No land for cattle colonies in our state, Benue leaders tell Buhari

Cattle herd used to illustrate the story.

Prominent leaders from Benue State have told President Muhammadu Buhari that there is no land to allow for the establishment of cattle colonies as being proposed by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh.

They made their position known to the president on Monday after they held a closed door meeting with him in the State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who led the delegation and addressed the press after the meeting, said Mr. Ogbeh, “who is a son of the soil has explained that cattle colonies are a combination of several ranches” and is proposing that ten thousand hectares should be provided for that purpose.

“In Benue, we don’t have ten hectares for colonies, other states may have, but we don’t have in Benue State,” he said.

Among those in the delegation are former senate president, David Mark; former governor, George Akume and several others.

Details later…

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Passionate about Nigeria

    Come 23rd of January (national day of prayer): Nigerians let’s be united and call on the God who removed Abacha to remove this mistake called Buhari before more innocent people die.

    • Nwa_Africa

      Sure God will remove Buhari in no distance time from now………………….

      • Suleiman Idris

        As if you are the God…

  • ed

    This is the clearest evidence that the massacre in Benue state were planned and execution by the Fulani’s elite to force the take over of indigenous citizens land by President Buhari Fulani’s herdsmen.
    Can you imagine that the federal government has the audacity to ask Benue state to give Fulani’s Private Cattle Breeders Association all this land.
    We’re definitely in the hands of evil leaders.

    • Eluba Inas

      Which massacre? The one first committed by the militia against the Fulanis or the reprisal by the Fulanis? You cannot choose one over the other. They are both wrong and reprehensible.

    • Abdul Wada

      Sadly, we may be witnessing the end of this union called Nigeria..
      Buhari is hell bent to end it..

      • PolyGon2013

        And that would probably be good for Nigeria. With Fulani/Hausa out of the picture, Nigeria will be able to advance.

    • AryLoyds

      God Will destroy all this fulani desert animals just like he is doing with Buhari and his family.
      They have been stealing peoples land to give to fulani herdsmen.
      I only know of British colony , i have never heard of ”cattle colony”
      Cows have started colonising humans in Nigeria !
      What a ZOO the fulanis have turned Nigeria into!

      • Ode

        From what I have just read I have come to realise that nigeria youths are the worse than their elders if the governor of Benue state is ready to sale land to fulani heads men to build ranches why is he rejecting cattlele colony that will house a number of ranches that will enable easy tax collection and facilitate the provision of basic infrastructure like vertinaries and water and security of cartels do you thing that fulani people don’t have money to buy lands a cross Banque and lay claimed of ownership please fellow Nigerians this kind of thing is poor and not objective. Let’s think objectively thanks

        • AryLoyds

          My friend , use your brains if you have one ! The Benue people know that you cant carry infested wood with ants into your house !
          No land shall be offered to this fulani criminals as they will start claiming to be indigenes in no time.
          They know what will happen , so please stay out of it before God punish you as well.

  • Dikejesus Daniel

    Let them go to sambisa forest or Zamfara, sokoto Kebbi Kano and establish their Cattle colony. God will punish this Terrorist called Fulani Herdsmen and Emirs Patron and all their sponsors

    • Nwa_Africa

      Buhari is a confused man that was allowed to be the President of Nigeria…………..Oh, I forget Nigeria is a shithole country

    • Ibrahim

      You ignorant, don’t you know that they have settled in those areas much longer than the Consitutionally-stipulated period to become indigenes? Do you think they can be expelled or exterminated? Either those governors accept the proposals put on the table, come up with their own or the bloodshed will continue

      • Mai Fadin Gaskiya-Truth Teller

        Haba Ibrahim, are you in your senses? This is a private business just like fishing and crops farming. You can’t go to other people’s land to farm or run your business. Let whoever that wants to do animal rearing invest in ranching and other best practices that baza a shiga hakkin mutane ba (violate people’s right).
        What’s wrong with some of Us in the North ne? U think killing those people is Pleasing Allaah? Wallahi kuji tsoron Allaah (Fear God). This arrogant attitude and superiority complex amongst some of us Northerners would DESTROY us WALLAHI.
        Yeah, I’m apologetically a Muslim and a Northerners BUT i do stand with the truth. Babu abin doole (No Compulsion) that Benue people MUST host Cattle Herders.

