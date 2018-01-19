Government, police express dismay over rising cases of rape in Jigawa

Related News

The authorities in Jigawa State have expressed dismay over increase in rape cases in the state.

Abdu Jinjiri, police spokesperson in the state, said 51 cases were reported to the police in the state in 2017, compared to 38 in 2016.

“To our greatest dismay, most of the suspects are old men of 50 to 60 years of age.”

Ladi Dansure, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, confessed that the state government considered the rate of rape in the state as worrisome.

“It is difficult for a week or two to pass without the ministry receiving a report of rape. But rape is something that is reported only when the damage had been done. It is something you can’t see, we only see the damage.

She recalled a suspect being arrested this year (2018) for allegedly raping seven teenage school girls.

“He used to block them on their way back from school. He raped them one after the other by threatening them with knife. The girls were later diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

Mrs. Dansure said another suspect was arrested in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area for allegedly raping four teenage girls at a viewing centre. “Just of recent, also, a four-year -old girl was raped in Jahun Local Government Area. Now, the girl is undergoing surgery on vesico vaginal fistula (VVF) as a result of the rape.

“However, our confidence in the prosecuting agencies is eroding,” the commissioner said.

“To our greatest dismay, he (the suspect arrested in Birnin Kudu) was brought to court with a psychiatrist certificate, given bail and walked away free.

He said police interrogation of suspects revealed that most of the suspects were influenced into the crime by a superstitious belief.

“They believe that by defiling a minor, their immune system will be re-energised to make them more agile,” Mr. Jinjiri told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Also, others believe that having sexual intercourse with a virgin will cure them of HIV/AIDS.”

The police spokesperson, Mr. Jinjiri, said some suspects also said they obeyed instructions by marabouts that sex with minors would enable them have material prosperity.

He said teenage girl hawkers are the most vulnerable to the crime in the state.

Mrs. Dansure also identified bad parenting as one of the reasons for the rising number of rape cases in the state.

“Parents must not be reluctant, they need to be more vigilant to their wards, even at school.”

Virginity is traditionally revered in the state. An implication of this is that women identified as rape victims are considered as damaged goods and stigmatised. This makes many parents to often embrace silence when their daughters are victims of rape.

Mrs. Dansure called on religious clerics, traditional rulers and media organisations to intensify public enlightenment to help curtailing the menace.

“The police and the Judiciary are our partners in progress, we urge them to be fair in the administration of justice,” the commissioner said.

A social worker in the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, who refused to be identified for fear of victimisation, said the police were part of their challenges in fighting the rape menace in Jigawa State.

“The police don’t consider us as partners in progress. They hoard information about rape cases. Willingly or unwillingly, the police deny us access to evidence file which is normally used in the court of law to testify before serving judgement.

But Baffa Alhassan, the chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association in the state, said the problem has more to do with the society than with the legal system.

He said the law dealing with rape cases had been amended to provide stiffer punishment for the offender, adding, however, that delay in investigation and arraignment of the accused always cripple trials.

“The police should be provided with modern equipment and training on how to investigate rape cases,” he advocated.

Mr. Baffa also urged the state government to establish centres in hospitals across the state to examine, manage and treat rape victims.

While receiving leaders of the National Council of Women Societies (Jam’iyar Matan Arewa) on a courtesy visit on Tuesday, Governor Muhammad Abubakar urged people in the state to compliment the efforts of the state government and help in fighting the rising cases of rape in the state.