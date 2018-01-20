BREAKING: Americans, Canadians kidnapped in Nigeria freed

Related News

Four foreigners kidnapped in Kaduna State have been released.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap of the two Americans and two Canadians.

Two police officers attached to the expatriates were also killed during the kidnap.

The police spokesperson in Kaduna, Mukhtar Aliyu, confirmed the release of the expatriates.

“The four abducted foreigners comprising two Americans and two Canadians have been freed Friday night,” Mr. Aliyu told PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

“No ransom was paid. It was the efforts of the police through the directives of the IGP that led to their release.”

He declined to provide further details but said the police commissioner would address journalists later on the release.

Details later…