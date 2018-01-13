BREAKING: APGA’ s Umeh set to win Anambra central election

Related News

A former national chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Victor Umeh, is coasting to victory in the Anambra Central Senatorial election.

With results of six out of the seven local government’s announced, Mr Umeh has gained the lead with over 50,000 votes margin.

Mr. Umeh is leading 13 other challengers in the results announced thus far.

In the first election conducted in 2015, he lost to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Uche Ekwunife.

That election was however cancelled in November 2015 by the Appeal court which also disqualified the PDP from taking part in today’s election.

The election recorded one of the lowest turnouts in recent times with over 90 percent of voter boycotting the elections, according to results released so far.

Of the 558,135 registered voters in the six LGAs so far announced only a paltry 58,094 voters turned out for the elections.