12 killed in Maiduguri suicide bombing

Borno state on map used to illustrate the story

At least 12 people were killed on Wednesday when a suicide bomb exploded around Muna Garage area of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, officials have said.

The explosion occurred at about 5:05 p.m., Abdulkadir Ibrahim, a spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said in a statement.

“Emergency Response Team (ERT) from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) and Red Cross have responded to a suicide bombing incident which occurred around Muna Garage along Mafa Dikwa road in Maiduguri Borno state.

“The Team has responded to 65 injured people who were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives.

“Preliminary reports indicate that four female suicide bombers were responsible for the blast,” Mr. Ibrahim said.

The police in Borno, however, said at least 12 persons were killed and 48 others injured on in the attack.

The police also gave a different narrative on the attackers.

The Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, said a male suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at a crowded market killing himself and 10 other persons.

“One other suicide bomber out of panic detonated explosive and blew himself alone into pieces,” he said.

Wednesday’s attack is the first suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri in 2018.

Mr. Chukwu said the wounded persons were evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

The police commissioner called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious persons in their communities to security agencies.

“People should be vigilant because Boko Haram insurgents have not surrendered,” he warned.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Intrepid

    BLOOD, BLOOD AND BLOOD everywhere in the land. That’s what you get when a WICKED and HEARTLESS Ruler is on the throne.

  • realist

    Nigeria land have been polluted with innocent bloods. Unless the blood is avenged by those in position of authority, the nation is doomed. Nothing positive will ever take place. Blood is sacred no man has the right to shed blood of his fellow man. The blood is crying high to the maker.

  • Fernando Luis

    Well the inhabitants of that God forsaking town called Maiduguri are senseless to be living there and trusting the failed fake Nigeria Army with the lies. Ntoooor to you people