      • Olusola

        There is nothing that confers indigenship on anyone in our constitution. A fulani cannot become indigen of any middle belt to Southern states. We never asked you for such up North. I think we will settle this in the open field!

      • growthengine

        Do you see what Hisbah are doing in Kano, can any igbo that settled for 200 years graze his chicken on kano peoples land and destroy their crops. Your people want to take over people land. You guys made Nigeria a shithole. Anything goes.

      • PolyGon2013

        Your control of Middle-Belt is coming to an end. Besides, you have enslaved the Hausas for too long. Pretty soon, they will topple your stranglehold. You (fulani) asshole would need to leave Nigeria. You will not be allowed to rear your cattle around. You are now tagged terrorists. In fact, all states from the south should tag fulani as terrorists to drive it home so that you will never be allowed again in the south.You need serious education.

  • Oguntade

    Every sensible person can clearly see what Buhari obligations are, by now. God punish the devil

  • share Idea

    Is it that these Fulani herders can not negotiate with respective government for lands where they can do their ranches, why this colonies?

    Colonies will connotes that those herdsmen are the real owners of the land instead of real intention of cattle grazing in a ranch (they can either buy those lands for ranching or go into agreement with land owners for leasing of the land).

    I have not read anywhere FG have demanded that traders from Southern Nigeria should be provided shop colonies so that those traders should stop killing their host.

    Imagine what will happen if people from Niger Delta invade coastal community in SW and started killing because they are preventing them from fishing in water in SW, and when confronted, the Niger Delta people will claim that they were forced to start fishing in SW coastal areas because oil activities have made them not able to fish in their shallow waters. When such ND people are asked of solution, they insist that SW should make some coastal areas available for them for fishing or they would continue their killing of SW people that prevents them from fishing in their waters.

    • PolyGon2013

      That would never happen since both ND and SW are more civilized.

      • share Idea

        Another dimension that have punctured they argument of the Miyetti that anti-Open grazing is causing them to kill their host.

    • princegab

      Those pocketing Mr president have gone crazy. They are “bloodily” forcing their way in but not realizing that it will be double bloody to push them out.
      Why not build colony in sokoto state?

  • john

    The question is, what happened to the massive expanse of land the north claim to have in Sokoto, Kano, Zamfara, Katsina and Borno States? Middle Belt and Southern Senators should as a matter of urgency proposed a bill to repel land use act.
    Thank you Governor Ortom.

    • Yongu John

      Good i like you

    • growthengine

      Land use act puts land under the state govt. That’s why Ortom can refuse Buhari request for land.

    • blueeyedkitten

      cattle rearing is not an exclusive preserve of the fulanis. you can also go into the business if you want to.
      maybe the northerners should also ask all those people farming there who arent hausas or fulanis to pack their farming implements and go back to their states of origin.
      i wonder how low some of you can go with your reasoning capacities?

      • growthengine

        No one said Fulani should not rear cattle in Benue, or anywhere in south, but such a person must buy his land and do whatever he likes on the land with approval environmental agencies. Not invading farmlands and killing the farmers, which has been the case in most of these clashes.

        • blueeyedkitten

          so farmers have never invaded the grazing route that was recognised by the law? the problem with some of you is, you always blame the fulanis in issues like this, while it is very clear to any unbiased mind that it takes two to tango.
          the herders and the farmers are both at fault whenever there is this kind of crisis. but no, you’d rather base your judgements on what the heavily biased media tells you.

          • growthengine

            Where do the grazing route stand beside the land use act. The state govt has control of all land within a state, issues and signs leases or occupancies. Even if I buy land from you, the gov will sign a deed of transfer for a fee. This happened in all states of the federation including Abuja. By the way, if you buy your land and rear cattle, you must also buy feed for that cattle. Using free grass form “grazing route” will turn Nigeria into a desert.

