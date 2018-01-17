APC senator berates Buhari, accuses president of appointing incompetent people

Related News

A senator from Nigeria’s governing party, APC, Isa Misau, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of appointing incompetent people into his cabinet.

The Bauchi senator also said the appointment of the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar, was shrouded with favouritism.

He alleged that Mr. Abubakar failed examinations preceding his appointment.

President Buhari appointed Mr. Abubakar as the substantive DG of the NIA on Wednesday, January 10.

Mr. Misau said the appointment of Mr. Abubakar who was until then the Senior Special Assistant to the President, SSAP, on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, was improper.

“Today, the DG NIA that was just appointed, is he qualified to be there? He’s not qualified. This is the person that failed two exams, we know. He failed two exams and just because he is close to people taking decisions, he was appointed.”

He berated President Buhari for surrounding himself with incompetent people who “take decisions anyhow.”

“So many incompetent people are holding so many positions. Fifty per cent of the ministers are not performing. Since the president assumed office he has not taken any decision to move this country. Today we are seeing it and everybody is avoiding it, nobody wants to say anything.

“So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the president. They take decisions anyhow. We say we are fighting corruption, Babachir that the vice-president’s committee indicted him. Today, they are pursuing other people, why can’t they take Babachir (Lawal, former SGF) to court and all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court. This is the man that squandered money meant for IDPs and he is still visiting villa every day.”

Isa Misau [Photo Credit: Concise News]

“This Attorney-General is becoming a nuisance, going to court to stop Maina (probe) and we are still here. The IG came here with a lawyer that he is not going to answer any question from the Senate. After that he went to institute an order restraining Senate from investigating him.

The lawmaker accused a minister of plotting to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the senate president. And it was a minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason, they said that the senate president would leave APC that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.”

He maintained that the issue of security would not be properly tackled until the executive makes appointments based on merit.

He added that without competent people handling the nation’s security apparatus, issues of insecurity will continue to linger.

“It is right time for us, let us know what to do. If it’s about talking here or holding conference, until we look at how the security system is. Who and who are holding sensitive positions? Are they competent? Were they appointed on merit?”

President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr. Misau was, however, countered by Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa-APC, who took offence at his choice of words.

“I will not accept, anybody coming here virtually calling the President by his name. Calling operatives of government by their names and condemning them. It’s not right. Make your points within the laws. Comment that there is insecurity, nobody is saying you shouldn’t say so but you don’t say so in a way of inciting the public, it’s wrong.”