal to brother Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time and at this age.  I continue to wish him robust health to enjoy his retirement from active public service.  President Buhari does not necessarily need to heed my advice.  But whether or not he heeds it, Nigeria needs to move on and move forward,” he said.

“I have had occasion in the past to say that the two main political parties – APC and PDP – were wobbling.  I must reiterate that nothing has happened to convince me otherwise.  If anything, I am reinforced in my conviction.  The recent show of PDP must give grave and great concern to lovers of Nigeria.

“To claim, as has been credited to the chief kingmaker of PDP, that for procuring the Supreme Court judgement for his faction of the Party, he must dictate the tune all the way and this is indeed fraught with danger.

“If neither APC nor PDP is a worthy horse to ride to lead Nigeria at this crucial and critical time, what then do we do?  Remember Farooq Kperogi, an Associate Professor at the Kennesaw State University, Georgia, United States, calls it “a cruel Hobson’s choice; it’s like a choice between six and half a dozen, between evil and evil. Any selection or deflection would be a distinction without a difference.”  We cannot just sit down lamenting and wringing our hands desperately and hopelessly.

Coalition of Nigerians

Having ruled out the PDP and the ruling APC of possessing the panacea to the malaise that ails the country, Mr Obasanjo therefore called for a movement he termed Coalition of Nigeria, which he offered to be a part of, to wrest power from the present ruling class and lead the country into the path of rebirth.

“We can collectively save ourselves from the position we find ourselves.  It will not come through self-pity, fruitless complaint or protest but through constructive and positive engagement and collective action for the good of our nation and ourselves and our children and their children. We need moral re-armament and engaging togetherness of people of like-mind and goodwill to come solidly together to lift Nigeria up.  This is no time for trading blames or embarking on futile argument and neither should we accept untenable excuses for non-performance.

“Let us accept that the present administration has done what it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good enough for us.  They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give.  Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving.  To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth.

“The development and modernization of our country and society must be anchored and sustained on dynamic Nigerian culture, enduring values and an enchanting Nigerian dream.  We must have abiding faith in our country and its role and place within the comity of nations.  Today, Nigeria needs all hands on deck.  All hands of men and women of goodwill must be on deck.  We need all hands to move our country forward.

“We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN. Such a Movement at this juncture needs not be a political party but one to which all well-meaning Nigerians can belong.  That Movement must be a coalition for democracy, good governance, social and economic well-being and progress.  Coalition to salvage and redeem our country.  You can count me with such a Movement.  Last time, we asked, prayed and worked for change and God granted our request.  This time, we must ask, pray and work for change with unity, security and progress. And God will again grant us.  Of course, nothing should stop such a Movement from satisfying conditions for fielding candidates for elections.  But if at any stage the Movement wishes to metamorphose into candidate-sponsoring Movement for elections, I will bow out of the Movement because I will continue to maintain my non-partisan position.  Coalition for Nigeria must have its headquarters in Abuja.

“This Coalition for Nigeria will be a Movement that will drive Nigeria up and forward.  It must have a pride of place for all Nigerians, particularly for our youth and our women.  It is a coalition of hope for all Nigerians for speedy, quality and equal development, security, unity, prosperity and progress.  It is a coalition to banish poverty, insecurity and despair.  Our country must not be oblivious to concomitant danger around, outside and ahead.  Coalition for Nigeria must be a Movement to break new ground in building a united country, a socially-cohesive and moderately prosperous society with equity, equality of opportunity, justice and a dynamic and progressive economy that is self-reliant and takes active part in global division of labour and international decision-making.

“The Movement must work out the path of development and the trajectory of development in speed, quality and equality in the short- medium- and long-term for Nigeria on the basis of sustainability, stability, predictability, credibility, security, cooperation and prosperity with diminishing inequality.  What is called for is love, commitment and interest in our country, not in self, friends and kinship alone but particularly love, compassion and interest in the poor, underprivileged and downtrodden.  It is our human duty and responsibility so to do.  Failure to do this will amount to a sin against God and a crime against humanity.”

