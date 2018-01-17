APC senator berates Buhari, accuses president of appointing incompetent people

Nigerian Senate Chambers
Nigerian Senate Chamber used to illustrate the story.

A senator from Nigeria’s governing party, APC, Isa Misau, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of appointing incompetent people into his cabinet.

The Bauchi senator also said the appointment of the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar, was shrouded with favouritism.

He alleged that Mr. Abubakar failed examinations preceding his appointment.

President Buhari appointed Mr. Abubakar as the substantive DG of the NIA on Wednesday, January 10.

Mr. Misau said the appointment of Mr. Abubakar who was until then the Senior Special Assistant to the President, SSAP, on Foreign Affairs/International Relations, was improper.

“Today, the DG NIA that was just appointed, is he qualified to be there? He’s not qualified. This is the person that failed two exams, we know. He failed two exams and just because he is close to people taking decisions, he was appointed.”

He berated President Buhari for surrounding himself with incompetent people who “take decisions anyhow.”

“So many incompetent people are holding so many positions. Fifty per cent of the ministers are not performing. Since the president assumed office he has not taken any decision to move this country. Today we are seeing it and everybody is avoiding it, nobody wants to say anything.

“So many appointments in this government are not on merit. Some people have taken over the government as if they are even above the president. They take decisions anyhow. We say we are fighting corruption, Babachir that the vice-president’s committee indicted him. Today, they are pursuing other people, why can’t they take Babachir (Lawal, former SGF) to court and all of us are here keeping quiet. People who have not done anything are always in court. This is the man that squandered money meant for IDPs and he is still visiting villa every day.”

Isa Misau [Photo Credit: Concise News]

“This Attorney-General is becoming a nuisance, going to court to stop Maina (probe) and we are still here. The IG came here with a lawyer that he is not going to answer any question from the Senate. After that he went to institute an order restraining Senate from investigating him.

The lawmaker accused a minister of plotting to remove the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“When we were on holiday, so many people were going behind that they should try and remove the senate president. And it was a minister that was spearheading that thing. What is the reason, they said that the senate president would leave APC that they should create problems for him (Saraki). What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.”

He maintained that the issue of security would not be properly tackled until the executive makes appointments based on merit.

He added that without competent people handling the nation’s security apparatus, issues of insecurity will continue to linger.

“It is right time for us, let us know what to do. If it’s about talking here or holding conference, until we look at how the security system is. Who and who are holding sensitive positions? Are they competent? Were they appointed on merit?”

President Muhammadu Buhari

Mr. Misau was, however, countered by Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa-APC, who took offence at his choice of words.

“I will not accept, anybody coming here virtually calling the President by his name. Calling operatives of government by their names and condemning them. It’s not right. Make your points within the laws. Comment that there is insecurity, nobody is saying you shouldn’t say so but you don’t say so in a way of inciting the public, it’s wrong.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • blueeyedkitten

    this !diotic senator thinks hes in a beer parlour ko? i trust yan bauchi. they’d show him the way out.

    • growthengine

      You don’t like the truth. It will set you free, just accept it. If all was well, we would all be praising this Buhari govt, even Kanu will praise. But the Buhari govt did not surprise us. 99% of the security in this country is in Northern hands. That’s why the killing in middle belt is one sided. They know how to apprehend the president critics., IPOB, Shiites

      • blueeyedkitten

        what is the truth here? sounds more like an opinion to me.
        by the way, people like you make me sick. you dont have the word objectivity in your brains at all. so 99% of the security is in hands of northeners? is this your new lie to discredit this government? how far can you go with this?
        why should anybody take people like you serious when you criticize this government, since you do that only through the lenses of ethnicity and religion?

        • Tunsj

          Well said! Please don’t respond to the clowns.

  • ed

    Senator Misau you’re a hero among coward that assembled in the senate.
    AGF Malami and IGP Idris may just look for another fraudulent charge against you for tell the truth. God is greater than the evil doers that run this government.
    May God protect you.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Posterity will reserve a good place in the history books for Senators Isa Misau and Shehu Sani.

      • growthengine

        Yes Shehu Sani has become an honest voice in the polity, the rest are making a mistake by thinking since the president is from the north, then he is not doing anything wrong.

      • Oguntade

        Amen trillion times.They re the only sensible people am seeing, speaking from the north at present. The rest are myopic tribalistic sentimental people.

