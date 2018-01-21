Kano 2019: Violence looms as Ganduje, Kwankwaso supporters fix rallies for same day

Related News

Two rival political camps of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Kano have fixed rallies for the same area on the same day.

One of the camps is that of ex-governor Musa Kwankwaso, called Kwankwasiyya, while the other is that of the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, called Gandujiyya.

Both men were political allies with Mr. Ganduje serving as deputy to Mr. Kwankwaso. A political feud between them, however, seems unresolvable, despite the efforts of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Kwankwaso’s supporters had earlier fixed January 30 for a massive rally in the state. On Friday, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the ex-governor’s spokesperson, Binta Rabiu, vowed that the rally, scheduled to hold at the popular Tamburawa area, would hold despite opposition and contrary to rumours.

However, on Saturday, the governor’s faction of APC released a programme of events from January 27 to February 6, including one in Tamburawa on January 30.

A former opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senator, Bashir Lado, is scheduled to be welcomed to the APC at the Sani Abacha stadium as part of the programme of events.

According to the programme, a political rally will also be held in Bichi Local Government Area on January 28.

Already, some residents of Kano have expressed concern that the rival rallies could lead to violence in the state. At least six people were injured when supporters of both camps clashed last week in the state.

A resident, Ibrahim Tella, said both leaders should focus on tackling the drug addiction problem in the city rather that moving towards violent confrontation.