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT

THE WAY OUT: A CLARION CALL FOR COALITION FOR NIGERIA MOVEMENT
Special Press Statement
By
President Olusegun Obasanjo
———————————————————————————————-
Since we are still in the month of January, it is appropriate to wish all Nigerians Happy 2018. I am constrained to issue this special statement at this time considering the situation of the country. Some of you may be asking, “What has brought about this special occasion of Obasanjo issuing a Special Statement?” You will be right to ask such a question. But there is a Yoruba saying that ‘when lice abound in your clothes, your fingernails will never be dried of blood’. When I was in the village, to make sure that lice die, you put them between two fingernails and press hard to ensure they die and they always leave blood stains on the fingernails. To ensure you do not have blood on your fingernails, you have to ensure that lice are not harboured anywhere within your vicinity.
The lice of poor performance in government – poverty, insecurity, poor economic management, nepotism, gross dereliction of duty, condonation of misdeed – if not outright encouragement of it, lack of progress and hope for the future, lack of national cohesion and poor management of internal political dynamics and widening inequality – are very much with us today. With such lice of general and specific poor performance and crying poverty with us, our fingers will not be dry of ‘blood’.
Four years ago when my PDP card was torn, I made it abundantly clear that I quit partisan politics for aye but my concern and interest in Nigeria, Africa and indeed in humanity would not wane. Ever since, I have adhered strictly to that position. Since that time, I have devoted quality time to the issue of zero hunger as contained in Goal No. 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. We have set the target that Nigeria with the participating States in the Zero Hunger Forum should reach Zero Hunger goal by 2025 – five years earlier than the UN target date. I am involved in the issue of education in some States and generally in the issue of youth empowerment and employment. I am involved in all these domestically and altruistically to give hope and future to the seemingly hopeless and those in despair. I believe strongly that God has endowed Nigeria so adequately that no Nigerian should be either in want or in despair.
I believe in team work and collaborative efforts. At the international level, we have worked with other world leaders to domicile the apparatus for monitoring and encouraging socio-economic progress in Africa in our Presidential Library. The purpose of Africa Progress Group, which is the new name assumed by Africa Progress Panel (APP), is to point out where, when and what works need to be done for the progress of Africa separately and collectively by African leaders and their development partners. I have also gladly accepted the invitation of the UN Secretary-General to be a member of his eighteen-member High-Level Board of Advisers on Mediation. There are other assignments I take up in other fora for Africa and for the international community. For Africa to move forward, Nigeria must be one of the anchor countries, if not the leading anchor country. It means that Nigeria must be good at home to be good outside. No doubt, our situation in the last decade or so had shown that we are not good enough at home; hence we are invariably absent at the table that we should be abroad.
All these led me to take the unusual step of going against my own political Party, PDP, in the last general election to support the opposite side. I saw that action as the best option for Nigeria. As it has been revealed in the last three years or so, that decision and the subsequent collective decision of Nigerians to vote for a change was the right decision for the nation. For me, there was nothing personal, it was all in the best interest of Nigeria and, indeed, in the best interest of Africa and humanity at large. Even the horse rider then, with whom I maintain very cordial, happy and social relationship today has come to realise his mistakes and regretted it publicly and I admire his courage and forthrightness in this regard. He has a role to play on the side line for the good of Nigeria, Africa and humanity and I will see him as a partner in playing such a role nationally and internationally, but not as a horse rider in Nigeria again.
The situation that made Nigerians to vote massively to get my brother Jonathan off the horse is playing itself out again. First, I thought I knew the point where President Buhari is weak and I spoke and wrote about it even before Nigerians voted for him and I also did vote for him because at that time it was a matter of “any option but Jonathan” (aobj). But my letter to President Jonathan titled: “Before It Is Too Late” was meant for him to act before it was too late. He ignored it and it was too late for him and those who goaded him into ignoring the voice of caution. I know that praise-singers and hired attackers may be raised up against me for verbal or even physical attack but if I can withstand undeserved imprisonment and was ready to shed my blood by standing for Nigeria, I will consider no sacrifice too great to make for the good of Nigeria at any time. No human leader is expected to be personally strong or self-sufficient in all aspects of governance.
I knew President Buhari before he became President and said that he is weak in the knowledge and understanding of the economy but I thought that he could make use of good Nigerians in that area that could help. Although, I know that you cannot give what you don’t have and that economy does not obey military order. You have to give it what it takes in the short-, medium- and long-term. Then, it would move. I know his weakness in understanding and playing in the foreign affairs sector and again, there are many Nigerians that could be used in that area as well. They have knowledge and experience that could be deployed for the good of Nigeria. There were serious allegations of round-tripping against some inner caucus of the Presidency which would seem to have been condoned. I wonder if such actions do not amount to corruption and financial crime, then what is it? Culture of condonation and turning blind eye will cover up rather than clean up. And going to justice must be with clean hands.
I thought President Buhari would fight corruption and insurgency and he must be given some credit for his achievement so far in these two areas although it is not yet uhuru!