  • Jon

    Where is that Hausa/Fulani slave – called Unongo? I understand he is from Benue. Has he uttered a statement yet?

  • Alhaji

    Why does’nt the Federal Government allocate Sambisa forest to Fulani for unlimited grazing or is the forest meant for Buhari and his boys alone?

    • PolyGon2013

      Many people have suggested that. It is time for State governments to call on FG to do that.

    • blueeyedkitten

      why should he? the fulanis have the right to own a land and do their business anywhere they want in this country, and there is nothing any of you online ethnic militias can do about it.

  • FreeNigeria

    ” ten thousand hectares should be provided for that purpose.” ten thousand hectares for private business owners for free, this is more than insane. may thunder scatter Buhari into pieces for the vulture to eat.

    • blueeyedkitten

      It is you that thunder will fire into pieces. You stup!d social media ethnic militia

      • LET BENUE BE

        why are you taking it personal are you one of the Terrorists? why are you bin so worked up? are you or your grand father a herder?

        • blueeyedkitten

          i wasnt even talking to you, so why you taking it personal with me?
          stay out of this!

      • FreeNigeria

        You can be by his side when Thunder scatter him, so you can accompany to hell where you both rightly belong

  • Anasieze Donatus

    YES ,MAKE SOME NOISE ON INTERNET AS USUAL

  • Anayo

    Nobody is talking of arresting the leadership of Miyetti Allah who has taken the law into their hands my admission of going on killing spree to retaliate their 200 million cows that were claimed stolen by Benue people, but rather Buhari and his Fulani slaves masters are talking of cow colonies from another man’s land. I salute Gov Ortom and the leaders of Benue for their courage in the face of intimidation for refusing vehemently to give the presidency their land. Hope the Southeast governors are learning?

  • LET BENUE BE

    What we expect the federal govt to do at this time is to investigate and bring the culprits to book. But barely a week after the mass burial of those innocent people killed they are requesting for 10 thousand hectares of land for cattle colony shows clearly that it was a calculated attack so that, after releasing the said land they will migrate in larger nos to settle there and it will be carved as Benue North. Fed govt should be nice enough to create a better cattle colony in sambisa forest where their other brothers reside.

    • Nuraddeen Usman

      I do not support violence in whatever form in Nigeria. We have to do justice if we want to live in peace, for example, what did government did concerning the murder of Fulani in Sardauna LGA (Taraba State) where over 800 people were killed? Concerning the proposed cattle colony, is the FG begged any of the governors to provide the land? Only the interested governors that were asked to denote.

  • PolyGon2013

    Finally, someone is getting a backbone in Benue. No cow colonies in Benue, and should not be allowed anywhere in the South. Each owner of cattle should go and get a ranch or ranches, pay for it and develop it with their own money. They can always get a loan from the bank to develop their land. If a subsidize loan is necessary by FG, so be it. The same subsidized loan should also be extended to farmers. And if any State in the South tries to accept cow colonies, to you all citizens from the South, make sure you get rid of your governors if they allowed for any cow colonies.

  • blueeyedkitten

    some of you !d!ots speaking against this idea of colonies are just unbearable.

    do you think the fulanis can only be idenified as muslims or northerners?. so you colony of mods dont know we have indigenous fulanis in benue taraba kwara and so on? what sorts of intolerance is this? we’re here looking for a solution to a major crisis on our hands, yet some of you d!ck heads, who cannot see beyond their stinking sentimental noses are busy talking rubbish.

    whoever said the land to be provided by the states would be for free? who also said the state governments cannot benefit from this wonderful idea? and indeed who said other states(from the core north) are exemted from this feat? i dont get why we often view issues through ethnic and religious lenses in this country. this is sickening!!

    • princegab

      Why poking mound of shit?

      • blueeyedkitten

        out of here if you got nothing to say

        • princegab

          Hmmmm!!!
          Now you’ve started to eat mound of shit. Tufiaka!!!

    • TAWANDA INCOMMUNICADO

      Stop watering stones . The north can have all the benefits of the cattle colonies……just keep them up north ,we have no land.

