Nigerian Army releases 244 repentant Boko Haram suspects to Borno govt

Tukur Buratai
Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 Boko Haram suspects, who it said have given up membership of the terrorist group, to the Borno State government.

The handing over of the suspects was in commemoration of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The suspects comprise 56 women, 118 adult male, 19 under aged persons and 51 children.

Presenting the suspects at the Military Cemetery in Maiduguri, venue of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Rogers Nicholas, a major-general, said the release of the repentant Boko Haram members was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant-General .

He said the suspects had been properly screened and confirmed to have sincerely repented of allegiance to the group.

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, commended the military for its ongoing de-radicalisation efforts in the war against the almost nine year old Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Shettima took time to speak with some of the insurgents who assured him of their readiness to be absorbed into the society and promised to be law abiding citizens.

The high point of the Remembrance Day event was the laying of wreaths by the governor and top military officers.

  • cheky

    Just like that? No punishments for the lives wasted?

    • Alhaji

      How can you kill messengers of allah when they kill infidels? That is the chainegeeeee you voted for. In the end, they will discover that God who says thou shall not kill is greater than allah and Mohammed.. Let us watch.

  • O’boy na wa.

    So no prosecution, sad.

    • Alhaji

      Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo. That is the chainegeeeeeee, you voted for my friend

  • AryLoyds

    Boko Haram is equal to Buhari !
    A fight against Boko haram is a fight against the North !- Buhari

  • Jon

    Repentant to secure freedom and go back to killing again. Nigeria will not know peace until it de-amalgamates.

  • Gary

    Hundreds of “repentant” Jihadists with blood on their hands set free. But the same government continues to hold the wounded Shiite leader and his wife in detention without charge or trial; after killing hundreds of his unarmed and defenseless followers.
    This is justice and compassion, Buhari-style. And the record on which he expects Nigerians to keep him in office for another four years.