The herdsmen/crop farmers issue is being wittingly or unwittingly allowed to turn sour and messy. It is no credit to the Federal Government that the herdsmen rampage continues with careless abandon and without finding an effective solution to it. And it is a sad symptom of insensitivity and callousness that some Governors, a day after 73 victims were being buried in a mass grave in Benue State without condolence, were jubilantly endorsing President Buhari for a second term! The timing was most unfortunate. The issue of herdsmen/crop farmers dichotomy should not be left on the political platform of blame game; the Federal Government must take the lead in bringing about solution that protects life and properties of herdsmen and crop farmers alike and for them to live amicably in the same community.
But there are three other areas where President Buhari has come out more glaringly than most of us thought we knew about him. One is nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to bring discipline to bear on errant members of his nepotic court. This has grave consequences on performance of his government to the detriment of the nation. It would appear that national interest was being sacrificed on the altar of nepotic interest. What does one make of a case like that of Maina: collusion, condonation, ineptitude, incompetence, dereliction of responsibility or kinship and friendship on the part of those who should have taken visible and deterrent disciplinary action? How many similar cases are buried, ignored or covered up and not yet in the glare of the media and the public? The second is his poor understanding of the dynamics of internal politics. This has led to wittingly or unwittingly making the nation more divided and inequality has widened and become more pronounced. It also has effect on general national security. The third is passing the buck. For instance, blaming the Governor of the Central Bank for devaluation of the naira by 70% or so and blaming past governments for it, is to say the least, not accepting one’s own responsibility. Let nobody deceive us, economy feeds on politics and because our politics is depressing, our economy is even more depressing today. If things were good, President Buhari would not need to come in. He was voted to fix things that were bad and not engage in the blame game. Our Constitution is very clear, one of the cardinal responsibilities of the President is the management of the economy of which the value of the naira forms an integral part. Kinship and friendship that place responsibility for governance in the hands of the unelected can only be deleterious to good government and to the nation.
President Buhari’s illness called for the sympathy, understanding, prayer and patience from every sane Nigerian. It is part of our culture. Most Nigerians prayed for him while he was away sick in London for over hundred days and he gave his Deputy sufficient leeway to carry on in his absence. We all thanked God for President Buhari for coming back reasonably hale and hearty and progressing well in his recovery. But whatever may be the state of President Buhari’s health today, he should neither over-push his luck nor over-tax the patience and tolerance of Nigerians for him, no matter what his self-serving, so-called advisers, who would claim that they love him more than God loves him and that without him, there would be no Nigeria say. President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. He needs to have time to reflect, refurbish physically and recoup and after appropriate rest, once again, join the stock of Nigerian leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country. His place in history is already assured. Without impaired health and strain of age, running the affairs of Nigeria is a 25/7 affair, not 24/7.
I only appeal to brother Buhari to consider a deserved rest at this point in time and at this age. I continue to wish him robust health to enjoy his retirement from active public service. President Buhari does not necessarily need to heed my advice. But whether or not he heeds it, Nigeria needs to move on and move forward.
I have had occasion in the past to say that the two main political parties – APC and PDP – were wobbling. I must reiterate that nothing has happened to convince me otherwise. If anything, I am reinforced in my conviction. The recent show of PDP must give grave and great concern to lovers of Nigeria. To claim, as has been credited to the chief kingmaker of PDP, that for procuring the Supreme Court judgement for his faction of the Party, he must dictate the tune all the way and this is indeed fraught with danger. If neither APC nor PDP is a worthy horse to ride to lead Nigeria at this crucial and critical time, what then do we do? Remember Farooq Kperogi, an Associate Professor at the Kennesaw State University, Georgia, United States, calls it “a cruel Hobson’s choice; it’s like a choice between six and half a dozen, between evil and evil. Any selection or deflection would be a distinction without a difference.” We cannot just sit down lamenting and wringing our hands desperately and hopelessly.
I believe the situation we are in today is akin to what and where we were in at the beginning of this democratic dispensation in 1999. The nation was tottering. People became hopeless and saw no bright future in the horizon. It was all a dark cloud politically, economically and socially. The price of oil at that time was nine dollars per barrel and we had a debt overhang of about $35 billion. Most people were confused with lack of direction in the country. One of the factors that saved the situation was a near government of national unity that was put in place to navigate us through the dark cloud. We had almost all hands on deck. We used people at home and from the diaspora and we navigated through the dark cloud of those days. At that time, most people were hopelessly groping in the dark. They saw no choice, neither in the left nor in the right, and yet we were not bereft of people at home and from the diaspora that could come together to make Nigeria truly a land flowing with milk and honey. Where we are is a matter of choice but we can choose differently to make a necessary and desirable change, once again.
Wherever I go, I hear Nigerians complaining, murmuring in anguish and anger. But our anger should not be like the anger of the cripple. We can collectively save ourselves from the position we find ourselves. It will not come through self-pity, fruitless complaint or protest but through constructive and positive engagement and collective action for the good of our nation and ourselves and our children and their children. We need moral re-armament and engaging togetherness of people of like-mind and goodwill to come solidly together to lift Nigeria up. This is no time for trading blames or embarking on futile argument and neither should we accept untenable excuses for non-performance. Let us accept that the present administration has done what it can do to the limit of its ability, aptitude and understanding. Let the administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good enough for us. They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving. To ask them to give more will be unrealistic and will only sentence Nigeria to a prison term of four years if not destroy it beyond the possibility of an early recovery and substantial growth. Einstein made it clear to us that doing the same thing and expecting a different result is the height of folly. Already, Nigerians are committing suicide for the unbearable socio-economic situation they find themselves in. And yet Nigerians love life. We must not continue to reinforce failure and hope that all will be well. It is self-deceit and self-defeat and another aspect of folly.
