Shithole: What we told Nigerian govt about Trump’s remarks — U.S. Embassy

The United States charge d’affaires, David Young, met with the Nigerian Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja on Monday, amidst a row over disparaging comments allegedly made by U.S. President Donald Trump against Africa.

Russell Brooks, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, said Mr. Young and Mr. Onyeama met on Monday afternoon.

Mr. Young “reiterated the excellent relations between the United States and Nigeria,” during the meeting, Mr. Brooks said.

The two officials also “discussed cooperation between the two countries,” the spokesperson added.

The meeting came days after Mr. Trump reportedly derided Africa, Haiti and El Salvador in a meeting about immigration policy in the White House.

Mr. Trump reportedly singled out Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa as “shithole countries” during the January 11 meeting, according to U.S. media.

Media reports said Mr. Trump favoured immigrants from Norway and Asia, saying they help the country economically.

But he wondered “why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out,” the Washington Post quoted Mr. Trump as venting.

But the president denied ever describing any race as coming from “shithole countries” in a Friday morning tweet.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings – unfortunately, no trust!” Mr. Trump said.