UPDATED: Two Nigerian policemen killed during kidnap of two Americans, two Canadians

Police on patrol [Photo: Beegeagle's Blog]

Two Americans and two Canadians have been kidnapped in Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu, provided details of the kidnap on Wednesday.

He said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed in a gun duel as they tried to rescue the foreigners.

Mr. Aliyu earlier said two expatriates were kidnapped, but later clarified that four were abducted. He did not mention the names of the kidnapped victims but said they were two Americans and two Canadians.

The incident occurred around Kagarko, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Tuesday night at about 8:00 p.m.

The spokesperson said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen around Kagarko on their way from Kafanchan, Kaduna State, to Abuja.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted to the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr. Aliyu said the kidnappers are yet to make any demand.

“There is no ransom demand yet, but the anti-kidnap unit of the police is on the trail of the kidnappers,” he said.

A commercial driver who witnessed the incident told PREMIUM TIMES that a female passenger was hit on her leg by a stray bullet during the gun duel.

“I noticed them (abductors) in a Golf car following the foreigners’ vehicles. To my surprise, they ambushed the foreigner by a corner between Jere and Kagarko and we heard serious gun shots.

“My passengers and I abandoned my car and ran for safety. Unfortunately, a female passenger in the front seat of my car was shot on her thigh. She has been taken to a hospital at Kubaci.

“They (the kidnappers) went away with four of the foreigners and one of the drivers, who is a Nigerian. The whole thing was like a film scene,” the witness said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • growthengine

    Why can’t kidnappers and Expatriates learn to live together in peace. We need peace in this country.

    • Apostel

      You didn’t really write that now, did you?

      • growthengine

        That’s what our president means when he says Benue people should live in peace with their murderers

  • musa aliyu

    When will this come to an end? Is there no hands of ‘insiders’ in this phenomenon?

    • growthengine

      Face the truth, the herdsmen have been over pampered, they rape, steal, kidnap and kill under the guise of herding cattle. Only a few of your people like Shehu Sani are facing the truth

      • Suleiman Alatise

        It’s also a fact that others are disguising like herdsmen in an apparent mischief.

  • Otile

    God forbid evil. The Northerners are beginning to make North America uninhabitable for us. If they alienate the Western world with their practice of violence, terrorism, & kidnapping where else are we running to? Already the British authorities have described Buhari as fantastically corrupt, now United States is calling Nigeria shithole. True to type instead of showing the West that Nigeria is better than what it is called the Northerners are using kidnapping to retaliate. Where will all these lead to?

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Shut it, the kaduna kidnappers are mere apprentices, you know who be their Oga, you know it’s a right of passage where you come from, you know where it started.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    On account of the ever-worsening security situation in our land, impeachment proceedings ought to be initiated against brain-dead, illiterate, certificate forger, perjurer, ethnic champion and bigot Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Anonymous

    The KD homunculus is turning once peaceful State into a very hostile zone.

  • Comfortkay

    This is not a good time in Nigeria, especially when kidnapper will take foreigners.
    One thing is sure that no one will be interested in investing in Nigeria when they will be kidnap.
    Our Problem in Nigeria is that everyone want to be rich very quickly and it is time we have state policemen and women, the Nigerian Police ONLY protect those rich Nigerian.

  • thusspokez

    The two police escorts attached to them

    Foreigners seem to get the VIP treatment in Nigeria from the Nigerian armed forces and the law enforcement agencies. The two policemen were getting paid by Nigerian tax payers and were probably moonlighting, protecting foreigners for extra cash. Well, what can I say, their deaths is occupational hazard.

  • Mercy John

    Paul Travel and tour International in partnership with Green Life Royal Pride brings you a Guaranteed opportunity to Work and Study in Canada on employment visa for 2 years in MONTREAL and MANITOBA…The whole process is paid for you are only required to pay a total of 500k here in Nigeria.
    .
    Then you register, do a small interview in the office and do a medical test @ a Canadian embassy approved hospital which is the most important part of the process, and upon success of that we will process employment documents for you and use it to apply for your visa which we will pay for it and we will also buy your travel ticket and get you secured jobs (Packaging/Security/Shopping malls, Factory work etc..) we will also take care of your 2 yr accommodation..
    And you will only pay back when you start work in Canada with 50% of your Salary for 1year and you are free to take other jobs outside the initial 8 hour daily job we provide and we will not be charging you on any extra job or over time job outside the 8 hours daily we take half of, you are also permitted to do part time schooling if you want.The contract is renewable after 2 years expire if the company is satisfied with you if not you will be required to find your way or return back to Nigeria please note this is not slave trade or human trafficking as we have signed with NAPTIP and Ministry of foreign affairs against that and you will take your pay directly from the company and remit our share to us after you have been paid.An there are strict labor laws in these countries and no one can enslave you if you dont like the job you can cancel the contract and return to your home country but you must have paid up all the fees you owe for the processing or your guarantor will be held responsible for that.
    The process is guaranteed as the parent company is owned by foreigners and have branches all over the world and has been in this business for many years and also have many other business like media, real estate, you are also safe if you pay the initial deposit and fail the test due to (HIV/TB/Hepatitis) 230k will be refunded but the agency fees will not because the service was provided but you failed the medical.
    If you make payments as soon as possible you will be going with the last and final batch which leaves around January 2018. The process takes 3 to 4 months and we are still recruiting till the required slots are filled.The jobs you will be doing will also pay you around 20$ per hour and your employer will pay you directly. The jobs provided are secure and not dirty jobs nor educated jobs so also the accommodation is standard but this package is for single or individual persons and not available for family.
    If you are interested you can call or whats app mr Paul Akinindibo on +2349063109338
    you can also mail me here or and if you want to see for yourself and confirm the package kindly book an appointment with me and come down to our office located in Ikorodu by Agric bus stop.
    Please this offer is only for those that feel its suited for them and they have assurance they are safe if you are still considering if it is a scam please dont bother calling or coming.It is not a do or die affair and we dont beg or force anyone to do this but i can assure you that you are totally safe and guaranteed and your investment is in safe hands and anytime you request to pull out you will get a refund and we are not enslaving people or trafficking anybody. If you require further information or clarification kindly contact me on your preferred mode of communication and i will get back to you as soon as i can.

  • ramadi

    With this kind of stuff going on, can anyone convince Americans that Nigeria is not a shithole?

  • Alhaji

    Let our leslalooters make law that will make kidnapping a death sentence. The death sentence must be carried out withing three months of their arrest.