What has emerged from the opposition has shown no better promise from their antecedents. As the leader of that Party for eight years as President of Nigeria, I can categorically say there is nothing to write home about in their new team. We have only one choice left to take us out of Egypt to the promised land. And that is the coalition of the concerned and the willing – ready for positive and drastic change, progress and involvement. Change that will give hope and future to all our youth and dignity and full participation to all our women. Our youth should be empowered to deploy their ability to learn, innovate and work energetically at ideas and concepts in which they can make their own original inputs. Youth must be part of the action today and not relegated to leadership of tomorrow which may never come. Change that will mean enhancement of living standard and progress for all. A situation where the elected will accountably govern and every Nigerian will have equal opportunity not based on kinship and friendship but based on free citizenship.
Democracy is sustained and measured not by leaders doing extra-ordinary things, (invariably, leaders fail to do ordinary things very well), but by citizens rising up to do ordinary things extra-ordinarily well. Our democracy, development and progress at this juncture require ordinary citizens of Nigeria to do the extra-ordinary things of changing the course and direction of our lackluster performance and development. If leadership fails, citizens must not fail and there lies the beauty and importance of democracy. We are challenged by the current situation; we must neither adopt spirit of cowardice nor timidity let alone impotence but must be sustained by courage, determination and commitment to say and do and to persist until we achieve upliftment for Nigeria. Nothing ventured, nothing gained and we believe that our venturing will not be in vain. God of Nigeria has endowed this country adequately and our non-performance cannot be blamed on God but on leadership. God, who has given us what we need and which is potentially there, will give us leadership enablement to actualize our potentiality.
The development and modernization of our country and society must be anchored and sustained on dynamic Nigerian culture, enduring values and an enchanting Nigerian dream. We must have abiding faith in our country and its role and place within the comity of nations. Today, Nigeria needs all hands on deck. All hands of men and women of goodwill must be on deck. We need all hands to move our country forward.
We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN. Such a Movement at this juncture needs not be a political party but one to which all well-meaning Nigerians can belong. That Movement must be a coalition for democracy, good governance, social and economic well-being and progress. Coalition to salvage and redeem our country. You can count me with such a Movement. Last time, we asked, prayed and worked for change and God granted our request. This time, we must ask, pray and work for change with unity, security and progress. And God will again grant us. Of course, nothing should stop such a Movement from satisfying conditions for fielding candidates for elections. But if at any stage the Movement wishes to metamorphose into candidate-sponsoring Movement for elections, I will bow out of the Movement because I will continue to maintain my non-partisan position. Coalition for Nigeria must have its headquarters in Abuja.
This Coalition for Nigeria will be a Movement that will drive Nigeria up and forward. It must have a pride of place for all Nigerians, particularly for our youth and our women. It is a coalition of hope for all Nigerians for speedy, quality and equal development, security, unity, prosperity and progress. It is a coalition to banish poverty, insecurity and despair. Our country must not be oblivious to concomitant danger around, outside and ahead. Coalition for Nigeria must be a Movement to break new ground in building a united country, a socially-cohesive and moderately prosperous society with equity, equality of opportunity, justice and a dynamic and progressive economy that is self-reliant and takes active part in global division of labour and international decision-making.
The Movement must work out the path of development and the trajectory of development in speed, quality and equality in the short- medium- and long-term for Nigeria on the basis of sustainability, stability, predictability, credibility, security, cooperation and prosperity with diminishing inequality. What is called for is love, commitment and interest in our country, not in self, friends and kinship alone but particularly love, compassion and interest in the poor, underprivileged and downtrodden. It is our human duty and responsibility so to do. Failure to do this will amount to a sin against God and a crime against humanity.
Some may ask, what does Obasanjo want again? Obasanjo has wanted nothing other than the best for Nigeria and Nigerians and he will continue to want nothing less. And if we have the best, we will be contented whether where we live is described as palaces or huts by others and we will always give thanks to God.
I, therefore, will gladly join such a Movement when one is established as Coalition for Nigeria, CN, taking Nigeria to the height God has created it to be. From now on, the Nigeria eagle must continue to soar and fly high. CN, as a Movement, will be new, green, transparent and must remain clean and always active, selflessly so. Members must be ready to make sacrifice for the nation and pay the price of being pioneers and good Nigerians for our country to play the God-assigned role for itself, for its neighbours, for its sub-region of West Africa, for its continent and for humanity in general. For me, the strength and sustainable success of CN will derive largely from the strong commitment of a population that is constantly mobilized to the rallying platform of the fact that going forward together is our best option for building a nation that will occupy its deserved place in the global community. May God continue to lead, guide and protect us. Amen.

