Cleric summoned by SSS for allegedly criticising Buhari speaks

The cleric who evaded arrest by the State Security Services, SSS in Jos, Monday night said he refused to honour an invitation by the agency because their action was illegal.

Isa El- Buba stated this Tuesday evening in an interview with journalists in Jos.

Mr. El-Buba in the interview held at his Ministry towers said a deputy director of the state service stormed his fellowship headquarters on Monday night while he was preparing for a midnight service, but he refused to honour the invitation because, ”the invitaton was not authorised in writing.”

“I demanded for a letter of invitation and was not given, so I became suspicious of their mission in the night to my office.”

According to Mr. El-Buba, the operatives, who came in two trucks made seveal attempts at his residence to pick him to Abuja under the cover of the night.

The cleric also said as far as he was concerned, he had done nothing wrong to warrant his arrest. He insisted that he would continue to preach good governance at all levels of government no matter the threats from security agencies.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the cleric had criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the herdsmen violence and called on his congregation to be ready to vote against the president in 2019.

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    The clueless, retrogressive, incompetent, nepotistic, and irresponsibly insensitive and obtuse regime should be ashamed that it now resorts to picking up constructively critical and honest voices telling it the same truths it has tried over time to suppress.

    It remains truth and fact, you do not graze your cattle on farmlands, that is the crux of the matter, this issue is not complicated, it is simple and straightforward, it is criminal and an act of terror to graze your cattle on the livelihoods of others and when they react you attack them in a deliberate act genocidal craze

    • Outraged

      Shut up, clerics should stay out of politics

      • Ayinde

        OUTRAGED that is not outraged with the News Report but rather pleased with it, kindly tell me what you mean by “Clerics stay out pf Politics”.
        Telling his congregation where to go is not being and active participant in politics. However he needs be concerned about the welfare of his congregation hence was able to articulate their views and grievances and advice them accordingly. If you have nothing of value to add, better be quiet. Its more honourable.

      • Right Minded

        But the VP is a Pastor..what do u say about that dick head?

      • Say the truth

        You should shut because you are ignorant. Clerics have a divine mandate to warm citizens of impeding evil.

    • Usher

      This farmers Vs herdsmen issue started 2015? How old are you by the way?

  • Usher

    Haha, not that I doubt him though but this might have been kidnappers disguised as SSS men. Not sure I myself will honour any invitation at the dead of the night. I doubt if churches receive huge offerings as before. The austerity might be biting them harder, reason they all now speak up. Whichever way, let them sort themselves out.

    • Höly Wähala

      Kidnappers in two truckloads? You must be dense with stupidity… quit thinking!

      • Legacy

        How many trucks were used to kidnap chibok girls??

        • Usher

          You wasting your time with that joker.

      • Usher

        I think you are daft. The kidnapper/s that picked up honorable last December came alone right? You are more stuupid than I thought. F00l

    • Right Minded

      You must have made this comment while chewing gworo, dummy. What has church offerings got to do with someone criticizing your cloned President, and him sending 2 truck loads of fulani herdsmen turned officers to kidnap him? You must be really on gworo overdose.

  • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

    A regime of unrepentant Sunni Islamic fascists lording it on the rest .

    • KELLOGGS

      This is true, and shamefully so.

      The Yorubas should atone for their foolishness and wickedness, by letting themselves get used by a coup plotter, mad bloodthirsty weirdo.

    • Reginald Dandeson

      But who donnit to Nigeria?

    • AryLoyds

      Buahri is an animalistic tyrant. Just look at the calamity of a leader that has befallen the nation. 73 people killed and the animal has still not gone to benue to commiserate with the people !

  • Bassey Frank

    What else do you expect from a SHITHOLE so called president. A cold blooded killer under whose watch more Nigerians have died than all regimes put together from 1960 – 2015. More suicides have occurred in this evil regime than had occurred from 1914 – date. There is a common saying that if you took a swine, dress him up in a three piece suit, and took him to a stream to swim, he would look for the dirtiest part of the stream to swim in. Indeed decrees 2 & 4 of 1984 are alive and well. Killer vampire in town!

    • KELLOGGS

      This is true.

  • Revelation Agents Online News

    Very surprising that the DSS which could not arrest the killers and murderers in Benue state with all their acclaimed intelligence are now targeting people who criticize the President.Misplacement of priority in the highest order

  • mahmud mohammed

    this is not a new things in nigeria, we saw this same problem in 2015,and mr president has worn his election with clear mergin,therefore what ever the claric preach will not change anything,is the same propaganda played out in 2015.afterall president did not win plateou,benue,and southern kaduna, and let me assure you that all this things that is happening here and there,we the muslims is in the north and the yoruba muslims we are united,becouse this is purely hetread on islamic religion in Nigeria , therefore we will resist all the attept made by CAN in other to divid our unity.also all the muslims in igbo land ,south south and north central will still vote for BUHARI,NIGERIA SAI BUHARI.

    • Bitacrim

      It’s obvious you a fake mahmud mohammed. Just be yourself and express your mind.

    • Reginald Dandeson

      Please go to school first before coming to a global forum to write trash. Or better still, you rather write in Hausa language.

  • Simon

    This kind of government self

  • mahmud mohammed

    Any muslim man sponsored by CAN to be flag bearer of PDP in the north IS A WAST OF TIME becouse we know there plan is know the game plan by CAN, therfore the same vote jonathan got in 2015 wil be the same vote that candadate will get.there plan is to kill the president after six month then the vice president will emerge as president,becouse CAN cannot perfect there plan on BUHARI that is why they are attacking him up and down .

    • M

      Whoa. Paranoid much?!

  • Julius

    This is a Democracy where everybody has the right to criticize the government and our political leaders including the President unless it’s with threats. If not, leave the cleric alone.