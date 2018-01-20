Fresh South Africa attacks target Nigerians — Union

Xenophobic Attack in South Africa

The Nigerian community in South Africa said on Saturday that a mob destroyed four shops and several houses belonging to their members at Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.

Cyril James, the ward chairman of the Nigerian Union in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa that the attacks began on Thursday.

Mr. James said the mob alleged that a Nigerian abducted a South African girl and raped her.

“The South Africans attacked our homes and shops, destroyed all we have. Many Nigerians suffered severe injuries during the attack. We have left our homes for safety because they (South Africans) are regrouping to attack us again,” he said.

Mr. James urged the Nigerian mission to urgently intervene before the mob kills a Nigerian.

According to him, the safety of Nigerians in Krugersdorp is no more guaranteed because there is no help.

Adetola Olubajo, president of the union, said the situation in the area was bad.

“I can confirm that Nigerians in the area have been attacked. I am amazed and emotionally down as calls from panicked Nigerians flooded my phone from various Provinces.

“The South African government needs to be engaged at the highest level to avoid further loss of lives and property of our citizens,” he said.

Mr. Olubajo said two Nigerians had been killed in South Africa in Rustenburg and Durban since the attacks began.

“Two Nigerians have been killed, many displaced and injured in fresh Xenophobic attacks and extra-judicial killing,” he said.

Two weeks ago, more than five Nigerian owned shops and houses were burnt at Rustenburg, North West Province by Taxi Drivers.

The drivers alleged that Nigerians sold drugs to a gang that attacked their members and that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year old South African girl.

The union denied the allegations. “ After our investigation, no Nigerian has been arrested for the rape or drug offence. The allegations are false and spurious, “ the union said.(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Citizen

    “There is no place like my home, oh sweet home. When I go north, east, west and SOUTH I will ALWAYS COME BACK HOME”

  • Sam

    Nigerians in RSA should relocate to safe areas if possible or leave RSA altogether.

  • Chinedu

    How I wish we had respect for ourselves in the first place. The oyibo will say that you are addressed the way you dress.

  • emmanuel

    Nigerians are now hated more than ever in the world. The freedom secured by South Africans from Apartheid did not come at a platter of Gold, only for some people whose leaders treat like cows to come enjoy freely and even oppress them.