DOWNLOAD FULL STATEMENT HERE

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Curtx Maccido

    SIMPLY a sincere advise…if buhari want to be positively remembered!!!

    • SBA

      Honestly!

      • ’emmanuel storey’

        @sinaajiboye:disqus

        Under this useless and directionless Muhamadu Buhari government there are
        35 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal
        to the entire population of Ghana and Togo put together; according to a latest
        official bulletin issued few days ago by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.
        This horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population of
        Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all the human beings
        living inside both Ghana and Togo today.

  • Anonymous

    The die is cast, to be or not to be, the forces have gathered and u may claim them to evil, unfortunately that of babau and his government is not good, evil cannot fight evil, babau is finished, if he is wise, he will not repeat the same mistake Jonathan made, of babu is wise he will not contest in 2019 but if he does he will fail woefully

  • monnie uwa

    The truth has been said, let the eye hear. I voted for sai Baba, I cannot never vote for him again with his kins men killers, principal staff officers are behaving, Nigerians will see hell should sai baba go for second term.

  • FreeNigeria

    “Coalition of Nigeria, which he offered to be a part of, to wrest power from the present ruling class and lead the country into the path of rebirth.” Wow, wow, wow, finally someone woke up. For once the Otta gorilla has spoken the truth. The current political class are failures and should be eliminated or forever banished from Nigeria so new young patriots can lead this country. WOW OBJ

    • Julius

      lolz, you are a funny Mf’s…you say the same shit under all your fake names. What a waste of life !

    • SBA

      Guess your unknown and inconsequential father is a monster, a monkey and baboon. Mad dog!

      • Julius

        He doesn’t know who is his father ..I told him to do his DNA and he may find out he might be a Fulani ex soldier…they had fun around the riverline, lolz.

  • ailandaaa

    I will advise APC to field another sellable candidate. There are still solid performers in APC. Let Buhari go home to Daura. Forget about North + South presidential rotation. Throw the contest open + field whoever emerges for 2019 OBJ has self-seeking desire here as self-anointed messiah of Nigeria. APC, present Buhari at your peril.

  • bobisa

    Heed or ignore, that’s his problem. All I want is for him to get the hell outta aso rock. Plain and simple!

  • DanJ

    May your days be longer. Imagine if you are not around to lend your voice at such critical moments.

  • david

    Ebora Owu has spoken… He who has ears let him hear what the Spirit is saying to the country… Buhari’s government has done its best no doubt… Buhari’s government has done better than Jonathan’s no doubt… But this present government is too nepotic and sentimental… This present government is too acerbic… This present Government performed way too low… This present Government cannot take us to the promised land… We need a Coalition of Nigerian’s that will fight for Nigerians… We need young and healthy bloods… With one voice let us all say … *NO TO BUHARI IN 2019* … One man One Vote One Nigeria… God bless and heal our motherland

  • Dikejesus Daniel

    Buhari days are numbered, is either he heed the advice of Baba or he and APC will be disgraced out of office. Buhari time is up

    • Keen Observer

      Sure, and surely his days are up…!!!

  • David Puff

    Yeepaa….!!
    Baba Obasanjo don vex ooo…!!
    As for me, in 2019 elections I will queue and vote….
    And the slogan is #AnyPersonButBuhari in 2019 elections

    • Peter_Edo

      you will vote atiku?

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        Yes, anybody but Boohari

  • growthengine

    The voices are getting louder.

  • AryLoyds

    Hahaha , the shithole is getting intresting. This is coming from a president that wanted a third term. Baba Iyabo telling the Jihadist president not to run will fall on deaf ears. Cos buhari is actually deaf !

    • Julius

      You are funny Mf’s…You praised him under 1 name and abuse him under another on the same topic. Are you okay ?

      • AryLoyds

        Aboki , go with with your killing spree in benue cos of your cattle colony ! You will be fried by the benue youths very soon

        • Julius

          Glad you are admitting using different fake monikers to post comments..Born coward, you are mentally unbalanced. Hope someone maybe your husband get you some help soon.

    • omo56

      At least let us commend him for seeing the errors of his way. I think he is acting to forestall a bloody bath between the Yoruba and Fulani, in the light of what happened again to Chief Falae.

      You may or may not know the carnage inflicted on the Fulani at Ile Ife about two years ago. Reprisal against the Fulani by OPC or any other group (Benue leaders calling for militia) would bring counter attack from the Fulani
      and the country would be in flame

      • AryLoyds

        Its not that easy. The fulani want total domination of Nigeria which is virtually impossible. They will have to kill everybody to get it.

  • Muhammad Sufee

    Baba has said the bitter TRUTH,with no geographical,tribal or religious sentiment,Nigeria needs life

  • brightasuquoakpan

    Though I used to see Obasanjo as one of those that spoiled Nigeria but for this statement he is my friend. We don’t need PDP and APC in this country for life. I don’t like politics before but I will join this movement to flush out these viruses in our country;s politics….oh help me God.