      • blueeyedkitten

        like you dont eat beef? sicko!

        • GeeWhiz

          What has eating beef got to do with it? Raise your cattle on your land and transport your products (beef, milk, etc) to the markets wherever they are! That is what is done in all non-shithole countries!

  • Intrepid

    Children who sell gala on the streets of various cities in Nigeria, pay levies to be allowed to ply their trade. Here native colonialists are using every ploy to arm twist the rest of Nigeria for a multi million naira business. Tell us another story.

    When will this PLAGUE call Buhari Passover for cleansing to commence in the land?

  • Gary

    When the core North wanted Sharia, they just went ahead and did it. They told the rest of us that that was their way of life of life and has nothing to do with us. Obasanjo did not send Police or the Army in to stop them.
    So if the Fulani want to roam cattle, why not do so within their own areas?

    Borno State alone is bigger than the five states of the South East, we are told. There’s enough land for the Fulani to continue roaming their herds from Sokoto/Zamfara to Borno/Yobe. The Northern states collect revenue for “land mass”. We have had a federal ministry of Water Resources for decades in Nigeria (funded with oil money). What has that ministry done with its budgets over these years? Did Jonathan steal the money too?
    How about the federally-funded River Basin Commisions scattered all the North? Where did/does the money go for which projects to support farming and pastoral agriculture?
    No state of the federation should be strong-armed under any guise to give up communal lands for the sole benefit of any class of economic actors in the country.
    The majority Hausa-Fulani states have the land and resources to accommodate the ancient traditions of the Cattle-Fulani without plunging Nigeria into further bloodshed or sectarian war. We hope that wise counsel would prevail on Buhari from the elected representatives of the Nigerian people before events spin out of control. We are Africans and we know those things for which a man will kill: his family and his land. The Middle Belt was never conquered by the Jihad of Dan Fodio. They will not submit to have their lands taken from them to satisfy the economic interests of the Fulani.
    That is the message that Samuel Ortom, APC Governor (and Buhari backer) and his people, across party lines, have been saying to anyone who cares to listen.

    Messrs Saraki and Dogara, as leaders of the National Assembly, you are the last line of finding a peaceful resolution of a growing crisis amid hardening hearts and sectarian positions. If you shirk your responsibility as the elected representatives of the people, you will answer to history if people take up arms to defend land of their forefathers from those they view as invaders. Set aside the politics of ethnic advantage and do the right thing for posterity: if they must let the Fulani graze, roam, ranch, colonize or any fancy term Audu Ogbeh can conjure, their cattle within those states willing to accommodate them without bloodshed or federal might.
    Again, don’t put us on the road to Kigali. Like everyone else, Buhari will not be President or live forever. Neither will you in and in your current positions. Governments will come and go but the people remain.

  • princegab

    The days of reckoning are getting closer.

  • PolyGon2013

    To hell with the fulanis. It is time we try to separate hausa/fulani to cause division among them. Even IPOB (after Kanu) has stated that they plan to start a radio network in Hausa to explain to them how they have allowed Fulani to take over their land. Since History is no longer taught at elementary and secondary schools in Nigeria, now I know the reason is to disallow Hausa in particular from learning about their history. Fulani was smart enough to have Hausa language is their communication language to reign control over the latter. It is time to start sending stories via Internet, Radio, etc to ask the Hausa to overthrown their Emirs and install Hausa Kings over their land!

  • Intrepid

    Every time I see a picturesque of roaming herds of cattle, like the one above; I think of black Africa as a SHITHOLE. No apologies.

  • Bunkaya Gana

    Is Audu Ogbeh really from Benue state?. If yes, then is it because the casualties of the herdsmen attack are TIV’s and not IDOMA and that is why he comfortably sides with the fulani’s?. I may be wrong but i have never read or heard that Audu Ogbeh either condemned or commiserated with the Tiv’s that lost their lives in that madness. Middle Belt indeed

  • MP-001* [Joint Chief]

    The retrogressively clueless and shambolic-ally incompetent President must told in no uncertain terms that establishment of colonies is a NO.