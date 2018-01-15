#Shithole: What we told Nigerian govt about Trump’s remarks — U.S. Embassy

W. Stuart Symington
U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington [Photo Credit: AIT]

The United States charge d’affaires, David Young, met with the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja on Monday, amidst a row over disparaging comments allegedly made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Africa.

Russell Brooks, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, said Mr. Young and Mr. Onyeama met on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Young “reiterated the excellent relations between the United States and Nigeria,” during the meeting, Mr. Brooks said.

The two officials also “discussed cooperation between the two countries,” the spokesperson added.

The meeting came days after Mr. Trump reportedly derided Africa, Haiti and El Salvador in a meeting about immigration policy in the White House.

Mr. Trump reportedly singled out Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa as “shithole countries” during the January 11 meeting, according to U.S. media.

Media reports said Mr. Trump favoured immigrants from Norway and Asia, saying they help the country economically.

But he wondered “why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out,” the Washington Post quoted Mr. Trump as venting.

But the president denied ever describing any race as coming from “shithole countries” in a Friday morning tweet.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” Mr. Trump said.

  • Dan arewa

    Now lets,hear,what, the Nigerian government discussed with the US ambassador, clearly he,is not saying the real reason he was surmon in the first place. You,dont need to surmon the ambassador to discuss relationship.

  • zacchaeus Akinleye

    There should be an official response from the government. A meeting between the foreign affairs minister and the charge d’affaires in Abuja behind doors is a non-starter. If there is any dignity left from the way Nigeria has been rubbished by Trump let it be a strong message condemning this racist joker in the White House.

  • thusspokez

    amidst a row over disparaging comments allegedly made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Africa.

    ”allegedly”? Meaning that this PT reporter sees no proof that Trump had made the aforementioned comments? Chineke!

  • thusspokez

    The Washington Post broke the news three days ago. And even African countries such as Botswana and Senegal had summoned the respective US ambassadors to issue official diplomatic protests.

    It had taken the inept Nigerian minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama three days [repeat 3 days] before inviting the US Ambassador for a chat. I look at the Buhari administration and his ministers and can’t find a single one of them who is not mediocre and amateurish.