    • SBA

      Absolutely! This is the result you get when you allow nepotism, bigotry and ethnicism to drive you. Even his family members are telling him to quit

    • Keen Observer

      Very good, objective & non partisan commentator here. NOT @Dan arewa, bloody hater of Nigerians progress

  • Bitacrim

    The eagles have landed!

  • Dan arewa

    The president of Nigeria is not for Obasanjo to decide, its the people who will decide, Buhari is weak so weak that Obasanjo is saying all this rubbish, Sani Abatcha throw this idiodt to jail Buhari should do the same, lets see what Buhari will say.

    • Charles

      You lack wisdom really

    • Keen Observer

      Not in this dispensation, dear beneficiary of Buhari’s weak/go-slow & nepotic govt

    • oyelekan solomon solomon adelo

      We shall see.

  • Peter_Edo

    Enter new party we have been hearing of! Unless they have people of unimpeachable character, we are going nowhere…

  • Intrepid

    The old, frail, and clueless TYRANT need not to be told to throw in the towel. The Islamist has caused so much pain and embarrassment to Nigeria. His action and inactions has caused so much division in the land. He has used state wealth to serve his health well. It is time to take a bow, go home and nuture your failing health. Those who are pushing you, are doing so for their own wicked and selfish reasons.

    Maj. Gen. Buhari go, you have embarrassed Nigeria a lot. So much blood have flood in the land because of your strong- headedness.

  • Vi

    A spark that can ignite a movement. The present administration will try to clamp it down, but they will be adding fuel for it to grow into an inferno that will consume them. #CoalitionOfNigeria has begun!

  • GeeWhiz

    Obasanjo has spoken truth to power. While I was opposed to his third-term bid, I must say that Obasanjo was one of the most detribalised Nigerians who appointed the best people to help him run the country. Buhari, on the other hand, is the most clannish who can’t see beyond his shithole in Daura.

  • bruce uba

    Wow!!1 “A Daniel has come to judgement! OBJ, I salute you oohh! This is uncommon courage, coming from a man like you, who has consistently spoken his mind freely in Nigeria! No wonder GEJ called you, “the Capo De Tutti Capi”. Now I concur!

    • FRANCIS MARY

      Obasanjo is one of the Nigeria woes, he is speaks as if he is a kingmaker. It is unfortunate that we are in this mess we find ourselves as people. All the so elites among us are hypocrites, leading us to no where. We are not even sincere with ourselves, the people we say we are serving but killing them systematically through economic strangulation, inequality of power and wealth. May we ask Chief Obasanjo about his relationship with those around his farm in Ota. The poor will continue to be poorer while these capitalists turned politicians will continue to be richer. To overcome our present predicaments, nepotism, tribalism and religious bigotries must give way to self-dedication, honesty and true patriotism. We must all agree that as citizens we are all responsible to the fallen and ri

  • share Idea

    The mumus will follow this self-centered individual that thinks Nigeria will keep re-inventing the wheel every time.

    I will never advocate for deminishing the two political parties we currently. We need to keep tinkering with them and over time, it will get better.

    It is very strange that OBJ believed that Buhari would have done better than GEJ during last election, that he vigorously campaigned against him. No matter what OBJ wants the gullible to believe, PDP is going to win the next election.

    All the things he criticised GEJ then are still happening even in alarming rate. When will OBJ write a long epistle of his mistakes to the to public, always very good criticising people when such people are at their lowest end.

    Was it not OBJ that claimed that Buhari was performing very well then a few months ago. If he had joined the Wailers then to point out all the things he stated in this letter to Buhari, who knows, he might have changed.

    • Okakuoofbenin

      Obasanjo is the biggest hypocrite on the planet. A schrizophenic megalomaniac and cancerous in every sense of the word.

    • omo56

      Please let us commend him for seeing the light and the errors of his ways

      • share Idea

        He did not show any contrition rather he was playing god and telling us of the kind of Nigeria and their leader he desire.

        It is this attitude of not reading into the past of some people that makes us to fall for their political pranks. OBJ is a big hypocrite and should be addressed as one.

        He can remind us of GEJ acknowledging his mistakes but not apologise for lying against him that he was training 1000 snipers and a host of other lies

  • Whalerolex

    “Join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”
    Sorry who are those? Shonekan, Shagari, IBB, Jonathan, OBJ…. all these are blockheads

  • Sam

    Coalition for Nigeria #Me too#

  • Intrepid

    Nigerian Youths, this is your chance. Galvanise yourselves, and form the third force, to reroute the Nigeria train to a promising destination.

  • Tijani

    Like him or hate him, Obasanjo has spoken and written blunt truth. For instance, the national assembly is a coalition for Nigeria, but has Buhari harnessed that for good? Of course not, he has fought the national assembly and it’s leadership, in the most vile and selective manner.

    It is over for Buhari anyway, whether or not he chooses to read the writing on the wall, in the blood of the victims of the fulani herdsmen killings across Nigeria.

    Nigerians have never had it so bad. Never again.

