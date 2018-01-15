Again, court orders Police to unseal Peace Corps headquarters

Related News

A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared the continuous sealing of the headquarters of Peace Corps of Nigeria in Abuja by the police as “an act of illegality”.

The declaration by Justice John Tsoho came barely two months after Gabriel Kolawole of another Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the opening of the national headquarters of the corps.

The headquarters of the Corps located in Jabi district of Abuja has been sealed since February 28, 2017, when police raided the premises and arrested the national commandant of the Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh, and 49 other officers.

Police however denied sealing the office before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Delivering his ruling on the application by the police to seal the already sealed Peace Corps Office, Mr. Tsoho, on Monday declared that the applicant was seeking an order to “legalise the illegality” they had committed 11 months ago.

Mr. Tsoho berated the police for not approaching the court to seek an order to seal the Peace Corps office before placing it under lock and keys.

The judge therefore, declared the continuous siege to the office as illegal and ordered that “the office be unsealed forthwith”.

Reacting to the judgement, the national commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria, Mr. Akoh, said the police had no option than to obey the court judgement.

“If the Police wants to continue to prosecute criminal cases in court or press charges against anyone in the court of law, then it must obey court judgements”, Mr. Akoh said.