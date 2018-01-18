IPOB was legally declared a terror organisation, Court rules

IPOB
IPOB [Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria]

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has refused an application by members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra seeking the nullification of the proscription order made against the group on September 20.

Members of IPOB had approached the court after it made an order proscribing the group as a terror organisation last September.

IPOB had through its lawyers, led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, alleged a violation of its fundamental rights to fair hearing and freedom of assembly by the federal government in its (governments) motion brought ex parte.

An ex parte motion is one that does not require the participation of all sides before a decision can be taken by the court.

In his ruling, Justice Abdul Kafarati said the basic instrument in the particular ex parte motion was the approval of the Nigerian president which was stated to have been given in the application brought by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Consequently, the court said it was of the view that: “the application brought by the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation ex-parte was properly brought”.

He added that the rights of the IPOB members were not abused as alleged by their lawyers and ordered N500,000 as damages to be paid by the applicant.

The proscription order made by the court in September, came days after the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, went missing from his home in Abia State.

Mr. Kanu who is facing trial with other defendants on alleged terrorism and other related offences has not been seen since last September.

  • share Idea

    Round one, two more rounds. While the FG is celebrating their victory on this, the Benue people and other well-meaning Nigerians are waiting to hear proscription of Fulani-herdsmen. Nigeria we hail thee

  • Decimator

    In his ruling, Justice Abdul Kafarati said the basic instrument in the
    particular ex parte motion was the approval of the Nigerian president
    which was stated to have been given in the application brought by the
    Attorney General of the Federation. PT

    Just like the basic instrument in the ongoing pogrom around the country was the approval of the president which has been given.

    We are there Indeed.

  • Excisionist

    When will the actual terrorists, the Fulani herdsmen be declared a terrorists group by Buhari and the Attorney General?

    According to the Global Terrorism Index, Fulani militants were the fourth deadliest terrorist group in 2014, using machine guns and attacks on villages to assault and intimidate farmers.. Over 1,200 people were killed in 2014 by different groups of Fulani herders. In 2016, more people died in clashes with the herdsmen than in Boko Haram attacks

    IPOB shoul carry out investigation on the the massacre of thousands of civilians in Abakaliki by troops under Buhari’s command with a view to taking Buhari to ICC

  • Intrepid

    What do you expect from a nigerian KANGAROO court? Does the outcome stop victory for freedom in the long run? NEVER!

    Just a matter of time.

  • Jon

    Buhari’s hatred for the Igbos made him to declare IPOB freedom fighters a terrorist group. Also, fear of restructuring played a part too. But, in most part, it is HATRED for the Igbos. The guy is a tyrant, dictator and a shithole parasite that is scared of restructuring. He and his Hausa/Fulani parasites are scared to death.

  • aboki

    WAILERS would have field day abusing and names calling of both judiciary and the government of the day.
    Noise MAKERS AND SHAMELESS PEOPLE!
    Nigeria we hail thee!

    • Really

      You could even admit being abused by your supposed shameless people. Wonders will never stop!

      Vandals in government.

  • KELLOGGS

    Justice who? Justice Abdul?

    That’s funny! A terrorist sitting as a Judge, deciding on the fate of Christians?

    The ruling itself will be a form of terrorism!

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    RULING OF A JIHADIST JUDGE AGAINST UNARMED CHRISTIANS .