  • omo56

    Finally Obasanjo, has seen the light, has thrown Fulani off his back and in the process get the Fulani off our collective backs.

    Fulani/Buhari “ Buhari/Fulani/Methu Allah Cattle “ase ju, baba ase te””

  • Tony Ezeifedi

    Under Buhari: Nigeria, the most terrorised nation in the world, the 2nd worst energy generating nation in the world, 7.1 million jobs lost between 2016 and 2017 according to National bureau of statistics, no single capital project initiated and completed, etc. Na waa o.

  • Folami

    Those that didn’t get their way usually wail…..

  • defash1

    Baba da da.
    Agba ko ni tan lorile

    Please tell all the deaf that Mr. Buhari is not taking us anywhere, he is even worse than GEJ that we removed.

    • omo56

      Finally Obasanjo, has seen the light, has thrown Fulani off his back and in the process get the Fulani off our collective backs. Fulani/Buhari “ Buhari/Fulani/Methu Allah Cattle

      Buhari “ase ju, baba ase te””

  • Chukwuma Nmesirionye

    For once, former president Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo scores a bull’s eye in his scathing assessment of the Buhari/APC administration. It is a powerful sounding of the death knell of the administration. What remains is for this Buhari administration to be buried and laid to rest in peace. But then the naysayers of any objective criticism/critique of the administration (in the likes of Adesina and Shehu Garba) must always have a retort. We await their retorts to OBJ dialectics above!

  • Anonymous

    BUHARI Deceived people, his BUHARIST told him to stoop to conquer and pretend to Tinubu and others but it was a deception, that is why he threw to the gutters the APC campaign promises and manifesto, he cant even say the full meaning of APC, he the president supposed to be the champion and at the fore front of implementing the progressive ideologies and campaign promises like restructuring but he denies and renegades on all cus what he is interested in is BUHARISM IDEOLOGY which is centrist, northern agenda, and retrogressive. The man who claimed to be for everybody and for no one set Tinubu and his wife aside but appointed extended family members as kitchen cabinet and they are notoriously doing rubbish corruption which babu pretends he doesnt know, they have hijacked the APC party and want to build a party and a nation around the BUHARISM Ideology instead of around democratic and progressive ideologies. They deceived Nigerians, these people babu and el-rufai hated Yaradua with a passion cus Yaradua refused to do northenr agenda but waa a nationalists and we xtians and southerners stupidly out of sentiments voted regional nepotic northenr agenda champions cus they claimed to be not corruptor have integrity which has been proven to be a lie but we have now found out that no matter how bad a corrupt xtian is, the only person to replace him is northern moderate moslems and nationalists like Yaradua and Shehu sani, not islamic and northern agenda champions, a mistake others may repeat but i have leaenred, i nev er voted for buhari cus i saw that he was falsehood but i will never ever make the mistake of voting radical islamioc northenr agenda nepotic champions again, if i dont get a moderate moslem who is nationalists, beleive me it is better to vote a corrupt xtaian. I HATE TO SAY THIS CUS EVEN I TOO WAS DISSAPOINTED BY GEJ PDP GOVERNMENT BUT BUHARIS GOVERNEMNT IS FAR WORSE

  • Okakuoofbenin

    I personally don’t buy this Bullcrap from Obasanjo. There is something sinister about this rant than meets the ordinary eyes. I will gladly join any movement to advance the course of Nigeria but devoid of the likes of Obasanjo. I.T.T

    • omo56

      At least let us commend him for seeing the errors of his way. I think he is acting to forestall a bloody bath between the Yoruba and Fulani, in the light of what happened again to Chief Falae.

      You may or may not know the carnage inflicted on the fulani at Ile Ife about two years ago. Reprisal against the fulani by OPC or any other group (Benue leaders calling for militia) would bring counter attack from the fulani
      and the country would be in flame

    • Pluti

      I guess you’ve been having a swell time with the economy and Security confusion with Buhari

  • Watch man

    Although I am not a fan of OBJ, I think he made some sense here. The coalition should be called MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE OF NIGERIA. The leadership must come from all ethnic nationalities and the age bracket should be between 18 and 60 yrs.

    NO FOREIGN INTERFERENCE MUST BE ENTERTAINED. Let that movement begin

  • obiora

    With out TRUST it is in Vain people trying to work together. No Coalition can save Nigeria.Why is it that Coalitions formed before did not work?. It is one of the questions to answer before talking of Coalition. Our problem in this Country is that our people never admit their Mistakes. Forming a Coalition is just trying to keep people busy with nothing . PDP APC or Coalition is just like a Man lieing to himself. The Question Shoud be Why is it that Nigeria is not working and has never worked?. In answering the question why Nigeria not working we can see clear the problem working against the Country. It is not about people which means Coalition but more about TRUST which is lacking in the Country. When people Change direction they also Change their destination. This time The problem started from Pardoning Obasanjo in Prison with the purpose to make him Nigeria president because if not Alex Ekwueme will be the President. If Alex Ekwueme is a Fulani man or from another Tribe it will not be so. So it is more about TRUST which will never be in Nigeria than Coalitions. The answer is Break up any other thing is just a LIE.

