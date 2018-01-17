Two Nigerian policemen killed during kidnap of American, Canadian

Related News

Two expatriates, an American and a Canadian, have been kidnapped in Kaduna State.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, Mukhtar Aliyu, while confirming the incident on Wednesday, said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed as they tried to rescue the foreigners.

The incident occurred around Kagarko, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Tuesday night.

“An American and a Canadian were ambushed by unknown gunmen around Kagarko on their way from Kaduna to Abuja around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted to the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” the police spokesperson said.

Though he did not give further details, he said the anti-kidnap unit of the police was on the trail of the kidnappers.