  • growthengine

    We need more Nigerians from the north to speak up. We have given up on Obasanjo and Tinubu, the country is bigger than these two individuals. We the people, must mobilize to vote a more credible candidate from any part of Nigeria. We the people have the power to change positively.

    • blueeyedkitten

      now that it has appeal to your sentiments abi? smh.

  • Bassey Frank

    That is the level we are operating for now. On no account will Nigeria be saddled with such an intellectual liability in future

  • Dr Pat Mumuwole Awosan

    Methinks it is the Senator who requires som exigent mental evaluation for ever anticipating that the incompetent who could not pass WAEC exams at his youth would be sufficiently smart at old age to begin to appoint competent people. How could Buhari have suddenly become competent at old age when he is battling with senility?

  • Oguntade

    What a failed experiment this myhopic incompetent uneducated, Buhari is? I shared the blame for ignorantly believing at first, this “failure” called Buhari can govern well

  • Dj

    We need SECESSION asap! Nigeria will never be free until we dissolve this unholy union of strangers.

    • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

      Guy forget secession, it doesnt guarantee anything, if you secede it is still the same rogues that will force themselves on you with their money. Secede to where if I may ask sef ? What Nigeria needs is good governance spiced up with restructuring.

      • Dj

        Bro, the smaller the better. Everyone will manage its own theives…and guess what, only one country will have Suicide bombers and Fulani Herdsmen as label. We shall all be free of victimization by other civilized nations. You will disagree if and only if you are from a parasitic region. But even now, some of you are coming to terms with the ‘unworkability’ of the Nigerian project. How can a Buhari be president in a Nigeria of overly smart people? How? Can’t u see we need real countries?

  • Mr.Val

    Has Abdullahi Adamu, Nasarawa-APC ever listened to live UK parliament deliberations where the MPs lampoon and berate the Prime Minister,ministerial cabinet on daily basis. Senator Isa Misau is very right in his assertions,the language and delivery.

  • brightasuquoakpan

    The unfortunate country called Nigeria with people pretending all over.A corrupt persons fighting corruption.

  • shalom

    Need more of this frank talk. Kudos

  • curseless

    I have watched Buhari patiently since his ascendance to power and have on many occasions risen up to his defense whenever that becomes necessary, however recent events have shown that he Buhari is either deceiving himself, being deceived by ravenous wolves in his cabinet or both. I have come to the conclusion that senility may be taking it”s toll on him and unspoken but very discernible islamization tendencies are emerging. For Nigeria to really take her place under the sun, a very cerebral, progressive and vibrant leader should replace him in 2019. Nigeria can not do too much under the tempo this President is marching and he is compounding this by placing dead WOODS who has nothing to offer into his cabinet that is by and large too skewed in favor of the north. These are facts that even the “cave man” can see. We thank Buhari for whatever he has done in the service of his mother land, and for the sake of the next generation he should just go into his sunset in Daura.

  • thusspokez

    The Bauchi senator also said the appointment of the Director General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Abubakar, was shrouded with favouritism.

    We are talking about national security here; and candidates for this post will usually undergo very rigorous vetting — obviously, not Ahmed Abubakar!

  • Ifeanyi

    “What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.”

    Nothing more to add…

  • Livingin Thehood

    Thank you very much for this revelation. Everybody should put pressure on Buhari to sack this man. This is the kind of criticism that is expected. For a member of the apc and a northern to condemn this reckless move of Buhari shows our problem is not the structure we have in place but those operating the structure. How on earth will Buhari forgot so soon Nigerians irrespective of their religious, tribal and regional lines supported him? ON daily basis Buhari is giving those that accused him of have an inslamic agenda right. Buhari will be the second sitting president to lose election in Nigeria cause from all indications he will be gone by 2019. If he ever think of using state powers, if he is appointing his brothers and close relations for the job ahead of helping him rig the 2019 general elections he should ask Jonathan who spent more than 3 trillion Naria more than 50 percent of our budget and lost woefully, the Buhari disgrace will be worst than that of Jonathan.

  • thusspokez

    “Today, the DG NIA that was just appointed, is he qualified to be there? He’s not qualified. This is the person that failed two exams, we know. He failed two exams and just because he is close to people taking decisions, he was appointed.”

    Cronyism like looting public fund, accepting bribe, etc., is corruption. Worst of all, cronyism often exacerbate corruption. Further, No past Nigerian leader has appointed this many crónies as Buhari had done. Granted, some would say, it makes Búhárí the most córrúpt leader in Nigeria, since independence.

