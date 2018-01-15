Two killed in Lagos gas fire

Related News

At least two people died Monday morning when a gas station around CMD Road in Magodo, Lagos, was gutted by fire.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the fire engulfed three reservoir tanks for storage of gas and one 33, 000 litre gas truck in the gas station, with a secondary explosion within the gas station. The incident occurred around 7.26 am.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said two burnt bodies were recovered behind the fence of the gas station, while eight persons were also reported with various degrees of burns and injuries.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the LASEMA boss, said the injured were attended to by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service and the LASEMA paramedics before moving two with more degrees of burns to Trauma Centre, Toll Gate for further medical attention.

“On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the gas plant was engulfed by the inferno. Although eye witness posited that the fire outbreak could have been as a result of gas leakage from the Gas Plant triggered by ignition of fire,” the LASEMA boss said.

Mr. Tiamiyu added that officials of the Lagos State Fire Service with four fire trucks and the LRU Fire Unit with two fire trucks were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjourning buildings in the area.

Mr. Tiamiyu said the situation was under control with perimeter of the vicinity secured and evacuation of people from the scene.

He also said that the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, IKEDC, had also isolated power supply from the affected area to avoid any other incident.