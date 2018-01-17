Two Nigerian policemen killed during kidnap of American, Canadian

Police on patrol [Photo: Beegeagle's Blog]

Two expatriates, an American and a Canadian, have been kidnapped in Kaduna State.

The spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, Mukhtar Aliyu, while confirming the incident on Wednesday, said two policemen attached to the expatriates were also killed as they tried to rescue the foreigners.

The incident occurred around Kagarko, along Kaduna-Abuja road on Tuesday night.

“An American and a Canadian were ambushed by unknown gunmen around Kagarko on their way from Kaduna to Abuja around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The two police escorts attached to them engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle, which resulted to the unfortunate death of the two police officers,” the police spokesperson said.

Though he did not give further details, he said the anti-kidnap unit of the police was on the trail of the kidnappers.

  • growthengine

    Why can’t kidnappers and Expatriates learn to live together in peace. We need peace in this country.

  • musa aliyu

    When will this come to an end? Is there no hands of ‘insiders’ in this phenomenon?

    • growthengine

      Face the truth, the herdsmen have been over pampered, they rape, steal, kidnap and kill under the guise of herding cattle. Only a few of your people like Shehu Sani are facing the truth

      • Suleiman Alatise

        It’s also a fact that others are disguising like herdsmen in an apparent mischief.

  • Otile

    God forbid evil. The Northerners are beginning to make North America uninhabitable for us. If they alienate the Western world with their practice of violence, terrorism, & kidnapping where else are we running to? Already the British authorities have described Buhari as fantastically corrupt, now United States is calling Nigeria shithole. True to type instead of showing the West that Nigeria is better than what it is called the Northerners are using kidnapping to retaliate. Where will all these lead to?

    • Suleiman Alatise

      Shut it, the kaduna kidnappers are mere apprentices, you know who be their Oga, you know it’s a right of passage where you come from, you know where it started.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    On account of the ever-worsening security situation in our land, impeachment proceedings ought to be initiated against brain-dead, illiterate, certificate forger, perjurer, ethnic champion and bigot Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Anonymous

    The KD homunculus is turning once peaceful State into a very hostile zone.

  • Comfortkay

    This is not a good time in Nigeria, especially when kidnapper will take foreigners.
    One thing is sure that no one will be interested in investing in Nigeria when they will be kidnap.
    Our Problem in Nigeria is that everyone want to be rich very quickly and it is time we have state policemen and women, the Nigerian Police ONLY protect those rich Nigerian.