    • Charlie

      My friend get off your hang up on ethnicity, good leadership has nothing to do with tribe or where you are from. What has the Ibo governors, the Yoruba governors, or the Hausa governor except for a few done in their states to differentiate them from each other? They are only united in mismanagement and looting of their states. Ekwueme was the VP in one of the most incompetent and corrupt administrations in the history of Nigeria and just because he is an Ibo man, according to you he would have performed wonders. For your information, the most logical person to lead a new coalition that I think could work is Pat Utomi, who happens to be an Ibo man. But thank God he does not think like you.

  • Charlie

    While I agree with OBJ and applaud him for speaking truth to power, any new coalition with him playing a key role is already a contaminated one. He has the right as a citizen to support any group he chooses but they must not allow him a major role for Nigeria to be able to break free from its painful past.

  • obiora

    Yes Buhari is a capital Failure. but APC-PDP or Coalition is not the Answer.

  • Dennis David Williams

    I reckon we can now pronounce, after a long battle with mediocrity and nepotism the imminent death of Buhari’s regime. As the saying goes, When injustice becomes law rebellion becomes duty’s regime.

  • Pluti

    GEJ was not good, we’ve tried a solution with PMB and it’s a nonworking solution. Now is the time to get a younger, educated, strategic solution and it’s not with the current Atiku or the refurbished Buhari. We need a better solution for the future of Nigeria

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    BOOOOOOOOOOOM. Obasanjo has just said all we have been saying for the past 2 and a half years, yet some despicable degenerates till this hour still try to rationalize this retrogressive regime ? What a bunch of daft sods

    • Strait Point

      @MilitaryPolice01:disqus

      Muhamadu Buhari is the worst president Nigeria has ever had;
      the least educated, the most dishonest, the most crooked, the worst mentally lazy,
      most bereft, the most denuded of thought-process, and, the most inarticulate, stammering
      Islamist bigot ever to enter the presidential villa, flying Fulani tribe flag.

  • victor

    Gbam. e don happen. truth as it shd be told. today is my happiest day! Baba Agba has spoken. it’s time to send the sick man back to Daura. everybody don tire

    • Laser Focus

      @disqus_pOj7dyBwpw:disqus

      APC party is Nigeria’s tragic past!

      Do Nigerians really need
      General Olusegun Obasanjo to repeat the same obvious thing Nigerians have
      been groaning publicly about in all newspapers and all over the internet, before
      Nigerians start trooping out en masse to be rid of this smelly tribal virus called
      Muhammadu Buhari? Of course, not! What’s key now is for Nigerians to resolve
      that nobody who has been part of this egregious Islamist Jihadist misgovernment
      of Muhamadu Buhari should have a place in public office in Nigeria forever.
      Never again!

      All those who enabled Muhamadu Buhari to foist mass murder on Nigeria
      and to destroy Nigeria’s remaining pillars of unity must face justice. All the
      monies taken, spent or pocketed by Buhari’s Minister of Power Raji Fashola
      must be fully recovered or fully accounted to the last kobo. Ditto for Rotimi
      Amaechi who must account for financial dealings in office as Buhari’s Minister
      of Transport.

      Bola Tinubu must account to the public at a people’s tribunal to
      be set up by the Coalition of Nigeria for his thinking process, if any, to back
      Muhamadu Buhari as a primary six certificate and expose the Yoruba to genocide
      in the hands of Fulani Muslim Jihadists disguised as herdsmen. It is time for
      Nigerians to take revenge on the coalition of criminals called APC and make a
      clean break from the tragic past that the APC party represents in the history of
      Nigeria.

  • Musan

    Looking back at how oweful OBJ performed during his tenure as the President.I perosnally think, he doesn’t acquire that moral obligation to criticise other government but rather regretted how he contribute towards the underdevelopment of this country.while pointing out the failure of the current government, which I think are enormous. He should accept his mistakes too.

  • The failure of this government started with the magu issue,that was when everybody realized that there were untouchable!..eventually if true would be told,clanishness and nepotism killed the government,all other things were just attachments!..OBJ buried this government,let us see if it would survive his criticism!.

    • ’emmanuel storey’

      @crashernii:disqus

      Under this useless and directionless Muhamadu Buhari government there are
      35 million un-employed youths inside Nigeria today – a staggering figure equal
      to the entire population of Ghana and Togo put together; according to a latest
      official bulletin issued few days ago by the federal Nigerian Bureau of Statistics.
      This horrific jobless figure in Nigeria today is over half the whole population of
      Nigeria at independence on October 1st, 1960 and equal to all the human beings
      living inside both Ghana and Togo today.

  • asadu

    Another political party to be registered. Coallition for Nigerian movement