  • thusspokez

    “I will not accept, anybody coming here

    This Abdullahi Adamu, seem to think he has the right to talk to his peer in a condescending matter and that the Senate is his own house.

    …virtually calling the President by his name. Calling operatives of government by their names and condemning them. It’s not right. Make your points within the laws.

    If Mr. Abdullahi Adamu is objecting to free speech even in the Senate, this makes him a threat to freedom and democracy.

  • Bunkaya Gana

    Yes, old politicians like Adamu Adbullahi who also wants to maintain the status quo so long as they are in power should give way to more vibrant young and educated men. Go to Nasarawa and see what Al-Makura is doing. If Adamu Abdullahi had done less than 50% of what the current Governor has done, Nasarawa state would have been far better than it is today. Let us always tell our governments the truth and not allow sycophants like Adamu Abdullahi tell us what to say and how to say it.

  • thusspokez

    What kind of country is this? Everything is about religion, about tribe.”

    I never knew that Nigerians were this obsessed with tribe and religion. It was never like this. This was made worst by northern heads of state (excluding Gowan) but at least, not to the level to which Buhari has taken tribalism and religion in the few years of his presidency.

  • Höly Wähala

    Buhari himself did not pass WAEC and has no academic certificate in his own name; Kemi Adeosun required 6 sitting before she passed her CPA exams that are administered every 2yrs… therefore, it’s no surprise that Buhari’s Cabinet is full of quacks. The proof is in the speed they sank our buoyant economy into comatose recession led by the loss of over 7million jobs in less-than 2yrs. This Senator is apt in speaking truth to this government. “Disloyalty is not telling your boss the truth.” – Emir Sanusi

    • Dele Awogbeoba

      Adeosun has all her certificates complete. The economic position of the govt is great. FGN reserves has risen to over 40 billion and rising. Nigeria is raising substantially more money from non oil sources than ever before. The Nigerian economy has also moved squarely out of recession to positive growth territory. What was Nigeria’s reserves like when NOI left? What was Nigeria’s non oil contribution to FG coffers when NOI left? lol

      • Epsilon_Delta

        You only feel the effects of the great progress on pages of newspaper. Keep fooling yourself.

      • Höly Wähala

        Shut up dia, I said it took her 12yrs to get her CPA and that, Mr. Bigot, is what you carefully avoided to dispute. I never said she doesn’t have her papers in order, stop distracting from my points. Stopped reading there! Oponu.

    • princegab

      The cool truth, thanks

  • obaji john

    Senator, you will live long and GOD will continue to protect you. In fact you have advertised yourself to Nigerians and i wish you were from my state to suggest you go again to senate to say the mind of the people.LONG LIVE SENATOR MISAU……..

  • Pawa2

    I think there is a lot of truth in what Isa Misau said.

    • princegab

      All truth sir, the accused know it.
      Pmb is a disaster. Naija will be dead if given 2nd term.

  • Spoken word

    the fireworks have started.

  • FreeNigeria

    Incompetent, brain dead and dying Buhari is trying to kill Nigeria. He’s succeeding because these politicians are all sticking corrupt. Look at another brain dead senator attacking his colleague for telling the truth. Nigeria is the worst country on earth.

  • numan

    National Security Meeting In Aso Rock Abuja.

    1) Dan Alli (minister of defence),
    2) Dambazzau (Internal affairs)
    3) Lawal Daura (DSS),
    4) Magu (EFCC),
    5) Buratai (Army Chief)
    6) Idris (Police IGP),
    7) Abubakar (Nig. Intelligence Agency),
    8) Malami (Attorney General),
    9) Mongunu National Security Adviser).
    10) Mohammadu Buhari (President)
    11) ABBA Kyari (Buhari’s Chief of Staff).
    if your yet to register, please rush now and obtain your PVC…enuff is enuff, match it with actions

  • numan

    National Security Meeting In Aso Rock Abuja.

    1) Dan Alli (minister of defence),
    2) Dambazzau (Internal affairs)
    3) Lawal Daura (DSS),
    4) Magu (EFCC),
    5) Buratai (Army Chief)
    6) Idris (Police IGP),
    7) Abubakar (Nig. Intelligence Agency),
    8) Malami (Attorney General),
    9) Mongunu National Security Adviser).
    10) Mohammadu Buhari (President)
    11) ABBA Kyari (Buhari’s Chief of Staff).
    if you are yet to register, please rush now and obtain your PVC…enuff is enuff, match it with actions